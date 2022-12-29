Read full article on original website
Tyler Perry will direct movie Six Triple Eight for Netflix ... film tells story of only all-Black, female troop in World War II
Tyler Perry is slated to direct an upcoming Netflix movie titled Six Triple Eight, which chronicles the only all-Black, female troop in World War II, the 6888th battalion. The 53-year-old director's upcoming film, his fourth for the streaming service, comes from an adaptation from a story penned by Kevin M. Hymel for WWII History Magazine from Sovereign Media.
‘Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches’ Premiere Gets Five-Network Simulcast From AMC Networks (EXCLUSIVE)
“Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches” has been given a five-network simulcast premiere from AMC Networks. The world premiere will take place across BBC AMERICA, IFC, SundanceTV and WEtv alongside AMC and AMC+ on Sunday, January 8 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. In addition to the anticipated series debut, the network has set “All of Them Witches,” a documentary exploring the history of witches, to be released on Dec. 21 on AMC+ and on Jan. 2 at 10 p.m. ET on AMC as a companion special. Based on Rice’s best-selling trilogy, “Lives of the Mayfair Witches,” the eight-episode series focuses on an intuitive...
Little Richard Doc Exploring the Black Queer Origins of Rock to Premiere at Sundance 2023
A documentary on Little Richard, a reexamination of the history of the Meatpacking District through the lens of trans sex workers, the film adaptation of a viral short story, and more will premiere at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. The U.S. Documentary competition will boast the world premiere of Lisa Cortés’ Little Richard: I Am Everything. The film will simultaneously chronicle the career of the titular rock and roll pioneer while examining the genre’s Black queer origins in an effort to counterbalance the whitewashed history of American pop. Somewhat similarly, Kristen Lovell and Zachary Drucker’s documentary The Stroll will tackle the...
The Avatar Sequel’s Worst Character Actually Does the Film a Service
This story contains major spoilers for the film Avatar: The Way of Water. Avatar: The Way of Water, like any good world-building sequel, introduces a deluge of new elements to its extraterrestrial setting of Pandora. There are different locations to visit, such as the home of the Metkayina, a reef-dwelling clan. There are strange species to meet, such as the whalelike tulkun. And there are unfamiliar characters to get to know, including the children of Jake Sully (played by Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), the protagonists whose romance was chronicled in 2009’s Avatar.
A catastrophic sci-fi remake that’s spent 20 years splitting opinion burns up in the streaming atmosphere
The first time Steven Soderbergh and George Clooney teamed up for a remake, the end result was Ocean’s Eleven; one of the greatest reinventions of all-time that won rave reviews from critics, thrilled crowds around the world, and raked in $450 million at the box office. Less than a year later, the duo were back at it again, except this time Solaris wound up at the opposite end of the spectrum.
Uma Thurman Says ‘Crazy Love Affair’ With Ex-Husband Gary Oldman Was ‘a Mistake’
Uma Thurman doesn't look back on her first marriage in a positive light. She said her brief affair with Gary Oldman was ill-advised, to say the least.
Margot Robbie and Tobey Maguire cause chaos in new Babylon 'Naughty' and 'Nice' trailers
A new pair of Babylon trailers have been released
Andrew Tate's Father Was a Chess Master, and His Mother Raised Him in England
Few internet personalities have imploded in such spectacular fashion as Andrew Tate did recently. In the span of less than a week, he attempted to troll Greta Thunberg and got slapped down pretty hard by the climate activist, and was then detained by Romanian authorities on charges of human trafficking.
National Treasure 3 Producer Reveals Good News for Nicolas Cage Sequel
Earlier this month, Disney+ released National Treasure: Edge of History, a television-based spin-off of the fan-favorite, conspiracy-laden film franchise. While a third feature film has been brewing for years, National Treasure producer Jerry Bruckheimer recently made some comments that would make it seem Nic Cage is finally on board to return to the franchise.
Britney Spears Just Mentioned Her Father-in-Law in an Instagram Post — Who Is the Mystery Man?
We love Britney Spears. We would like to start with that. In fact, we should start every post with a statement about our adoration for the Grammy winning "Oops!…I Did It Again" singer. So, no matter how wild or racy her Instagram posts get, we fully support the pop legend. (Cut her some slack; Brit has only been freed from her conservatorship since Nov. 12, 2022. #FreedBritney)
Stephen King’s ‘The Dark Tower’ TV Series in the Works from Mike Flanagan
Hot on the heels of leaving Netflix for Amazon, horror creator Mike Flanagan already has his next big project lined up. The creator of spooky TV favorites like “The Haunting of Hill House,” “Midnight Mass,” and “The Midnight Club” has acquired the rights to adapt Stephen King’s “The Dark Tower” book series. Flanagan revealed the news in a Deadline interview with his producing partner Trevor Macy about their recent jump from Netflix to Amazon, where they recently inked an overall deal. “Predating our deal with Amazon, we acquired the rights to ‘The Dark Tower,’ which if you know anything about me, you...
Ruggero Deodato, Director of Banned Horror ‘Cannibal Holocaust,’ Dies at 83
Ruggero Deodato, director of the shocking horror movie “Cannibal Holocaust,” which was so controversial it was banned in some countries, died Thursday, the Italian newspaper Il Messaggero reported. He was 83. The 1980 film “Cannibal Holocaust” is considered one of the goriest movies of all time and cited as the first movie to use found footage. It was banned in several countries due to its graphic depictions of violence, sexual assault and animal cruelty, and it even resulted in Deodato being arrested on obscenity charges. He was accused of murdering several actors on camera to achieve the level of realistic brutality,...
A Brand New Netflix Documentary Just Shot to No. 1
The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari, the latest documentary from Rory Kennedy, has been slowly climbing up the Netflix charts since its release on Dec. 16. The film now holds the top spot on the Netflix Top 10 films in the U.S. chart. The Volcano centers on the December 2019 eruption of Whakaari in New Zealand and those who were rescued from the island.
Stanley Kubrick And Tom Cruise Pushed TAR's Todd Field To Start Directing His Own Movies
Todd Field is once again in Academy Award conversations thanks to his work on "Tár." The psychological drama stars Cate Blanchett as the titular world-famous composer has been described as one of the tensest films to come out of 2022, and audiences shouldn't be surprised if it snags a couple of Oscar nominations later in 2023. Blanchett has already been nominated for a Golden Globe, with plenty of other outlets praising her performance, in particular (via NBC News). However, the movie only managed to come together under the watchful eye of Field.
Most Anticipated Horror Movie Releases Coming In January 2023
2022 has been a fantastic year for the horror genre, and as 2023 approaches, anticipation is building ahead of a new year. With January historically offering up the likes of Scream (2022), Cloverfield, and Andy Muschietti's Mama, there is much to look forward to in the new year. From an...
Noah Baumbach Netflix movie with Brad Pitt and Adam Sandler is on the way: sources
Netflix has greenlit a new movie starring Brad Pitt and Adam Sandler, to be directed by Noah Baumbach, an industry source exclusively told The Post. Details on the upcoming film are scarce, but the project is in early development. Baumbach signed an exclusive multi-year deal to make movies for the streamer in January 2021, after his “Marriage Story” was nominated for six Oscars, including Best Picture, and won Best Supporting Actress for Laura Dern. The Post has reached out to Netflix for comment. On the surface, it’s a match made in Hollywood: multiple A-listers with an Oscar-nominated director (original screenplay for “Marriage Story”...
You Probably Have Better Taste In Food Than The Characters In The White Lotus
"The White Lotus" is a sumptuously shot comedy-drama from HBO that has taken the TV world by storm in just two short seasons (via Vulture). The first season won several Emmy awards, and given that Season 2 was arguably the best show of 2022, it is sure to be in the hunt next awards season.
Netflix’s remarkably solid remake of a beloved favorite makes magic on the Top 10 in 77 nations
Audiences of a certain generation have a very special place in their hearts for 1996’s Matilda, the acclaimed adaptation of the beloved novel that unfairly tanked at the box office before going on to become a classic in its own way. Fast forward more than a quarter of a...
10 Best 2022 Horror Movies, Ranked By Rotten Tomatoes
2022 has been an incredible year that has spoiled those that love the horror genre. A24 has continued to thrive, with Ti West's X slashing its way into our hearts. Furthermore, Damien Leone's Terrifier 2 has shown everyone that it is possible for independent horror to integrate into the mainstream.
The episodic reboot of a studio-killing fantasy bomb makes amends by reaching #1 on streaming
It’s one thing to kill a franchise at the first hurdle, but it’s something else entirely to run an entire studio into the ground, with 2007’s disastrous The Golden Compass hammering the final nail into the coffin of New Line Cinema as a standalone entity, before the outfit was absorbed into Warner Bros. less than a year after the blockbuster’s release. Praise be to the age of reboots, then, because His Dark Materials was a substantially better and much more well-received adaptation of the source material.
