Measles in Ohio: The center of a major outbreak
Central Ohio is the epicenter of a sizable measles outbreak in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Of 117 cases reported nationwide, Franklin County, Ohio, accounted for 82. That's 70% of the total nationwide case count, according to data from the CDC and Columbus Public Health.
Ohio measles outbreak may be fueled by vaccine misinformation, health official says: ‘We’re all going to pay dearly’
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recently reported on studies showing a significant decline in measles vaccination rates among eligible children, noting that around 40 million eligible children throughout the country missed a dose in 2021.
Ohio sees change of several thousands in COVID-19 cases
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 13,047 new COVID-19 cases, making for a drop in infections as December comes to an end. The lowered case rate at the end of December is a much smaller case rate than the last two years' holiday seasons. Before the latest decline, Ohio […]
This week’s updates on the coronavirus pandemic
• Allen County Public Health will resume its influenza and COVID-19 vaccination clinics from 9 to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Mondays and Fridays at the health department, 219 E. Market St., Lima, in January and February. The clinic will be closed on Monday, Jan. 2; Monday, Jan. 16; and Monday, Feb. 20.
Cuyahoga County, most of northern Ohio yellow for fifth week for moderate COVID-19 spread: CDC map
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga County and most northern Ohio counties held steady at yellow, for moderate COVID-19 spread, for the fifth week in a row on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Ashtabula, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage and Summit counties also were classified as...
Cleveland reports first pediatric influenza death in 19-month-old child
The City of Cleveland has had its first pediatric death of the season due to influenza, according to a press release from the Cleveland Department of Public Health.
Cleveland 19-month-old girl dies from influenza, officials confirm
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 19-month-old girl from Cleveland died as a result of pediatric influenza, according to Cleveland Department of Health officials. This is the first influenza-associated child death of the 2022-23 season in Cleveland, according to a department press release. It’s also the second death in Cuyahoga County following a 13-year-old boy’s death in November.
Ohio reports 13,047 more COVID-19 cases: weekly coronavirus update for Thursday, Dec. 29
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The number of new COVID-19 cases in Ohio fell sharply from 17,891 last week to 13,047 this week. Ohio has been over 10,000 cases per week every week, except for brief dips, since the beginning of May. Weekly case numbers dipped below 10,000 again for two weeks in October.
Census: More than 8,000 Ohioans left in 2022
(THE CENTER SQUARE) – Ohio’s population decreased by less than 1% in 2022, according to a U.S. Census Bureau report this month. It was the 10th largest population decline of any state. The population dropped by 0.07% in 2022, a smaller decrease than in 2021 when 0.28% of...
This Ohio city ranked among “neediest” in America
Detroit, Cleveland, Philadelphia and Los Angeles all rank among the nation’s 10 “neediest” cities, according to an analysis by the personal finance website WalletHub.
From marijuana to tax cuts: What Ohio lawmakers might pass in the next two years
COLUMBUS, Ohio—When state lawmakers begin the 135th General Assembly session next Tuesday, Republicans will aim to use their record-setting majorities to pass an ambitiously conservative agenda ranging from expanding school vouchers to reducing – or even eliminating – the state’s income tax. Under a legislative redistricting...
Flu Claims 26 Lives In WA
Local families are experiencing tragedy as loved ones succumb to the flu. In the 2022-23 flu season, the DOH said there have been 11 adult flu deaths and two pediatric flu deaths. Flu deaths statewide jumped from seven on Nov. 19 to 13 by Nov. 26, according to the DOH’s weekly flu report. There was an average of 193 flu deaths between 2014-2020, with a peak of 296 deaths in the 2017-18 flu season, according to DOH data. An elementary-school-aged child died on Nov. 13 due to complications from the flu.
New Omicron subvariant, XBB, now widespread in Maine
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control is reporting an uptick in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Maine, as a new Omicron variant makes it way across New England. Dr. Dora Mills of MaineHealth said the variant, known as XBB, seems to be more contagious but does not produce more severe disease than other Omicron variants.
10 BEST Herbs to Plant in March in Ohio (2023 Guide)
What are the best herbs to Plant in March in Ohio?. Finding the best herbs to plant in March in Ohio was not as easy as I thought. Some require extensive care, others are prone to pests, and lots are just not simple & quick enough to grow. That’s why...
Looking to reduce voter power, Ohio Republicans display a breathtaking betrayal of public trust: Brent Larkin
The people who run the Ohio General Assembly think voters are too stupid to comprehend their abuse of power. There’s no other explanation why the Republican-run legislature would conspire with Secretary of State Frank LaRose on a scheme designed to make it harder for Ohioans participate in the democratic process.
Endangered Missing Adult Alert canceled for 92-year-old Ohio man
CANTON, Ohio — The Missing Adult Alert issued by the Stark County Sheriff's Office statewide for John Gabl, a 92-year-old man from Canton, Ohio has been canceled. At approximately 10:46 a.m. Saturday Gabl was found safe by law enforcement, authorities report. Gabl drove away from his home in at...
A top Ohio story for 2022 - Intel's $20 billion dollar investment in the state
COLUMBUS, OH (WLIO) - One of the top Ohio stories for 2022 would be the announcement of the $20 billion investment of Intel but that could be just the start. In January of 2022, the semiconductor chip manufacturer announced their plan to build two plants in Licking County Ohio, just outside of Columbus, and with it create nearly 3,000 new jobs. In September, Intel broke ground for their facility. They are looking at making Ohio “The Silicon Heartland” with investments into the education sector to train the workforce needed for these high-tech jobs. But for Governor Mike DeWine, the Intel deal is more than an investment into the state.
Economists Say Gov. Mike DeWine's Proposed Expansion of Mental Health Services Will Pay for Itself
In spending $85 million, Ohio could reduce poverty
Ohio AG files lawsuits against businesses accused of ripping off Ohioans
COLUMBUS, Ohio — As the year comes to a close, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has filed a series of consumer protection lawsuits against businesses accused of ripping off Ohioans. In total, eight lawsuits have been filed across the state in an effort to hold “bad actors” accountable and protect the hard-earned money of Ohio residents.
Ohio’s ‘crippling’ private school vouchers will see trial for lawsuit, judge rules
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than 200 public school districts challenging Ohio’s school voucher program can continue to trial, a Franklin County judge ruled earlier this month. In a 22-page decision, Franklin County Common Pleas Judge Jaiza Page rejected the Ohio Attorney General’s argument on Dec. 16 that the districts, including Columbus City Schools, lacked […]
