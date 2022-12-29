ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Door County, WI

Door County Pulse

Wheel Tax Dead on Arrival

A funding opportunity in the form of a wheel tax was presented to the County of Door’s Administrative Committee on Dec. 13, and to say it was not well received is probably an understatement. “This makes the hair on the back of my neck stand up,” said Dave Lienau,...
Door County Pulse

Door County New Year’s Day Events

Get wet, get silly and get outside to start the new year!. If your New Year’s resolution is to get outside more or to move more, start off strong with one of these four free hikes. A state-park vehicle sticker is required for all except the Crossroads hike. 9:30...
Door County Pulse

Weigh in on Potawatomi Tower Plans

The design options developed by engineering company GRAEF will be presented during the meeting. The DNR will then ask participants for public feedback on which option they prefer. Following that comment period, Gov. Tony Evers will include the most popular design as a project in the 2023 Capital Budget. The...
Door County Pulse

Apartments for J-1 Workers Proposed in Sturgeon Bay

A single-family dwelling at 114 N. 7th Ave. in Sturgeon Bay – the former site of a bed-and-breakfast – could be converted into apartments for J-1 visa student workers. The city’s Plan Commission on Dec. 21 conducted a conceptual review of the Planned Unit Development (PUD) for the project initiated by Jurgita and David Kana, who want to convert the building into four one-bedroom apartment units. They plan to live in one of them and rent the other three.
Door County Pulse

Letter to the Editor: More Pressing Needs for Federal Dollars

I understand the importance of historical preservation, land trusts, etc., but the $3.3 million slated for the Granary project from the Congressional spending package could benefit Door County in other ways. What about affordable housing or child care for the less fortunate?. There should be a balance between spending on...
Fox11online.com

Green Bay man arrested for 4th OWI

Green Bay (WLUK) -- A Green Bay man has been arrested by Wisconsin State Patrol for operating a motor vehicle under the influence for his fourth time. The incident happened at 6:51 a.m. Saturday morning. 43 year old Gregory Radey of Green Bay was traveling on Mason Street when a...
