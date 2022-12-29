Read full article on original website
Related
Door County Pulse
Apartments for J-1 Workers Proposed in Sturgeon Bay
A single-family dwelling at 114 N. 7th Ave. in Sturgeon Bay – the former site of a bed-and-breakfast – could be converted into apartments for J-1 visa student workers. The city’s Plan Commission on Dec. 21 conducted a conceptual review of the Planned Unit Development (PUD) for the project initiated by Jurgita and David Kana, who want to convert the building into four one-bedroom apartment units. They plan to live in one of them and rent the other three.
Door County Pulse
Gibraltar School Will Ask for $29.8 Million
Officials in Door County’s two farthest-north school districts are one step away from placing referendum measures on the April 4 ballot. Just before the winter break, the Gibraltar Area School Board discussed a first reading of a resolution for a $29.8 million referendum to replace and update the oldest portions of the school complex in Fish Creek.
Door County Pulse
Weigh in on Potawatomi Tower Plans
The design options developed by engineering company GRAEF will be presented during the meeting. The DNR will then ask participants for public feedback on which option they prefer. Following that comment period, Gov. Tony Evers will include the most popular design as a project in the 2023 Capital Budget. The...
Door County Pulse
Letter to the Editor: More Pressing Needs for Federal Dollars
I understand the importance of historical preservation, land trusts, etc., but the $3.3 million slated for the Granary project from the Congressional spending package could benefit Door County in other ways. What about affordable housing or child care for the less fortunate?. There should be a balance between spending on...
Door County Pulse
Door County New Year’s Day Events
Get wet, get silly and get outside to start the new year!. If your New Year’s resolution is to get outside more or to move more, start off strong with one of these four free hikes. A state-park vehicle sticker is required for all except the Crossroads hike. 9:30...
wearegreenbay.com
Eight counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing medium COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported 1,722,593 positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,911 COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalDec. 23 Total. Total Positive Cases1,722,593N/A. Fully Vaccinated3,606,830 (61.8%)N/A. Updated Booster1,046,979 (18.0%)N/A. COVID-19 Deaths13,911N/A. Ever Hospitalized69,493N/A.
Door County Pulse
Big Decisions on Liquor Licenses, Village Hall on Ephraim’s January Docket
Several long-term discussions for Ephraim could come to a conclusion – or at least gain new direction – in January as the board of trustees aims to make decisions on its capital projects plan, village hall parking, and retail wine and liquor sales. All three of those topics...
Door County Pulse
Wheel Tax Dead on Arrival
A funding opportunity in the form of a wheel tax was presented to the County of Door’s Administrative Committee on Dec. 13, and to say it was not well received is probably an understatement. “This makes the hair on the back of my neck stand up,” said Dave Lienau,...
Wisconsin gift shop encased in ice by ferocious blizzard
The holiday winter storm that is responsible for the deaths of more than three-dozen people in the Buffalo, New York area also dumped heavy snow on Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan, while buildings near the coasts of the Great Lakes were left buried in ice after being sprayed with freezing water.
Door County Pulse
Obituary: Miguel Angel Sanchez
Miguel Angel Sanchez, 42, Sturgeon Bay died unexpectedly, Tuesday, December 27, 2022. He was born November 25, 1980, in Honduras to Cupertino and Maria (Sanchez) Hernandez. He married Rosa Escalon in Honduras on October 10, 2005. The couple moved to the United States and then to Sturgeon Bay four years ago.
Comments / 0