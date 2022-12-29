ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsom Clears Misconceptions On Gas Price Gouging Penalties

On Thursday Gov. Gavin Newsom cleared the air on misconceptions about his proposed price gouging penalty against the oil industry for its unexplained spike in gas prices in California. In early December, the governor held a special legislative session to expedite bills that would hold oil giants accountable for profiting...
