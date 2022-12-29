Police in Saratoga County arrested a mother of three young kids just two days before Christmas after she allegedly left them home alone for hours - and one of them called 911. "The investigation discovered three children under the age of 12 had been knowingly left alone by Sheehy at the home for hours. Sheehy returned to the home a short time later. Once on scene, Troopers arrested Sheehy for Driving While Intoxicated and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. - NYSP Troop G.

SARATOGA COUNTY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO