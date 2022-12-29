Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
Metformin use significantly reduces risk of joint replacement in people with type 2 diabetes
Osteoarthritis is a common chronic condition that usually causes joint pain and can be severe enough to require knee and hip replacements. In the United States, the number of total knee replacement (TKR) and total hip replacement (THR) surgeries is estimated to reach 572 000 per year by 2030. No medications are currently known to prevent or reverse osteoarthritis.
Hypothyroidism (underactive thyroid): Causes, symptoms & treatment
Hypothyroidism is a condition in which the body's thyroid gland doesn't produce enough hormones, leading to a range of symptoms.
Medical News Today
Why females may be less likely to experience brain inflammation than males
Males show greater susceptibility to obesity-related cardiovascular and metabolic comorbidities than females. Males also tend to store a greater amount of fat as visceral fat around the abdomen, whereas females store excess energy in fat depots under the skin, referred to as subcutaneous fat. A recent animal study suggests that...
MedicalXpress
Gastroesophageal reflux disease causally linked to lung cancer
Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) is causally associated with lung cancer risk, according to a study published online Dec. 8 in Cancer Medicine. Lin Li, from The Second Affiliated Hospital of Zunyi Medical University in China, and colleagues employed a two-sample Mendelian randomization (MR) approach to examine the causal relationship between GERD and lung cancer. Independent single nucleotide polymorphisms that were highly linked to GERD were identified in a sample of 129,080 GERD patients. Data from genome-wide association studies were used to assess outcomes for lung cancer, including squamous cell lung cancer (LUSC) and lung adenocarcinoma (LUAD) in 11,348 patients. To examine the potential causative association between GERD and risk for lung cancer, three MR statistical techniques were used.
Medical News Today
Type 2 diabetes: Coffee may reduce risk following gestational diabetes diagnosis
Gestational diabetes is diabetes that develops during pregnancy. The condition can increase the risk of developing type 2 diabetes later in life. Data from a recent study shows that regular coffee consumption is associated with a reduced risk for type 2 diabetes among people with a prior history of gestational diabetes.
Medical News Today
What is the normal platelet count range based on age?
As someone ages, platelet counts may fluctuate. Possible reasons include natural vascular aging, changes in bone marrow tissue, and altered blood plasma makeup. Platelets — also known as thrombocytes — are colorless fragments of larger cells called megakaryocytes,. found in bone marrow. The purpose of platelets is to...
Mediterranean diet linked to lower risk of preeclampsia in pregnancies
Story at a glance New research shows a diet rich in vegetables, fruits, nuts and seafood could help lower women’s chances of developing serious pregnancy complications. A study published Thursday in JAMA Network Open claims that women who conceive while following the Mediterranean diet have a “significantly” lower risk of developing preeclampsia during their…
Signs and Symptoms of Ovarian Cancer
Ovarian cancer is characterized as the growth of malignant (cancerous) cells that form in or around the ovaries (the glands where the eggs—or ovas—form in the body and the hormones estrogen and progesterone are made) in people assigned female at birth. Common symptoms of ovarian cancer include abdominal discomfort, bloating, feeling full quickly, constipation, and frequent urination. In the past, ovarian cancer was called a “silent killer” because it was believed that symptoms only develop once the disease has reached an advanced stage. But research shows that nearly 90% of people with ovarian cancer experience symptoms, even in the early stages. Early...
reviewofoptometry.com
First Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine Increases Risk of Uveitis Flare
Be mindful of the increased risk of uveitis flare in patients who have received their COVID-19 vaccine. Photo: Michael Trottini, OD. Click image to enlarge. COVID-19 vaccines are generally safe and their protective effects typically outweigh potential side effects, but certain populations with pre-existing disease should take a more guarded approach. A recent study demonstrated an increased risk of uveitis flare following vaccination. This risk was highest among those with previous recurrence, chronic uveitis and a shorter period of quiescence.
Healthline
Can a Thyroid Disorder Cause Dizziness and Balance Problems?
Left untreated, certain symptoms of hyperthyroidism and hypothyroidism, such as heart palpitations or a slowed heart rate, can lead to feelings of dizziness or vertigo. Feelings of dizziness and instability while standing are common symptoms associated with many different health conditions. About 2.6 million people in the United States visit hospitals with complaints of vertigo every year.
KXLY
Alcohol Abstinence Aids Alcohol-Related Cirrhosis Across Portal Hypertension Stages
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Alcohol abstinence improves prognosis across all stages of portal hypertension in alcohol-related cirrhosis, according to a study published online Dec. 5 in Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology. Benedikt Silvester Hofer, M.D., from University of Vienna, and colleagues assessed the clinical implications of abstinence...
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Obesity, Low Muscle Mass Linked to Kidney Risk in Type 2 Diabetes
A combination of obesity and low muscle mass — known as sarcopenic obesity — may make people with type 2 diabetes more likely to develop chronic kidney disease, according to a new study published in the journal Obesity. People with diabetes — type 1 or type 2 —...
MedicalXpress
US could face surging numbers of teens with diabetes
The United States could see a huge rise in diabetes among young people over the next several decades, a new modeling study finds. As many as 220,000 young people under the age of 20 could have type 2 diabetes in 2060, which would represent a nearly eight-fold increase, a research team that included scientists from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found. Type 1 diabetes cases could increase, too, by as much as 65% in the next 40 years.
MedicalXpress
Ketamine found to increase brain noise
An international team of researchers including Sofya Kulikova, Senior Research Fellow at the HSE University-Perm, found that ketamine, being an NMDA receptor inhibitor, increases the brain's background noise, causing higher entropy of incoming sensory signals and disrupting their transmission between the thalamus and the cortex. This finding may contribute to a better understanding of the causes of psychosis in schizophrenia. An article with the study's findings has been published in the European Journal of Neuroscience.
Medical News Today
What are the symptoms of deep vein thrombosis?
Deep vein thrombosis (DVT) is a potentially life threatening blood clot that can occur in the lower legs, pelvis, thighs, or even the arms. It can cause throbbing pain, swelling, or redness. DVT is a type of venous thromboembolism (VTE), which is when a blood clot forms in a vein.
MedicalXpress
COVID and your gut: How a healthy microbiome can reduce the severity of infection—and vice versa
A vast combination of microorganisms live in our gut, including bacteria, fungi and viruses. Collectively, we refer to this as the the microbiome. Despite their tiny size, these microbes have significant effects on our health and well-being. In fact, the microbiome is often referred to as the "second brain" due to the extensive relationship it has with the body's organs and systems.
infomeddnews.com
What Causes Edema?
Edema is something that can happen when your capillaries, which are tiny blood vessels, leak fluid. The fluid will build up in the tissues around it, and that leads to swelling. There is a wide range of reasons edema can occur, ranging from something as simple as eating too many...
scitechdaily.com
Common Arthritis Treatment May Actually Accelerate Disease Progression
Two recent studies have shown that corticosteroid injections, which are commonly used to treat the pain associated with knee osteoarthritis, may actually contribute to the progression of the disease. These findings were recently presented at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA). Osteoarthritis is a widespread...
KTEN.com
What Is A Cataract?
Originally Posted On: https://www.isightclinics.com/what-is-a-cataract. What exactly is a cataract? A cataract is a clouding of the natural lens of the eye, generally associated with the natural ageing process. Over time this can worsen leading to extremely blurred vision. Signs And Symptoms Of Cataracts. The symptoms of cataracts include blurred or...
Medical News Today
All about the recurrent laryngeal nerve
The recurrent laryngeal nerve (RLN) branches off the vagus nerve in the neck. The RLN is critical for speech as it provides nerve function to muscles in the larynx, our voice box. People have. , one on each side of the neck. Instead of following the direction of the vagus...
Comments / 0