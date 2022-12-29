ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New York opens first legal cannabis dispensary

By Bobby Caina Calvan
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jX2VG_0jxtOg7600

The first legal dispensary for recreational marijuana in New York rung up its first sales on Thursday, opening up what is expected to be one of the country's most lucrative markets for cannabis — underscored by the dozens of unauthorized shops that have operated in the open for years.

The widely anticipated opening of the first state-sanctioned dispensary, which is operated by the nonprofit Housing Works, paves the way for a string of openings expected in the coming months in New York. The state legalized recreational marijuana use in March 2021.

“We're absolutely thrilled to be the first and hopefully setting a model that other folks will have to follow,” said Charles King, the chief executive officer of Housing Works, a minority-controlled social-service agency that serves people with HIV and AIDS , as well as those who are homeless and formerly incarcerated.

The lower Manhattan store is the first of 36 recently licensed dispensaries to open, with an additional 139 licenses yet to be issued by the state Office of Cannabis Management and 900 applicants still awaiting word. Among the first round of licensees were eight nonprofits that included Housing Works.

The cannabis storefront abuts the sprawling urban campus of New York University.

“This location is a perfect location. We're between the West Village, the East Village," King said at a news conference Thursday morning. " Tourists can come by here easily. So we think we’re going to bring up a lot of sales here."

Facing a cluster of cameras, Chris Alexander, the inaugural executive director of the state cannabis office, made the first purchase: watermelon-flavored gummies and a tin of marijuana flowers.

“It’s been a lot of work that’s come to get us to this point,” Alexander said. “We do have a lot more work to do, a lot more stores to open.”

Housing Works officials said that the dispensary has already received more than 2,000 reservations to make purchases.

Ben Gilbert, 38, a media specialist, smoked a marijuana cigarette just outside the new retail outlet and said he was looking forward to the store's official opening at 4:20 p.m. Thursday.

“As a consumer, I’m glad to finally go to a store and buy New York-grown cannabis,” he said.

New York City Councilmember Carlina Rivera also bought gummies, and said she no longer needs to travel out of state for legal cannabis. She predicted that more openings will be a boon to the state and city economy.

“We are the financial center of the world, the greatest city on earth, and I think people will now come here to enjoy all types things," she said.

New York joined nearly two dozen other states in the U.S. to legalize recreational marijuana. But unlike many other states, New York has reserved its first round of retail licenses for nonprofits, as well as applicants with marijuana convictions and their relatives — an acknowledgement of the inequities produced by the country's war on drugs.

It also planned a $200 million public-private fund to aid what they called “social equity” applicants.

“We have seen firsthand the ravages of the war on drugs, on people who use drugs, particularly the most marginalized people, low income people,” King said.

King said that his nonprofit is hiring people who have been criminalized because of marijuana. Housing Works pursued getting a license because they wanted "to have the opportunity to ameliorate some of the harsh circumstances implicated in both the criminalization of cannabis as well as other drugs,” he said.

“Today marks a major milestone in our efforts to create the most equitable cannabis industry in the nation,” said New York City Mayor Eric Adams in a statement. “The opening of the first legal dispensary in our state right here in New York City is more than just a promising step for this budding industry — it represents a new chapter for those most harmed by the failed policies of the past."

Gov. Kathy Hochul called the first legal sale of adult-use cannabis “a historic milestone in New York’s cannabis industry.”

___ See AP 's complete coverage of marijuana issues here: https://apnews.com/hub/marijuana

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
indypolitics.org

NORMLizing Indiana’s Cannabis Laws

Indy Politics speaks with representatives from NORML Indiana, the organization that has been pushing for the legalization of marijuana. We discuss the likelihood of that occurring in the next session of the Indiana General Assembly. The Leon-Tailored Audio runs a total of 30 minutes. The first segment is 20 minutes;...
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

TikTok blocked from Indiana state devices

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana has blocked the Chinese-owned social media app TikTok from state devices, its technology office said Thursday. The Indiana Office of Technology "blocked TikTok from being used in our state system and on our state devices" as of Dec. 7, office spokesman Graig Lubsen told The Journal Gazette.
INDIANA STATE
texasbreaking.com

$7.25 Million Heating Bill Will Be Sent To Americans

Americans Eligible For Heating Bill Help From $7.25 Million Pot. Aid is provided by the Consumers Energy utility, which provides natural gas and electricity to more than 6.5 million of Michigan’s 10 million people. The company announced $7.25 million in grants that will be distributed to eight Michigan nonprofits statewide to help provide relief to residents in need after costs energy increases.
MICHIGAN STATE
WHAS11

Google to pay Indiana $20 million to resolve privacy suit

INDIANAPOLIS — Google will pay Indiana $20 million to resolve the state's lawsuit against the technology giant over allegedly deceptive location tracking practices, state Attorney General Todd Rokita announced. Rokitas filed a separate lawsuit against Google when negotiations between the company and a coalition of state attorneys general stalled,...
INDIANA STATE
aarp.org

Are You Eligible for a Taxpayer Refund?

AARP Indiana is reminding older Hoosiers that they may be eligible for a $200 taxpayer refund even if they are on Social Security and do not typically file tax returns. To receive the payment, individuals who get Social Security and don’t normally earn enough to file taxes may file a 2022 tax return and claim the $200 as a tax credit. (It must be filed before Jan. 1, 2024.) Those who don’t owe taxes will receive the refund. If someone does owe taxes, the $200 will go toward the balance due.
INDIANA STATE
WILX-TV

Jail reforms help more than 150,000 drivers get their licenses back according to annual report

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Jail Reform Advisory Council (JRAC) released its 2022 Report. This report includes feedback from the public that helped guide the JRAC in implementing policy and practice changes, developing educational materials, supporting justice system practitioners, and monitoring performance measures. “The work of the Council reflected...
MICHIGAN STATE
WISH-TV

Indiana Child Services: Fatalities due to maltreatment rose in 2021

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana officials on Friday reported 10 additional child fatalities from “caregiver maltreatment” in 2021 than a year earlier. The total of caregiving maltreatment deaths increased to 60 in 2021 from 50 in 2020, the Indiana Department of Child Services says in its annual report for 2021. The department takes a year to prepare the report, which was issued as 2022 nears its end.
INDIANA STATE
WRBI Radio

Report: Drug overdoses killing more people in Indiana, nationwide

Statewide — More Hoosiers are struggling with substance use disorders, according to the latest America’s Health Rankings report. State data show six Indiana residents died each day from a drug overdose in 2020, a 21% increase from the previous year. Dr. Rhonda Randall, chief medical officer for UnitedHealthcare...
INDIANA STATE
The Center Square

Hoosiers to save $87 million on state income tax in 2023

(The Center Square) – Indiana’s personal income tax rate will drop for the 2023 tax year, reducing the burden on taxpayers by an estimated $87.4 million. Under HEA 1002, passed by the Legislature in March, the personal income tax rate will drop from 3.23% to 3.15% starting Jan. 1 and continuing through 2024. The rate will be further reduced to 3.1% for 2025 and 2026, to 3.0% for 2027 and...
INDIANA STATE
city-countyobserver.com

Attorney General Todd Rokita Shields Hoosiers From Holiday Scams

Attorney General Todd Rokita warns Hoosiers to watch for scams while finishing their holiday shopping this year. “As the new year approaches, many Hoosiers are taking advantage of the time they have off of work by last-minute shopping to get the best post-holiday deals,” Attorney General Rokita said. “Although there are great sales going on, everyone should keep their eyes open in order to expose these potential fraudsters.”
INDIANA STATE
News Now Warsaw

State law revises Indiana’s police pursuit policy

SOUTH BEND – A law that will impact police departments across Indiana goes into effect on Sunday. The new statewide policy creates minimum standards on how police can pursue suspects fleeing in vehicles. The policy states a pursuit should not begin or be continued if the need for immediate...
INDIANA STATE
WOWO News

Should Indiana Ax Its Individual Income Tax?

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana State Senator, Travis Holdman, a Republican from Markle who chairs the Senate Tax & Fiscal Policy Committee tells Inside INdiana Business that he plans to introduce legislation next year to create a commission to consider changes to Indiana’s tax structure, including phasing out the state income tax.
INDIANA STATE
ocj.com

New Weed Control Guide

The 2023 Weed Control Guide for Ohio, Indiana, Illinois and Missouri is now available for purchase here: https://extensionpubs.osu.edu/search.php?search_query=789&section=product. This publication can be purchased as a printed edition or PDF. The purchase of a printed edition includes a complementary PDF at the time of purchase. Printed weed control guides tend to go fast, should current inventory run out there will be an option to sign up for a notification when they are back in stock.
MISSOURI STATE
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
321K+
Post
513M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy