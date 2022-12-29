ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

Box Office 2022: What Worked, What Flopped and What to Make of a Rollercoaster Year at the Movies

By Brent Lang and Rebecca Rubin
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37MR3p_0jxtOdSv00

When “Everything Everywhere All At Once” premiered last spring, Alamo Drafthouse offered special screenings where attendees were gifted with packets of googly eyes. The peepers were a reference to a central character’s habit of putting the gag item on everyone and everything he can. Then when “Nope,” Jordan Peele’s twisty horror film, opened in July, the Texas-based theater chain hosted a pop-up screening at a horse ranch in Hollywood. It was a sly nod to the equine-wrangling siblings at the center of the extraterrestrial thriller. And when “The Menu,” a horror film that sends up haute cuisine, debuted last November, Alamo offered up multi-course feasts featuring slow-poached oysters and biodynamic wines for guests so they could dine in style as the character on-screen were killed off with panache.

“We’re doing everything we can to bring people back to the movies,” says Sarah Pitre, the lead film programmer at Alamo Drafthouse. “We’re passionate about movies, and we want to do more to maximize the content we’re showing. It’s about rebuilding that relationship with our customers.”

Going the extra mile appears to be paying off. As a result, in a rollercoaster year for movies, Alamo has outperformed the industry by double digits. It’s a reminder of the kind of hustle that was necessary at a time when the movie business struggled, and largely failed, to re-gain its post-pandemic footing. Overall, domestic ticket sales plunged more than 30% in 2022 from pre-COVID levels and analysts expect that Stateside revenues will top out at just over $7.5 billion. That’s largely due to the fact that studios released 40 fewer films over the last 12 months than they did in 2019 as they labored to get projects back into production in the midst of an unpredictable health crisis. The drop in theatrical releases equated to roughly the same shortfall in revenue declines. Theaters need movies to show and for much of 2022, there was too much blank space on their marquees.

“It was definitely a rebound year,” says Tearlach Hutcheson, VP of film at Studio Movie Grill. “There’s still a lack of product from studios, and it’s going to take a while to change that.”

Movie theater owners believe that next summer will be stronger, with the release of sequels including “The Guardians of the Galaxy” and “The Fast and the Furious.” However, they don’t expect things will return to pre-pandemic levels until 2024. That’s a long time to wait for a business that has been hit hard by an extended shutdown and shifting tastes as viewers get more accustomed to watching on streaming services. It’s already resulting in closures and bankruptcies — Cineworld, the owner of Regal and the second biggest exhibitor in the world, filed for Chapter 11 protection in September and some industry observers think other chains might be forced to follow suit if things don’t improve.

“You’re going to see a wave of bankruptcies,” predicts one executive, who spoke on the condition of anonymity. “Private equity will probably come in, buy some of these theaters and shut down their underperforming screens and cut costs. They’re not going away, but it’s going to be rough.”

COVID and politics have fundamentally altered a business that, let’s face it, was retracting even before the virus upended things. It was an industry that had become reliant on spectacle and superheroes to sell tickets, and those cost a lot of money to deliver. As a result, the great changes that have taken place in a diminished global landscape for theatrical releases are making it increasingly difficult for movies to turn a profit. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine means that Hollywood films are no longer released in the country — that’s a blow considering that Russia is one of the 10 largest markets for movies. Even more troubling, tensions between the U.S. and China have resulted in fewer studio films getting into the country or being saddled with unappealing release windows. And the country’s rocketing rates of COVID may have negatively impacted the results for “ Avatar: The Way of Water ,” one of the rare Hollywood productions to get a coveted release date in China. That’s a problem because for a major blockbuster with a budget of more than $200 million, doing well in a massive market like China can be the difference between turning a profit and losing money.

“China has been tumultuous, to say the least,” says Veronika Kwan Vandenberg, president of distribution for Universal Pictures International. “There’s still a lot of opportunity in China, but it’s never a guarantee. It’s more of a cherry on top.”

It was also a year of shifting fortunes, illustrated most dramatically by Paramount Pictures , which had been largely written off as a major player after a decade of corporate changes and instability. Instead, Paramount surged back into contention, fielding the year’s highest-grossing release in “ Top Gun: Maverick ” and rounding that out with hits such as “Sonic the Hedgehog 2,” “The Lost City,” “Smile” and “Scream.” “Babylon,” Damien Chazelle’s $80-million look at the early days of the movie business, was its lone flop.

“It was truly a fantastic year,” says Brian Robbins, Paramount Pictures president and CEO. “And I did feel like we were living in an alternative universe.”

Indeed, Paramount’s experience seemed to unfold in another reality. Even as it prospered, most other studios were saddled with painful failures. Disney missed the mark with its two animated features, “ Strange World ” and “Lightyear,” both of which bombed at the box office and likely lost more than $100 million a piece. Their collapse spells trouble for family features, which had been one of the most reliable theatrical demographics before COVID upended things. There were also several attempts to launch or extend new franchises that collided with audience indifference such as Warner Bros.’ “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” (it turned out that nobody cared about where to find them); “Black Adam,” which saw DC’s new leadership announce that Dwayne Johnson’s anti-hero would not play a role in the next phase of its universe building; and Lionsgate’s “Moonfall,” a disaster flick that cost more than $140 million to produce and earned a catastrophic $67.3 million.

Prestige fare, the kind of titles positioned to win awards, also had a rough go at the box office . Films like “She Said,” “Bones and All” and “The Fabelmans” earned critical raves, but failed to turn those reviews into lines at the multiplexes. Those films have yet to earn $15 million globally, a dismal result that could mean that movies aimed at adults, at least ones that don’t feature special effects and explosions, will continue to migrate to streaming services where they will be better insulated from commercial considerations.

So what worked? Franchises, particularly ones with a comic book connection, continued to dominate the box office. Domestically, nine of the top 10 grossing films were sequels — the one entry that didn’t come with a Roman numeral, “The Batman,” wasn’t exactly an original movie. It’s a reboot of a character that has headlined more than a dozen films. And what worked for U.S. crowds also delivered for international ticket-buyers. Globally, eight of the highest-grossing films were also sequels, with “The Batman” and Chinese sci-fi comedy “Moon Man” proving to be the exception to the rule. These films accounted for a disproportionate amount of box office revenue. In 2022, the box office is more heavily concentrated at the top with the 10 highest grossing films contributing over 60% of the overall ticket sales compared to 47% in 2019. And that’s a problem, because those major movies are supposed to be the big draws, but for the business to keep humming, there have to be more complementary pieces.

“Studios always focused on home runs, but the singles, doubles and triples kept the distribution channels going,” said Greg Foster, an exhibition industry consultant. “In 2022, there simply weren’t enough wide releases.”

And while the summer box office got off to a hot start with “Top Gun: Maverick” and built on that success with hits such as “Jurassic World: Dominion” and “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” the business entered a prolonged slowdown in August, one it hasn’t really recovered from as the year ends. To be sure, there have been a few big hits such as “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and “Avatar: The Way of Water,” but those successes haven’t been enough to lift other new releases. They’ve also been few and far between — for too long, there weren’t any big movies to show. As a result, the likes of “Bros,” “Devotion” and “Easter Sunday” suffered some of the worst wide-release debuts in the history of movies.

“We had some problematic lulls in 2022,” said Megan Colligan, president of Imax Entertainment. “Having a lull in August happens all the time. You can live through it. But when November and December are lulls, that’s not good.”

As for theater executives like Pitre, they’re already looking ahead to the coming months, hoping to find the kind of offbeat or unconventional offerings that can draw crowds and serve as a bridge until the next blockbuster. She thinks she may have found one in “Cocaine Bear,” a darkly comic thriller about a black bear who ingests a lot of blow and goes on a murderous rampage.

“We’ve got some pretty wild ideas for parties we can have in the lobbies of our theaters,” says Pitre. “That’s the kind of movie we love.”

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘Twister’ Sequel Sets Summer 2024 Release Date

“Twisters,” a sequel to the 1996 disaster epic “Twister,” will wreak havoc on movie theaters in the summer of 2024. Universal, which is backing the film, set “Twisters” to release theatrically on July 19, 2024. On its current release date, “Twisters” will open on the big screen alongside Paramount’s “Transformers: A New Generation” and one week ahead of Marvel’s “Thunderbolts.” Lee Isaac Chung, who steered “Minari” to several Oscar nominations, is directing “Twisters.” The screenplay will be written by Mark L. Smith, who co-wrote filmmaker Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s Academy Award-winning “The Revenant,” starring Leonardo DiCaprio.  The original “Twister” became a massive hit, earning...
Variety

‘Emily in Paris’ Costume Designer on Her Favorite Season 3 Looks and Taking Inspiration in Lily Collins’ Bangs

SPOILER ALERT: This interview contains spoilers from Season 3 of “Emily in Paris.” The process of designing the costumes for Season 3 of “Emily in Paris” started with a bang. Or rather, with bangs. Lily Collins, who plays the Netflix dramedy’s title role, first cut some fringe into her hair in her own life before the look made its way into the show. Attempting to turn over a new leaf after the dilemmas created by the Season 2 finale, Season 3 begins with Emily feeling manic and grabbing a pair of scissors — an ordeal that costume designer Marilyn Fitoussi found inspiring. “Everything...
Variety

Mahira Khan, Filmmakers on Success of Pakistan’s All Time Box Office Champion ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Bilal Lashari’s “The Legend of Maula Jatt,” starring Pakistani superstars Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan (no relation), is now officially the highest grossing Pakistani film of all time. Produced by Ammara Hikmat’s Encyclomedia and Lashari Films, the film released on Oct. 13, 2022 and has had worldwide collections of $10 million, including $4.2 million in Pakistan. It has far surpassed the $3.2 million grossed globally by previous record holder “Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2” in 2018. After Pakistan, the most successful territory for the film has been the U.K., where it is distributed by Pranab Kapadia of Moviegoers Entertainment. It has collected £1.43 million ($1.7...
The Mary Sue

10 Biggest Box Office Bombs of 2022

2022 is drawing to a close, and while it’s fun to look back on some of the best films of the year, it is also interesting to take a look at some of the biggest box office flops of the year. What’s particularly interesting about this list is that it shows how box office performance rarely has a direct correlation to film quality. Multiple films on this list received stellar reviews from critics, yet performed badly at the box office.
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office: ‘Avatar 2’ Crushes Christmas With $95.5M, Bah Humbug for Everything Else

James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water bit off a sizeable $95.5 million over the four-day Christmas weekend to easily sink the competition at the domestic box office. Outside of the big-budget tentpole, there wasn’t much feasting to be had, thanks to a brutal weather and general moviegoer apathy regarding the other new films. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish launched behind expectations, while Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody and Babylon got off to dismal starts. Christmas Eve fell on a Saturday and Christmas on a Sunday this year, which did not help matters.More from The Hollywood ReporterBox Office:...
GoldDerby

‘Knock at the Cabin’ trailer: M. Night Shyamalan’s latest could dethrone ‘Avatar’ on box office charts next year

M. Night Shyamalan got audiences a creepy gift for Christmas: a new trailer for his upcoming apocalyptic psychological thriller “Knock at the Cabin,” which is based on the 2018 novel “The Cabin at the End of the World” by Paul G. Tremblay. Shyamalan co-wrote the script alongside Steve Desmond and Michael Sherman. It follows a “family of three who are vacationing at a remote cabin, who are suddenly kidnapped by four strangers who demand they make the ultimate sacrifice to avert an impending apocalypse.” You can watch the new trailer here:   The movie stars Dave Bautista, Jonathan Groff, Ben Aldridge, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Kristen...
Variety

Box Office: ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Set to Overtake ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ as Year’s Highest-Grossing International Release

“Avatar: The Way of Water” has sailed past the $1.1 billion mark at the global box office. The film is also set to overtake “Top Gun: Maverick” to become the highest-grossing international release of 2022. James Cameron’s sci-fi epic added $70.4 million to its global bounty on Wednesday. That leaves it with a domestic haul of $337.8 million and an International total of $762.8 million. “Top Gun: Maverick” topped out at $770 million internationally, a figure that “Avatar: The Way of Water” should eclipse at some point on Thursday. Globally, “Top Gun: Maverick” is still the year’s highest-grossing release with...
Variety

Lacey Chabert Defends Hallmark After Candace Cameron Bure Dissed New Leadership: The Network ‘Embraces Our Creative Ideas’

“Mean Girls” alum Lacey Chabert is standing by the Hallmark Channel in the wake of Candace Cameron Bure’s exodus to rival network Great American Family. Bure ignited a firestorm on social media in November when she cited “the change in leadership” at Hallmark as the reason for her exit, adding that Hallmark is “a completely different network than when I started.” Hallmark has diversified its storytelling in recent years, while Bure said Great American Family “will keep traditional marriage at the core.” “Any shift I’ve felt has been embracing our creative ideas,” Chabert said when asked about Bure’s comments about...
seventeen.com

The 32 Best New Movies of 2023

With theaters opening back up, more people made their way to the movies in 2022. A new year is right around the corner, which means there are so many new releases to look forward to. 2023 is seemingly the year of sequels, with massive releases from the Mission Impossible, Indiana Jones, and Transformers franchises.Trips to the movies will also be more nostalgic with movies like Super Mario Bros. and Greta Gerwig's Barbie bringing back beloved characters from our childhoods.And, of course, superheroes are swooping in to save the day on the silver screen, from The Marvels to The Flash. These are only a fraction of the incredible films that are coming out in 2023.
IGN

Top 10 Movies of 2022 | A CineFix Movie List

Another trip around the sun means it’s time for another CineFix Best Movies of the Year list. 2022 saw a ton of movies back in theaters and a ton of butts back in seats! From James Cameron bringing us a return to Pandora and (hopefully) the biggest IMAX screen you can find, to a good year for indie horror films like Barbarian and Fresh and some great work by some familiar faces, here are our picks for the 10 best movies of 2022.
Variety

‘Kennedy Center Honors’ TV Review: U2, George Clooney and Amy Grant Master Their Reaction Shots as Other Stars Do the Saluting

Broadcast television is enough of a no-man’s-land right around the holidays that some old-school celebrate-the-arts programming manages to sneak in, offering the sight of very classy people in their tuxes for the benefit of those of us who haven’t gotten out of our pajamas in a couple of days. On the heels of last week’s excellent pre-Christmas Paul Simon tribute special, CBS is back on Wednesday night with “The 45th Annual Kennedy Center Honors,” offering a beautiful illusion of D.C. as a functional city in which scrappy rockers, gospel singers and mezzo sopranos can reach across the aisle, just like...
WASHINGTON, DC
Variety

Most-Watched Television Networks: Ranking 2022’s Winners and Losers

There may come a time when it just doesn’t make sense to rank the broadcast and cable networks anymore. Actually, that time is probably already here, with most viewing now taking place via streaming and other means. And yet, Nielsen’s numbers — which include time shifting and other ways people watch, not just live — are still the best barometer of who’s watching what in the linear world. And indeed, it’s clear that live sports are still driving linear TV — ESPN is among the few top networks to receive a double-digit boost in 2022. But crime also pays: Oxygen, which...
Variety

Will ‘Avatar’ Movies Be the Rest of James Cameron’s Career? He Isn’t Concerned: ‘I Can Tell Most of the Stories I Want’ on Pandora

When it comes to his directorial output, James Cameron has been focused solely on the “Avatar” franchise for well over a decade now. In the 13 years since the original “Avatar” opened in theaters and became the highest-grossing film of all time, Cameron has developed four sequels and shot two of them in full (“Avatar: The Way of Water” and “Avatar 3”). Parts of “Avatar 4” have also been shot. Should Cameron’s franchise go according to plan, “Avatar 4” will complete production and “Avatar 5” will be filmed in its entirety. Suffice to say, it’s quite possible the 68-year-old Cameron only...
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office: ‘Avatar 2’ Rocks New Year’s Weekend, Crosses $1.4B Globally

Avatar: The Way of Water will ring in 2023 in style. James Cameron’s tentpole is expected to finish the long New Year’s weekend with an estimated $440 million-plus domestically, well ahead of the first Avatar, which came out of the year-end holidays with $352 million on its way to earning north of $750 million domestically (that includes rereleases). The 2009 film still ranks as the top-grossing movie of all time globally with $2.92 billion in ticket sales.More from The Hollywood ReporterHeat Vision's Top 10 Movies of 2022'Avatar: the Way of Water' Soars to $1.17B at Global Box OfficeCourtney Love Says Brad...
Collider

How Filmmakers Navigated Unexpected Death During Production

Several film productions have been beset by the passing of an actor or actress involved. While death is always tragic, unexpected departures are particularly hard-hitting for those close to the person in question. From Marilyn Monroe to Paul Walker, a cast member's sudden passing has seen filmmakers and studios scramble in an effort to salvage their multi-million dollar investments. Employing techniques including script rewrites, cleverly choreographed re-shoots with different performers, and cutting edge digital technology that gives viewers the illusion of an actor's presence, all manner of creative ingenuity has been used to save a number of films from being abandoned altogether.
Variety

Super Nintendo World Hits Hollywood: An Inside Look at Bowser’s Castle, Toadstool Cafe and Real-Life ‘Mario Kart’

The Mushroom Kingdom has finally hit Los Angeles, as Universal Studios Hollywood prepares to welcome visitors to Super Nintendo World, opening Feb. 17. Universal took Variety through the warp pipe for a sneak peek at the Mario land, featuring a restaurant, souvenir shop, meet-and-greet characters, interactive games and a signature ride: “Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge.” When parkgoers arrive at Super Nintendo World, located next to the “Transformers” ride, they’ll enter through a giant green warp pipe that leads inside Peach’s Castle. Just outside the castle doors is a 360-degree, fully immersive Mushroom Kingdom, complete with POW blocks, Pokeys and power-ups. There’s nods...
Collider

'Avatar: The Way of Water' Crosses $1.1 Billion at the Box Office

As the year comes to an end, James Cameron's epic sequel continues to splash across the world as Deadline reports that Avatar: The Way of Water has now grossed over $1.1 billion at the global box office on its 15th day of release after an additional $70.5 million on Wednesday. Of its overall total, $762.8 million comes from international markets, which puts the film on track to become the biggest international release of the year.
Variety

Variety

95K+
Followers
66K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy