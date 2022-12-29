Read full article on original website
BBC
Pele in Africa: The man, the myth, the legend
Being one of the very first young black sporting superstars of the television era, Pelé drew the love and affinity of Africans across the continent. As decolonisation movements swept across Africa in the late 1950s and early 1960s, Pelé was invited by newly independent countries to play in prestigious friendlies with his club Santos FC and the Brazilian national team.
BBC
Wolverhampton Wanderers and Man United fans clap in tribute to crash victim
Football fans have paid tribute to a teenager who died when a car crashed into a group of people in Oldbury. During the 16th minute of the Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United match on Saturday, applause rippled round the stands at the Molineux Stadium for 16-year-old Liberty Charris. She died...
BBC
Monday's transfer gossip: De Jong, Badiashile, Dumfries, Mudryk, Fernandez, Thuram
Barcelona and Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 25, has had a change of heart about Manchester United and wants to join them in the summer. (Fichajes) Chelsea have reached an agreement with Monaco to sign France defender Benoit Badiashile, 21. (The Athletic - subscription required) Manchester United and Chelsea could...
BBC
Lens 3-1 Paris St-Germain: PSG lose first game since March
Paris St-Germain lost for the first time since March as they were beaten by in-form Lens in Ligue 1. Second-placed Lens have lost only once in 17 Ligue 1 games this season and are now just four points behind Christophe Galtier's star-studded league leaders. Lois Openda scored one goal and...
BBC
Leinster: URC leaders apologise after pro-IRA song played in stadium
Leinster have apologised after the Wolfe Tones song 'Celtic Symphony' was played following Sunday's win over Connacht at the RDS. The song features the lyric "Ooh Ah, Up the Ra!" in reference to the IRA. It has been reported the song was faded out after one verse and chorus as...
BBC
Dunblane concern over shooting events at Commonwealth Games
Scottish ministers were concerned over whether shooting events at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow would be controversial due to sensitivities around the Dunblane shooting. Cabinet papers published by National Records of Scotland reveal a discussion among Jack McConnell's ministers. Thomas Hamilton killed 16 pupils and a teacher at Dunblane...
BBC
'The greatest of all time' - Ronaldo leads Pele tributes
We are going to close this page now, but you can find lots more reaction to the death of Brazil football legend Pele across the BBC, including on our News and Sport website pages. Goodbye for now. Football legends pay tribute to 'king of football'. More football greats have been...
BBC
Press Association photographers pick their top shots of 2022
PA Media photographers choose their best photographs from the past year and reflect on the stories behind the images. Ben Birchall was the only news photographer present at Highgrove House, where the then Prince of Wales (now King Charles III) danced with one of the guests, Bridget Tibbs, during a tea dance hosted by The Prince's Foundation to mark the Platinum Jubilee.
