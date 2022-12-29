Brazilian Soccer Legend Pele Dead at 82

The icon won three World Cup titles with Brazil and is celebrated as one of the greatest players of all time.

Soccer legend Pelé, who won a record three World Cup titles with Brazil and whose career spanned nearly two decades, died Thursday, his family announced. He was 82 years old.

Pelé wowed fans of the sport with his dazzling dominance and became the face of the “beautiful game” brand of soccer for which the Brazilian national team became known.

Pelé served as an esteemed ambassador for the sport long after his playing days ended, and he’s routinely cited as one of the greatest players in the sport’s history. He had been dealing with colon cancer.

Born in the small city of Tres Coracoes, Pelé’s talent was apparent at an early age. He debuted with Brazilian club Santos at age 16 in 1956 and won his first World Cup title with Brazil in ’58.

Brazil defended its title at the following World Cup in 1962 and won again in ’70. That year, Pelé scored four goals at the tournament, including the first in the final against Italy in what became a 4-1 victory. He would remain with Santos for nearly 20 years, ending in 1972 with his semi-retirement.

Pelé joined the New York Cosmos of the North American Soccer League in 1975, scoring 64 goals across three seasons. His final game came on Oct. 1, 1977, in an exhibition between the Cosmos and Santos in New Jersey, during which Pelé played one game for each club.

