ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports Illustrated

Brazilian Soccer Legend Pele Dead at 82

By Nick Selbe
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11cwId_0jxtOY0A00

The icon won three World Cup titles with Brazil and is celebrated as one of the greatest players of all time.

Soccer legend Pelé, who won a record three World Cup titles with Brazil and whose career spanned nearly two decades, died Thursday, his family announced. He was 82 years old.

Pelé wowed fans of the sport with his dazzling dominance and became the face of the “beautiful game” brand of soccer for which the Brazilian national team became known.

Pelé served as an esteemed ambassador for the sport long after his playing days ended, and he’s routinely cited as one of the greatest players in the sport’s history. He had been dealing with colon cancer.

Born in the small city of Tres Coracoes, Pelé’s talent was apparent at an early age. He debuted with Brazilian club Santos at age 16 in 1956 and won his first World Cup title with Brazil in ’58.

Brazil defended its title at the following World Cup in 1962 and won again in ’70. That year, Pelé scored four goals at the tournament, including the first in the final against Italy in what became a 4-1 victory. He would remain with Santos for nearly 20 years, ending in 1972 with his semi-retirement.

Pelé joined the New York Cosmos of the North American Soccer League in 1975, scoring 64 goals across three seasons. His final game came on Oct. 1, 1977, in an exhibition between the Cosmos and Santos in New Jersey, during which Pelé played one game for each club.

Related:

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Pelé Had 7 Kids With 4 Women Before His Death—See All His Children & Where They Are Now

He may have been known as one of the greatest international football players of all time, but to Pelé’s kids, he was just their dad. Pelé, whose full name is Edson Arantes do Nascimento, was born on October 23, 1940, in Três Corações, Minas Gerais, Brazil. His professional international football career started as a teenager when he started playing for Santos Futbol Clube at 15 years old and Brazil’s national team at 16 years old. Pelé earned the nickname O Rei—”The King” in Portuguese—after he won his first FIFA World Cup with Brazil’s national team in 1958. He won his second...
FLORIDA STATE
Reuters

Soccer-Brazil reacts to Pele's death

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Brazilian soccer great Pele died on Thursday aged 82 after a long battle with cancer. LUIZ INACIO LULA DA SILVA, PRESIDENT-ELECT OF BRAZIL. "I had the privilege that younger Brazilians didn't have: I saw Pele play, live, at Pacaembu and Morumbi. Play, no. I saw Pele give a show. Because when he got the ball he always did something special, which often ended up in a goal."
BBC

Pele in Africa: The man, the myth, the legend

Being one of the very first young black sporting superstars of the television era, Pelé drew the love and affinity of Africans across the continent. As decolonisation movements swept across Africa in the late 1950s and early 1960s, Pelé was invited by newly independent countries to play in prestigious friendlies with his club Santos FC and the Brazilian national team.
ClutchPoints

Cristiano Ronaldo breaks silence on bonkers Al-Nassr move

Cristiano Ronaldo is moving to Saudi Arabia to join Al-Nassr FC, and while it marks the end of his playing career in Europe, it doesn’t look like he has any problem with it. In fact, Ronaldo expressed his excitement to join a different league at this point of his career, adding that the vision of Al-Nassr has motivated him to jump on the opportunity they have given him.
The Independent

Neymar leads world of football’s tributes to Brazil great Pele

The world of football paid tribute to Brazil great Pele following his death at the age of 82.Here are some of the tributes paid to the player considered by many to be the greatest of all time.Neymar – who equalled Pele’s record of 77 goals for Brazil at the World Cup – said his predecessor in the national team’s number 10 shirt “turned football into art, into entertainment” and “gave a voice to the poor, to black people.” View this post on Instagram ...
BBC

How a British boxing champ returned to his Ghanaian roots on an English chicken farm

The road to the ring is rarely a straightforward one for boxers, while the path that leads away can often be perilous. Francis Ampofo is a man who fought his way from the streets of London, where he moved as a child from Ghana, to the top of British boxing in the 1990s - yet the canvas was not to be his only source of glory.
Action News Jax

Pelé brought renown to Santos, Brazilian port city and team

SANTOS, Brazil — (AP) — Pelé. Santos, Brazil. Over decades, adoring fans around the world mailed thousands of letters, postcards and packages to the sports legend without his address or full name. Almost without fail, they reached the office of Edson Arantes do Nascimento in the port...
CBS Sports

Controversial ref sent home from World Cup makes noise again with card-filled performance in Barcelona draw

As a referee, you never want to become the story of the match, but that's just what happened in the Derbi Barceloni between Barcelona and Espanyol on Saturday. The two teams drew 1-1 which sees Barcelona back level with Real Madrid atop La Liga but referee Antonio Mateu Lahouz gave out 14 bookings during the match, taking all of the headlines in what was a physical contest. It included a whopping three red cards, one of which was overturned due to a VAR review.
atptour.com

Berrettini Helps Seal Italy's Victory Against Brazil

Matteo Berrettini made a good start to his season Friday and in doing so put Italy in position to close out its tie against Brazil at the United Cup. Lucia Bronzetti then finished the job to clinch her country's eventual 3-2 victory. Berrettini first powered past Brazilian No. 1 Thiago...
France 24

Brazil starts three days of mourning for legendary footballer Pelé

Tributes poured in from across Brazil and beyond Friday for football legend Pele, as the country held three days of mourning for the player widely regarded as the greatest of all time after his death at age 82. Emotional Brazilians flocked to the Sao Paulo hospital where "O Rei" (The...
kalkinemedia.com

Brazil in mourning for 'King of Football' Pele

Tributes poured in from across Brazil and beyond Friday for football legend Pele, as the country held three days of mourning for the player widely regarded as the greatest of all time after his death at age 82. Emotional Brazilians flocked to the Sao Paulo hospital where "O Rei" (The...
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

121K+
Followers
45K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy