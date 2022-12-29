ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercy contract dispute with Cigna threatens coverage for physician services

By By David Barkholz / The Blade
Employees with Cigna health insurance paid by their employers should be wary that they may have to pay for their care out-of-pocket if they see a Mercy Health-employed physician after Dec. 31.

Mercy physicians and several Mercy hospitals outside the Toledo area are locked in a contract dispute with Cigna over the rate of reimbursement that Cigna has offered to pay for services.

If a new contract is not signed by Dec. 31, Cigna insurance cardholders seeking care with Mercy-employed physicians will be considered out-of-network and have to pay out-of-pocket for services.

The Cigna dispute affects all Mercy-employed physicians across the state but not Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center and the other local Mercy operations.

Experts say these types of disputes are hard on patients by putting them in a bind, having to decide whether to delay procedures or find new doctors and hospitals to provide care that will be covered by insurance.

In a statement, Mercy Health said it has been negotiating for months with Cigna to try to get a new contract with the insurer and keep Mercy physicians and hospitals deemed in-network for reimbursement. The affected hospitals are in Cincinnati, Youngstown, Lima, and Lorain.

Only Cigna insurance sponsored by employers is in dispute, Mercy Health said.

“In our opinion, Cigna of Ohio is falling short of its responsibility to our community by not offering contract adjustments that even partially acknowledge the high rates of inflation that Mercy Health, like other hospital systems, is experiencing,” the statement said.

The statement also noted that Cigna reported a $2.8 billion profit for in the third quarter of 2022, up 75 percent from a $1.6 billion profit in the year-earlier quarter.

The disruption will only occur if the two sides do not reach a new agreement before Jan. 1.

Cigna similarly went down to the wire in contract negotiations with ProMedica this month.

But they hammered out a new agreement on Dec. 22 and finalized it Thursday, in time to avoid patients being affected by the loss of in-network coverage. All of ProMedica’s local hospitals stayed in-network thanks to the agreement.

In its statement, Mercy said it is asking for rates that acknowledge huge cost increases absorbed by the industry.

“The American Hospital Association reports industry-wide increases of 19 percent for labor costs per patient since 2019, 28-percent increases in hospital drugs since 2020, and 21-percent increases in medical supplies,” the statement noted.

