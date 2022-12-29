Dolly Parton Expands Imagination Library To California

Photo: Getty Images

Country queen, and self-proclaimed "book lady," Dolly Parton has recently expanded her Imagination Library to California! According to The Office of the Governor of California , a free book will be mailed to children under five years old whose parents choose to enroll them in the program. Those who partake in the Imagination Library will not have to pay for the books that come in the mail each month. Parton was initially inspired to start the Imagination Library because her father was unable to read and write.

The Office of the Governor of California took to Twitter to announce the wonderful new expansion, and to detail those that will directly benefit by enrolling in the program. Parton even appeared in the video to introduce the beginning of the exciting new "chapter."

"Starting in June 2023, every California child under the age of 5 will be able to receive a free book in the mail, every month, thanks to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library expansion to California," the post read. By expanding the Imagination Library to California, Parton is offering 2.4 million children the opportunity to dive into a world of books and further their knowledge of reading and writing at no cost.