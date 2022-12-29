ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Kel Mitchell’s Daughter Calls Him Out For Being An “Absentee Narcissist”

By Mya Abraham
Vibe
Vibe
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23YrE0_0jxtNZqg00

Kel Mitchell ’s eldest daughter, Allure, is breaking her silence regarding her famous father. The 21-year-old recently aired some alleged dirty laundry in a now-deleted TikTok video about the beloved actor and their seemingly estranged relationship.

“I guess ten years without your children could do this to you. I am done being silenced,” she wrote in the lengthy caption. “My father is the type of man to fake as if he’s in my life but he’s not. He was there ‘financially.'” The video was based on a trend where users call out people who’ve wronged them.

More from VIBE.com

She explained how the Good Burger star funded her high school tuition, college campus housing, and bought her first car. However, she cut him off to prove that she could sustain herself independently. Later, Allure revealed that she was homeless and appeared upset that he got her a dorm instead of allowing her to move into the home he shares with his current wife, Asia, and young children.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XXLVn_0jxtNZqg00
Kel Mitchell, wife Asia Lee, and their two children, Lyric and Wisdom, attend the Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight Premiere on July 09, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for Netflix)

Before mentioning her past experience with “unimaginable degrees of abuse,” due to his absence, she continued, “A father should also be there emotionally. A father should be there for their daughters in need. A father should provide. A father should just simply care […] He lives in this delusional world that my mother is ‘out to get him’ no she’s out to get what’s owed to her. You owe my mother so much.”

According to Radar Online , Mitchell and Allure’s mother/his ex-wife, Tyisha Hampton, are currently in court, with her seeking $1.2 million in back child and spousal support . Hampton’s attorney reportedly stated the hearing was for “writs, contempt, collections and to notify the court in regards to your and your offices violating my fundamental rights.”

His lawyer fought back with the following statement: “[Tyisha] has a long history of foul play. There is evidence to support that she misrepresented her assets/income to the Court in the past. She has forged a grant deed, and signatures to transfer the title of the family residence in this case. She was charged criminally with identity theft.”

The All That alum has not publicly responded to his daughter’s accusations.

Comments / 14

RS Blessed :-)
3d ago

Your dad may not be perfect but you've gotten a whole lot more than my kids and many others. Paid for school housing, car, etc....mines got nothing from their dad...

Reply(1)
7
Julia Barahona
3d ago

Your Daddy PAID for high school tuition when you could have went to public school 🤷‍♀️, college and college campus housing PAID for, PAID for ya first car and probably PAID for an abundance of things a young college student would need 🤷‍♀️! And then you brought up you being homeless like it was your Daddys fault when you by your own admission, stated that you cut ties because you didn't want Daddy making sure you were PAID to not live on the streets 🙄😩! Then you speak about what's going between your parents when you need to mind the business that pays you...oops looks like you messed that up 🙄🤷‍♀️! Very ungrateful young lady! My Mama worked 3 jobs and not once did I ever throw in her face as an adult that she wasn't there. I understood at an early age, sometimes sacrifices gotta be made 🤷‍♀️!

Reply(1)
4
Tanysha Giddins
2d ago

She got that ungrateful attitude from her mother.I remember reading an article about how Kel had to take his ex wife to court to get her to stop using his name on financial documents.He also said when the money stopped coming in she took the kids and left.Proberly the reason he didn't want her living with him and his new family- I can imagine her mouth and attitude

Reply
2
Related
Vibe

Terrence Howard Announces Retirement From Acting: “This Is The End For Me”

Terrence Howard is ready to walk away from acting. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet for the upcoming Peacock series The Best Man: The Final Chapters, Howard revealed his decision to call it quits and make room for the new generation of thespians establishing themselves as stars. While explaining his decision, the Chicago native recalled his conversation with iconic actor Sidney Poitier about retiring. “This is the end for me. I don’t know if it’s the end for the rest of them,” he said, referring to his Best Man castmates. “I retired two years ago, for the most part. I was...
Vibe

Sonya Eddy, Beloved Actress, Dead At 55

Sonya Eddy, best known for roles on General Hospital, Those Who Can’t, Coach Carter, and more has died at the age of 55. The tragic news was confirmed by her dear friend, Octavia Spencer, via Instagram on Tuesday (Dec. 20). “My friend @sonyaeddy passed away last night,” wrote the Ma actress alongside Eddy’s headshot. “The world lost another creative angel. Her legions of @generalhospitalabc fans will miss her [broken heart and dove emojis].” More from VIBE.comDonald Glover To Star In 'Spider-Man' Spin-OffStephen "DJ tWITCH" Boss Dead At 40Here's Your First Look At 'Harlem' Season 2 A cause of death has not...
Vibe

Brittney Griner Welcomed Home With Family, Texas BBQ, And Mental Support

It’s been six days since Brittney Griner has been back on U.S. soil after spending 10 months in a Russian prison. As anxious as media, fans, and friends have been to speak with the WNBA star, Griner has been soaking up her free time with her family and receiving mental support in a Texas military facility, CNN reports.More from VIBE.comBrittney Griner Freed From Russian Prison In Exchange For Arms Dealer Viktor BoutPaul Whelan, Detained American Marine, Reacts To Brittney Griner's ReleaseFans Recall Vin Diesel's Brittney Griner Instagram Post Upon News Of Her Release Per Griner’s agent, Lindsay Kagawa Colas, Griner and...
ARIZONA STATE
HipHopDX.com

The Game Defends 12-Year-Old Daughter's 'Inappropriate' Dress At Diddy's Daughters' Party

The Game has come to the defense of his 12-year-old daughter after fans criticized her dress as “inappropriate.”. It all started when the Drillmatic rapper shared a photo on Instagram of his daughter, Cali Lynn Dream Taylor, in a tight-fitting silver dress and makeup at a 16th birthday bash for Diddy’s twin daughters.
hotnewhiphop.com

Summer Walker Giving Birth To Twins, Erykah Badu Seemingly Confirms

We knew she was due to become a mother of two, but it looks like the R&B star’s family is expanding by one more than expected. The relationship that resulted in Summer Walker’s first pregnancy was anything but easy for her (though it did give us the vulnerable body of work that is Still Over It). She was undeniably public with her struggles the first time around. Due to this, fans were rooting for the singer to experience a fairytale when she revealed that she was with child once again.
Maya Devi

White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'

A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
RadarOnline

Ricky Martin Distances Himself From Family After Nephew’s Bombshell Accusations Against Singer: Sources

Singer Ricky Martin has cut off his family to protect himself from any more unwelcome surprises after a nephew blindsided the Grammy winner with abuse and incest accusations, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this year, the 21-year-old nephew Dennis Yadiel Sanchez accused Martin of a 7-month romantic relationship.He claimed Martin had become obsessed with him and began stalking him after the relationship ended. The entertainer denied the accusations and said the relative made up the allegations.The nephew eventually dismissed his court case against Martin. At the time, the star’s lawyers said, “The request came from the accuser...
TheDailyBeast

Wife of Tina Turner’s Son Reveals How He Died

Tina Turner’s son died of cancer after he “got sick in 3 weeks,” wrote Afida Turner, his wife, on Friday evening in a post on Instagram. Ronnie Turner, 62, died on Thursday. Turner was already a survivor of the disease. according to The Daily Mail. That morning, police received a call “stating that Ronnie was struggling to breathe outside his home,” according to The Daily Mail. “Ronnie was a terrific musician and bass player,” read the caption on his wife’s Friday Instagram post. Aida Turner called her husband an “amazing soul,” “heart of giant,” and a “true angel.” This is the second son that Tina Turner lost, after Ronnie’s elder brother Craig died by suicide in 2018. As Turner struggled to breathe on Thursday, neighbors attempted CPR but failed to revive him, and he was pronounced dead “on scene,” according to The Daily Mail. At the end of her Instagram post, Aida Turner sent one last message: “Fuck cancer.”
bravotv.com

Cynthia Bailey Explains Why She Didn’t Spend Christmas with Noelle Robinson

The RHOA alum celebrated Christmas with loved ones and even received a message from her ex-husband, Mike Hill. Cynthia Bailey may have spent the holidays with her loved ones, but one person was noticeably absent from her Christmas get-together: her daughter, Noelle Robinson. Well, in case you’re wondering why the mother-daughter pair weren’t together for the holiday, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum explained it all on Instagram.
People

Ashanti Says She Wants to 'Slow Down,' Get Married and Have Kids — But Only with the 'Right Person'

"Trust me, there's a lot of guys that want to be my baby daddy — and they've tried," Ashanti tells PEOPLE in this week's issue, opening up about her life and 20-year-long career More than 20 years into her career, Ashanti is shaping an impressive legacy, reaping the benefits of her hard work and preparing to slow down in order to start a family — eventually. "I'm hustling and doing what I need to do now, so I can chill a little bit," the R&B icon, 42, tells PEOPLE...
Vibe

The Game Defends His 12-Year-Old Daughter’s Outfit For Diddy’s Twins’ Sweet 16

On Sunday (Dec. 18), The Game found himself going from admiring his daughter California “Cali” Lynn Dream Taylor’s growth, to defending her outfit choice for Diddy’s twin daughters’ sweet 16 party. The father of three posted a photo of his 12-year-old in her fashionable outfit for twins Jessie and D’Lila Combs’ coming-of-age party. Cali wore a silver/iridescent corset mini-dress, white plush coat and Rick Owens Drkshdw sneakers. She also wore a little makeup for the event with her hair straightened. More from VIBE.comDiddy Throws Twin Daughters Sweet 16 Birthday Bash, Gifts Them With New Range Rovers'MTV's Family Legacy' To Explore...
CALIFORNIA STATE
thesource.com

T.I. Admits To Snitching On Dead Cousin To Avoid Prison In 2020 Interview

In a 2020 episode of his expediTIously podcast, self proclaimed King Of The South T.I. admitted to snitching on a dead family member in order to get out of an illegal gun case. T.I.’s cousin, Toot, was killed before the two could go to trial for a gun case caught...
People

Broadway Actor Quentin Oliver Lee Dead at 34, Wife Says She 'Held His Hand Tight' in Final Moments

The late actor revealed in June that he was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer Broadway actor Quentin Oliver Lee has died after a battle with stage 4 colon cancer. He was 34. His wife, Angie Lee Graham, announced the news in a post on his Instagram account on Thursday, writing that Lee died that morning in what was "the most beautiful moment" of her life. "I saw his last breaths, held his hand tight, and felt his heartbeat slowly drift away," she wrote. "He had a smile on...
Vibe

Vibe

32K+
Followers
4K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy