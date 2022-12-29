Kel Mitchell’s Daughter Calls Him Out For Being An “Absentee Narcissist”

Kel Mitchell ’s eldest daughter, Allure, is breaking her silence regarding her famous father. The 21-year-old recently aired some alleged dirty laundry in a now-deleted TikTok video about the beloved actor and their seemingly estranged relationship.

“I guess ten years without your children could do this to you. I am done being silenced,” she wrote in the lengthy caption. “My father is the type of man to fake as if he’s in my life but he’s not. He was there ‘financially.'” The video was based on a trend where users call out people who’ve wronged them.

She explained how the Good Burger star funded her high school tuition, college campus housing, and bought her first car. However, she cut him off to prove that she could sustain herself independently. Later, Allure revealed that she was homeless and appeared upset that he got her a dorm instead of allowing her to move into the home he shares with his current wife, Asia, and young children.

Kel Mitchell, wife Asia Lee, and their two children, Lyric and Wisdom, attend the Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight Premiere on July 09, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for Netflix)

Before mentioning her past experience with “unimaginable degrees of abuse,” due to his absence, she continued, “A father should also be there emotionally. A father should be there for their daughters in need. A father should provide. A father should just simply care […] He lives in this delusional world that my mother is ‘out to get him’ no she’s out to get what’s owed to her. You owe my mother so much.”

According to Radar Online , Mitchell and Allure’s mother/his ex-wife, Tyisha Hampton, are currently in court, with her seeking $1.2 million in back child and spousal support . Hampton’s attorney reportedly stated the hearing was for “writs, contempt, collections and to notify the court in regards to your and your offices violating my fundamental rights.”

His lawyer fought back with the following statement: “[Tyisha] has a long history of foul play. There is evidence to support that she misrepresented her assets/income to the Court in the past. She has forged a grant deed, and signatures to transfer the title of the family residence in this case. She was charged criminally with identity theft.”

The All That alum has not publicly responded to his daughter’s accusations.