A big winter storm takes aim on the region beginning tomorrow. Impacts will be varied depending on where you live. Tomorrow morning looks dry, but by lunchtime we begin to see the precipitation move in. Omaha, Lincoln, and points south and east will be all rain. Freezing rain looks likely from a York/Wahoo/Fremont/Denison line and points north, where ice amounts upwards of 1/4" is possible. Travel will be very hazardous in this region starting Monday afternoon, avoid travelling if at all possible. Compounding the ice threat is strong winds up to 35mph, which could create scattered power outages where trees or lines fall.

OMAHA, NE ・ 3 HOURS AGO