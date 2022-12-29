Read full article on original website
DAKOTA DUNES, SD — Here are some of 2022's biggest news stories, from all over Siouxland. Please click the links all throughout the article to learn more about each story. The year started with some good business news for Siouxland and the Sioux City metro. In January, Sioux City's City Council changed zoning rules to let a new cat café come to town, eventually opening as Coffee and Purrs, at 500 Nebraska St., in December.
The Nebraska minimum wage was voted on to see an increase this last election cycle. With this increase, Nebraska’s minimum wage will start at $10.50 an hour and increase gradually to $15 an hour by 2026. With the new year coming up, the new minimum wage will go into...
The Douglas County Health Department says a Nebraska grower of alfalfa sprouts that may be contaminated with Salmonella is now expanding the amount of sprouts being recalled. A Nebraska-based grower of alfalfa sprouts is doubling its product recall that was first announced yesterday (Thursday). Today, SunSprout Enterprises announced it is voluntarily recalling four lots (#4211, 5211, 3212, and 4212) of raw alfalfa sprouts in 4-ounce clamshells and 2.5lb packages ,with best-by dates between 12/10/22 and 1/7/23, due to potential contamination with Salmonella.
