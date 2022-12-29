ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

abc17news.com

Mizzou defensive lineman set to return for one more season

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Mizzou defensive lineman Darius Robinson started off 2023 by announcing that he will return to Columbia for one more season, instead of declaring for the NFL Draft. In a social media post on Sunday, Robinson said, "I was blessed with the opportunity to start my NFL career...
COLUMBIA, MO
abc17news.com

Tracking mild weather and possibilities for stormy weather

TODAY: Temperatures moving into the high 40's, and partly cloudy, clearing skies. TOMORROW: It's New Year's Eve, and it's looking less likely for any rain to be observed in the area. Temperatures are trending to be warmer tomorrow, with partly cloudy skies. As the New Year's Eve night moves on, temperatures do start to move back down into the low 40's.
COLUMBIA, MO
abc17news.com

St. James man dies in Maries County crash

MARIES COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Phelps County man died in a one-vehicle crash Thursday after his 1999 Chevrolet S10 traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned on Highway 28 in Maries County, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report. Gary Stearns, 71, of St. James, was...
MARIES COUNTY, MO
abc17news.com

Ashland police working on-call during nighttime hours

ASHLAND, Mo. (KMIZ) - A lack of staff means Ashland police will begin working on-call during the evening. Officers will work 12-hour shifts in the daytime, then work on-call at night. Chief Gabe Edwards said officers will still respond to calls at night, but people may see delayed response to non-emergency calls at that time.
ASHLAND, MO
abc17news.com

Jefferson City police subdue man with pepper spray during traffic stop

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Police used pepper spray to subdue a man who was resisting arrest during a traffic stop Friday on Highway 50/63 in Jefferson City. Officers stopped the vehicle in the 100 block of Highway 50/63 because a person inside was wanted for a parole violation, the Jefferson City Police Department said in a news release. The suspect pulled a knife and ordered the driver, a woman, to drive away, police said.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO

