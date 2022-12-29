Read full article on original website
Gov. Whitmer sworn-in for second term on New Year's Day
LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was sworn-in as Michigan's 49th governor Sunday. The inauguration ceremony took place outside the Capitol Building in Lansing. Whitmer was joined by Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II. Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, Attorney General Dana Nessel, and Michigan Supreme Court Justices were also...
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to be sworn in for second term
LANSING, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be officially sworn in as Michigan's 49th governor Sunday. The ceremony and oath of office will take place at the Capitol Building in Lansing. The Governor's Inauguration Ceremony will be streamed live starting at 10:30 a.m. January 1.
'GOAT,' 'quiet quitting' and 'gaslighting' make LSSU's 2023 Banished Words List
SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The acronym GOAT, short for "greatest of all time," took the top spot on Lake Superior State University's 2023 list of banished words and terms. LSSU has compiled an annual Banished Words List every year since 1976. The university received over 1,500 nominations of...
Police picking up patrols for New Year's Eve
NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- Drive sober or get pulled over. The yearly holiday campaign by Michigan State Police is in full force. There will be extra officers on the roads this New Year's Eve across northern Michigan. Police want to remind drivers to stay safe while you have fun celebrating.
Temperatures will drop as the day continues Friday
NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- Friday is one of those odd days when the high temperature for the 24-hour day has already happened. It was near 50 degrees in some areas Friday morning, but temperatures will tumble into the 30s during the afternoon. It'll be around freezing at sunset. Wind will...
