Does Age Difference Matter When Dating?
When people fall in love, there is no barrier that will stop the feeling that connects them. Love is free and no amount of money can buy you love. Love has no race, social status, religion or age. That's right, age. In the video below I explain why frowning upon age gap relationships makes no sense past a certain age. The difference in maturity between a 55 year-old and a 36 year-old is pretty small, but the difference between a 22 year-old and a 15 year-old is quite big. The 55 year-old and 36 year-old are both adults with established personalities and lives. On the other hand, the 22 year-old is a young adult who is still learning full responsibilities and the 15 year-old, a teenager whose brain isn't yet fully developed.
Toxic Relationships in a Nutshell
Photo byEnvato Elements Purchased Image License RNUYEKCMXP. Being in a toxic relationship does not mean you are a bad or toxic person. Recognizing it means you are aware enough to see that you do not work well together as a couple, and you and your partner may very well bring out the worst in each other. Sometimes, one partner causes toxicity, such as with a narcissist. In some cases, when both partners agree they are committed to making the relationship work, they can seek professional help and resolve the problems, but in most cases, it is best to break-up and move on. In any case, it is good to be educated, even if you are single, to spot the red flags when and if they occur.
How Guilt Can Destroy Relationship Intimacy
People of all ages feel guilty when they fear that they are not measuring up to the expectations of someone who is important to them. They will often suppress their own enjoyment or comfort in something they want to do just to avoid real or imagined disapproval. If they choose that path, they are allowing guilt to control their thoughts and actions.
“I keep getting obsessed with unavailable men. They’re all people I know I can’t have – from my yoga teacher to a manager at work, to a friend’s husband. Most of them barely know I exist. Sometimes I juggle a number of obsessions at a time, constantly fantasising about our lives together, or spending hours on their social media. Why am I never interested in somebody real?”
The Joy of a Good and Healthy Romantic Relationship
A romantic relationship is a mutually consenting relationship in which partners express affection and intimacy toward one another. It is a passionate interpersonal relationship that involves emotional and/or physical closeness. There could be sexual or nonsexual intimacy. It is the desire of everyone to have and enjoy a healthy romantic relationship with his/her partner.
‘Brave’ and ‘necessary’ or just plain regressive? How sad girls with bad boyfriends took over the internet
Being a young woman is traumatic. Especially if you’re a smart young woman, or a creative young woman, and especially if you have relationships with men. These relationships are sites of trauma. Pursuing them leaves you wrecked. To repair yourself, the first and most essential step is to tell your story. Speak your truth. Disclose all the ways that the world – and the men in it – have harmed you. This is a political act. This is a feminist act. At least, this is what the most popular personal essays of the last few years have taught us.Think of...
Sometimes Parents Actually Prefer It When Kids Don't Tell The Truth
Many parents make it clear that honesty is good while lying is bad, and yet an adult's responses to their kid's lies aren't always consistent. New experiments emphasize this hypocrisy by showing parents can be more judgmental of overtly honest, harshly expressed truth-tellers, than polite, subtle liars. The authors think children can sense the discrepancy. Most kids aren't explicitly taught to lie, but the reactions of their parents might teach them that bending the truth is less risky than the alternative. That's not necessarily a bad thing. Virtually everyone learns to twist the truth to preserve another person's feelings, for example. Lying is...
There’s only one jump scare in White Noise. When Jack Gladney – a middle-aged professor of Hitler studies, played by Adam Driver – can’t sleep, he wanders through his house and sees something out of the corner of his eye: an old man who, at a glance, is like an ageing version of himself. When he returns to bed, a shape under the covers – one he first assumes is his deeply anxious wife Babette, played by Greta Gerwig – moves bolt upright, startling him awake. It turns out it’s all just a nightmare.
Healing is evoking the Will to Live in Others. My friend, colleague, and contributing author, “Dr Rama” is a Healer by definition. He is an MD and more essentially, a compassionate human. His practice has permeable boundaries, case in point, a young woman who is a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist who works under is supervision, was one day emotionally down. Rama picked up on her palpable sadness and what followed was a very human and caring exchange between them. For context, the young woman shared that her parents after 45 years of marriage are getting a divorce–and her mother is not prepared for a life on her own having to cope with finances (which her husband always took care of), and all the moving parts of “gray divorce.”
Unrequited Love
If you find yourself in the situation where someone you love doesn't love you back, it can be a difficult and painful experience. It's natural to feel a range of emotions, from sadness and disappointment to frustration and anger. It's important to remember that it's okay to feel these emotions, and it's important to give yourself time to process and heal. However, it's also important to take steps to move forward and find ways to cope with the situation.
Woman covered with sheer red fabricPhoto byPhoto by Airam Dato-on Love is complicated but there are simplicities in the complexities of relationships. As a former business columnist turned relationship columnist, I view relationships through the lens of a marketer. I've spent a decade in counseling and research on the topic.
