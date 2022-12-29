ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

UAB head coach Trent Dilfer aims to out recruit Auburn

By Taylor Jones
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bzNdy_0jxtM4vH00

Newly named UAB head football coach Trent Dilfer has had an accomplished career in the sport of football.

He played 13 NFL seasons where he threw for 113 touchdowns, and led the Baltimore Ravens to a championship in Super Bowl XXXV. He now takes on a new role, leading a college football program.

He, like Hugh Freeze, had three weeks to maintain UAB’s 2023 class following the departure of Bryant Vincent, who served as interim head coach for the Blazers following the sudden retirement of Bill Clark in June. The Blazers were able to reel in the No. 98 recruiting class of the 2023 cycle after the early signing period ended, signing five players from the state of Alabama. The Blazers’ class was the third-best from Alabama, trailing Alabama and Auburn, and beating out Troy, South Alabama, and Jacksonville State respectively.

Following the end of the early signing period, Dilfer stated that he wants UAB to be a strong candidate for in-state talent. He even stated his goal of out-recruiting in-state programs, such as Auburn.

“We’re looking for the best players in Alabama,” Dilfer said following the early signing period. “If they go to the University of Alabama, that’s awesome. But we’re going to be the next best option.”

If Bryan Harsin were still the head coach at Auburn, I could definitely see this goal being realistic. After all, Harsin missed out on the opportunity to land Quinshon Judkins, the Pike Road running back who rushed for 1,567 yards and 16 touchdowns as a freshman at Ole Miss in 2022.

Harsin also did not give four-star safety Sylvester Smith the time of day, he also failed to close the deal on four-star defensive lineman Keldric Faulk. Luckily, Hugh Freeze and staff worked hard over a three-week span to keep those top products from Alabama within the borders.

Dilfer will work hard to make that dream a reality. But if Freeze and company continue to recruit in-state talent at a high level, it will be quite a climb. It will be a battle to keep an eye on.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
golobos.com

UAB OC/Interim Head Coach Vincent Named Offensive Coordinator

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Bryant Vincent, who spent the past five seasons with UAB as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach and led UAB to a 7-6 season and a win in the 2022 Bahamas Bowl as UAB’s interim head coach, has been named offensive coordinator by Danny Gonzales. The 47-year old has been a Division I offensive coordinator since 2014.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
FanSided

Alabama Football: How bittersweet the Sugar Bowl was

The 2022 Alabama Football season ended in a way to which the Crimson Tide is not accustomed. It is not that the Sugar Bowl win was not sweet – but it was also bittersweet. Alabama ends its season as one of college football’s best teams and certainly one of the four best.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

5-Star DB Ellis Robinson includes Alabama in his Top 5

Ellis Robinson announced his top five Saturday via Twitter, and he included Alabama football. Robinson is a five-star recruit out of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. He is originally from Connecticut, and he is considered one of the top defensive backs in the 2024 recruiting class. Colorado, Georgia, Miami and LSU rounded out his top five.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Former Alabama DB takes aim at CFP committee after Sugar Bowl

Former Alabama safety Eddie Jackson fired shots at the College Football Playoff committee after Alabama defeated Kansas State in the AllState Sugar Bowl. Jackson appeared to be watching the Michigan and TCU matchup in the VRBO Fiesta Bowl when he made it clear he felt neither team should have got the nod over Alabama.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Nick Saban's Postgame Message

Alabama didn't take Kansas State lightly this Saturday, that's for sure. After falling behind early, Nick Saban's squad put up 45 points to finish this season on a positive note. Following the team's Sugar Bowl victory, Saban said, "I think the guys who are here today, the team who’s here...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

5-Star DB Tony Mitchell explains why he signed with Alabama

Tony Mitchell kept his commitment to Alabama and signed with Crimson Tide over hard late pushes from Auburn and Texas A&M. Touchdown Alabama caught up with the five-star prospect after the first Under Armour All-America practice to discuss his decision to sign with the Tide. The interview can be streamed below:
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Pete Golding shredded on social media for Alabama's defensive issues in Sugar Bowl against Kansas State

Alabama has a 21-10 halftime lead in New Orleans, but it hasn’t been the best start for Pete Golding’s Crimson Tide defense. Kansas State has not had much trouble moving the ball on UA in the Sugar Bowl. KSU had a 239-yard first half (118 passing yards, 121 rushing yards) while gaining 11 first downs, going 4-of-9 on 3rd down and 2-of-3 on 4th down.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
thehomewoodstar.com

Mouron inducted into Alabama Business Hall of Fame

Mike Mouron said his advice for the younger generation is simple: find a profession you are passionate about. Mouron graduated from Mountain Brook High School before earning an accounting degree from the University of Alabama. Following a few years working as a CPA in Montgomery, Mouron began pursuing a career in real estate, which he said always interested him.
ALABAMA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
ALABAMA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

197K+
Followers
249K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy