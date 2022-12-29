Read full article on original website
⚽ Pelé remembered for transcending soccer around world
NEW YORK (AP) — Pelé was remembered for a life beyond the field, for transcending the sport of soccer and becoming perhaps the most well-known person on Earth. Pelé scored 12 goals in 14 World Cup matches and is the only three-time world champion. He won titles in 1958, 1962 and 1970. His death was especially impactful for generations of Brazilian players who idolized him. Ronaldo led Brazil to a fifth title in 2002. He descibed Pelé as "Unique. Genius. Skilled. Creative. Perfect. Unmatched." Tributes also came from other Brazilian players such as Neymar and Romario, from past heads of state and from rivals and administrators.
Fritz, Keys help U.S. secure berth in United Cup quarterfinals
Madison Keys and Taylor Fritz fueled a critical day for Team USA on Monday in Sydney, posting victories over Germany at the United Cup mixed teams event, securing the Americans a berth in the tournament's quarterfinals.
Benedict XVI, first pope to resign in 600 years, dies at 95
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, the shy German theologian who tried to reawaken Christianity in a secularized Europe but will forever be remembered as the first pontiff in 600 years to resign from the job, died Saturday. He was 95. Pope Francis will celebrate his funeral...
US set to again require COVID tests for travelers from China
WASHINGTON (AP) —The U.S. announced new COVID-19 testing requirements Wednesday for all travelers from China, joining other nations imposing restrictions because of a surge of infections. The increase in cases across China follows the rollback of the nation's strict anti-virus controls. China's “zero COVID” policies had kept the country's...
