2022 Holiday Letter from The Bedford Citizen
Welcome to our third annual holiday letter. 2022 is a wrap! The prevailing feeling is it could have been a lot worse. Throughout the year there were several forks in the road that could have been disasters. In the spring, there was discussion about whether we might be facing nuclear...
Top Viewed The Bedford Citizen Story of 2022
On Wednesday, we asked you to guess the top viewed story of 2022 from the list of top stories listed by month. In under 48 hours, 72 readers played along, and by far the top guess was March’s story on the Arrest Made in Murder of Bedford Resident Natalie Scheublin.
The Bedford Guide
The Bedford Guide was started in 2019 with the idea to provide not only a resource for life in Bedford, but a spotlight on what makes Bedford special. The Guide features stories about events and citizens who have stood out in town during the year and made Bedford a better and more interesting place to live.
Still Time to Help The Bedford Citizen
We’re counting down to 2023 and The Bedford Citizen needs your help. Thanks to readers like you, we have just over $12,000 left to raise to reach our $39,000 year-end fundraising goal. Will you make a gift today so we can bring the news of Bedford to you?. If...
Bedford Santa Gives Thanks to Many Helpers
The Bedford Community Santa program completed its 77th year with traditional home visits by 15 teams of volunteers who visited 273 homes and delivered in excess of 900 presents on a frigid Christmas Eve. Bedford Community Santa program chairs Lorraine Griecci, Bobbie Ennis, Caroline Fedele, Paolo and Susan Sepe, Jenny...
Letter to the Editor: Santa’s Elves Return for the 77th Year of Gift Drop!
A big thank you, again this year, to the following merry elves who arrived to help Santa put a smile on the face of every child in Bedford. They are happy, dedicated elves from every corner of Bedford. Two and three generations of families show up. They come year after...
DPW: Planning For Shawsheen Cemetery in 2023
~Submitted by David Manugian, Director, Bedford Public Works. Many residents see Shawsheen Cemetery as a valuable asset of the community, both for its primary purpose as a place of mourning and reflection for those whose loved ones are interred there, as well as a safe and accessible location for walking. As such, the Town strives to provide a balance for its different visitors throughout the year.
Sunday’s Annual Bird Count Includes Sliver of Bedford
Bedford volunteers will join their counterparts from all over the country on Sunday for the annual Christmas Bird Count (https://concordcbc.org/). “It’s the longest-running citizen-science project in the country,” said Frank Gardner, who coordinates local volunteers. He expects at least a dozen participants to identify how many birds they...
Unseasonable Warmth Deters Skating on Fawn Lake
It’s a good thing Monday’s National Hockey League Winter Classic is at Fenway Park – and not at Fawn Lake in Bedford. Ice on the man-made pond between Sweetwater Avenue and Springs Road, for decades a local skating destination, is not likely to survive prolonged daytime temperatures in the 50s beginning today.
An Obituary: Barbara A. DeFrancesco
Barbara A. (Thoreson) DeFrancesco, 82, of Bedford died on Dec. 16, 2022 after a brief illness. Barbara was born in Boston, raised in Revere and was the daughter of the late Lawrence A. and Josephine C. (Tranfaglia) Thoreson. She lived in Bedford for many years and was employed as a...
Bedford Scouts Bring a Cookbook to Life
What do cheese and jam turnovers, spice-trade deviled eggs, and cavalla butter cookies with Mr. Bhaer’s chocolate drops have in common, besides sounding delicious? They are all recipes in The Little Women Cookbook by Wini Moranville. This delightful book was assigned to Orchard House for this year’s “Family Trees:...
Christmas Services in Bedford
Here are the Christmas Eve and Christmas Day services and activities scheduled at churches in Bedford:. The First Baptist Church of Bedford invites everyone to a Christmas Eve candlelight service at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24. Take a moment in the hustle and bustle of the season to reflect on the true meaning of Christmas – The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it (John 1:5). This service is a perennial favorite time of everyone with carol singing and a child-friendly atmosphere. All are welcome.
Study Says Traffic-Light Timing Key to Better Flow on The Great Road
A new “traffic optimization” study says that synchronizing traffic signals would result in significant relief of congestion on The Great Road. And many of the steps can be taken soon, at a relatively low cost, the analysis says. The report, discussed by the Bedford Select Board at its...
Recreation Director Conducting Inventory of Outdoor Play Spaces
Recreation Director Josh Smith and his staff are assembling a comprehensive inventory of Bedford play areas and parks and their amenities. Smith stressed he is focused on the listing and it is premature to survey residents for input. “We’re still in the evaluation stage – finding the densely populated areas,...
Search Consultant Says Bedford School Position a ‘Prize’
The consultant working with the School Committee on the search for a new superintendent of schools said this week that Bedford is “considered the prize” among all current vacancies statewide. Glenn Koocher, executive director of the Massachusetts Association of School Committees, said at a virtual search focus group...
Celebrating the Season with Lights and Decorations in Bedford
It’s a colorful time of year in Bedford with plenty of holiday lights to enjoy on almost every street in town. Here is a small collection, showing a variety of the decorations that are helping to brighten the night in Bedford this season.
Stone Carver Flourishing in His Depot Studio
Scott Cahaly says he is proficient at “shutting off the mental chatter and ‘listening’ to the stone.”. That’s an important talent for an artist who also teaches stone carving. Cahaly, who grew up in Lexington, has been an instructor for 21 years, including the past nine...
An Obituary: Raymond S. Nickerson
Raymond S. Nickerson, PhD, 91, of Bedford died on Dec. 13, 2022, at Emerson Hospital after a brief illness. Ray attended Providence Bible College as an undergraduate, where he met and married his wife of 62 years, Doris Van Sant. He served in the US Army for two years before earning his Master’s degree at the University of Maine Orono in 1959, and his PhD from Tufts University in 1965.
Board Chair Names 16 to Superintendent Screening Committee
The chair of the Bedford School Committee has appointed a 16-member screening committee that will review application materials and assist with interviews of candidates for superintendent of schools. “We have selected a group for the committee comprising people with a variety of perspectives and backgrounds,” said Brad Morrison in announcing...
Bedford Santa Program Still Welcoming Volunteers for Saturday
Do you vicariously reflect on what it must be like to be Santa Claus?. Now is your chance to get a taste of the adulation and gratification that motivates the iconic Christmas Eve visitor to greater heights. The Bedford Santa program is still short several volunteers to wear the suit...
