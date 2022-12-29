STARKVILLE – Mississippi State women's basketball's home game on Jan. 8 vs No. 1 South Carolina has been moved to ESPN2 and will tip-off at 12 p.m. CT. Mississippi State (12-2, 1-0 SEC) will welcome South Carolina (13-0, 1-0 SEC) to Starkville for the first time since 2021. The Bulldogs, who have been one of the best teams in the country this season, have gotten it done on both ends of the court with an elite defense and a high-powered offense.

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO