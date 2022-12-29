ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

FanSided

Notre Dame football: Adapt to NIL or be left behind

The Notre Dame football program is on a different playing field than the biggest programs in the country regarding NIL and the transfer portal. If the Irish want to be playoff contenders, they must adapt or be left behind. The first issue the Notre Dame football staff faces is being...
NOTRE DAME, IN
saturdaydownsouth.com

What Shane Beamer said after South Carolina lost to Notre Dame in Gator Bowl

South Carolina’s second season under Shane Beamer ended in disappointing fashion Friday, but the head coach sees progress heading into Year 3. The Gamecocks end 2022 with an 8-5 record after falling 45-38 to Notre Dame in the Gator Bowl. Beamer’s squad had an early double-digit lead on Notre Dame, but the Irish came on strong in the second half as the Gamecocks started to fade.
COLUMBIA, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

Hot Rod Fitten, South Carolina edge, announces plans for 2023 season

Hot Rod Fitten, a veteran pass rusher at South Carolina, has reportedly made plans for the 2023 season. Fitten, listed as an edge player, announced on social media that he is entering the transfer portal. Fitten followed long snapper Matthew Bailey, who said earlier in the day he will transfer. Fitten wrote that he’s a graduate transfer with 2 years of eligibility remaining.
COLUMBIA, SC
themiamihurricane.com

WBB outlasted by No. 5 Notre Dame, 66-63

The Miami Hurricanes women’s basketball team fell just short of an upset against the fifth-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish at the Watsco Center on Thursday night. The game came down to the final seconds, but Notre Dame escaped with a 66-63 win. “Notre Dame is a special team and...
SOUTH BEND, IN
247Sports

Watch: Marcus Freeman’s Full Gator Bowl Post-Game Press Conference

Marcus Freeman met with the media after Notre Dame’s exciting 45-38 victory over South Carolina in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. The Irish Illustrated team features a staff of 6 sports media professionals, including 4 Notre Dame graduates – the most of any organization that is comprehensively covering Notre Dame football, basketball, and recruiting.
NOTRE DAME, IN
hailstate.com

Women’s Basketball Game vs No. 1 South Carolina Moved To ESPN2

STARKVILLE – Mississippi State women's basketball's home game on Jan. 8 vs No. 1 South Carolina has been moved to ESPN2 and will tip-off at 12 p.m. CT. Mississippi State (12-2, 1-0 SEC) will welcome South Carolina (13-0, 1-0 SEC) to Starkville for the first time since 2021. The Bulldogs, who have been one of the best teams in the country this season, have gotten it done on both ends of the court with an elite defense and a high-powered offense.
STARKVILLE, MS
wfft.com

Homestead takes down Marian to claim Holiday Hoops Tourney title

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Kyron Kaopuiki, Will Jamison and Grant Leeper led Homestead to a 55-49 overtime victory over Mishawaka Marian to claim the 2022 Homestead Holiday Hoops Tournament title. Kaopuiki had a game-high 20 points, while Jamison pitched in with 17 and Leeper added 16 in the win.
MISHAWAKA, IN
columbiametro.com

Shake, Rattle, and Roll

Little movements. Thunder. Artillery. A vehicular crash. Railroad cars coupling and uncoupling. A sensation in the bottom of one’s feet. Things that go boom in the night. An unprecedented wave of minor earthquakes focused near Elgin, a small town in Kershaw County, have local residents struggling to describe what they’re experiencing. For a big chunk of 2022, “Did you feel that?” became almost as common a greeting as “How are you?” across the Midlands.
ELGIN, SC
WIS-TV

Columbia Councilman Joe Taylor Jr. dies

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two Columbia City Councilmembers and Columbia City officials confirm Columbia City Councilman Joe Taylor Jr. has died. He is survived by his wife Amanda Taylor and their two adult children. The cause of the death is not clear. Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford told WIS she...
COLUMBIA, SC
