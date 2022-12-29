Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, SC
4 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
This Huge Thrift Shop in South Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbia, SC
The Largest Dogfighting Ring in SC History Was Taken Down – Here’s HowKennardo G. JamesEastover, SC
Visit the Best Antique Mall in South CarolinaTravel MavenLittle Mountain, SC
Related
Spencer Rattler Took Control of His Narrative
Quarterback Spencer Rattler changed the thoughts around his play during his first season with South Carolina, a rarity in today's college football world.
Notre Dame football: Adapt to NIL or be left behind
The Notre Dame football program is on a different playing field than the biggest programs in the country regarding NIL and the transfer portal. If the Irish want to be playoff contenders, they must adapt or be left behind. The first issue the Notre Dame football staff faces is being...
blufftontoday.com
Shane Beamer crying after Gator Bowl loss shows how far South Carolina football has come
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer had tears in his eyes as he spoke about the heartbreak in the Gamecocks' locker room after a 45-38 loss to Notre Dame in the Gator Bowl on Friday. "I'm really, really proud to be their coach," Beamer said. "We've...
Current contract for each South Carolina Gamecocks football assistant coach
With a successful season in the books, members of the South Carolina football staff are likely to be rewarded financially. Special teams coordinator Pete Lembo already received an extension and significant raise, and more should be on the way. There are seven assistant coaches who current have their contracts set...
Notre Dame QB Tweets Viral Clip After Irish Beat South Carolina
Tyler Buchner knew just the right video to encapsulate the Fighting Irish’s roller coaster performance vs. the Gamecocks.
Spencer Rattler: "We Can't Hang Our Heads After This Loss"
South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler offered his thoughts on the season, his impending decision, and the journey to South Carolina after the loss to Notre Dame.
The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly: South Carolina vs. Notre Dame
South Carolina lost to Notre Dame in the season finale, and the Gamecocks have some things to reflect on in the coming months.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Social media abuzz after wild ending to Gator Bowl between Notre Dame and South Carolina
The last few minutes of the Gator Bowl was wild, to say the least. Notre Dame led, 38-31, with 7 minutes and 42 seconds remaining in the 4th quarter and the ball at the South Carolina 7. But Tyler Eichner’s pass to the end zone was intercepted and taken back 100 yards by O’Donnell Fortune as the Gamecocks knotted things up at 38.
saturdaydownsouth.com
What Shane Beamer said after South Carolina lost to Notre Dame in Gator Bowl
South Carolina’s second season under Shane Beamer ended in disappointing fashion Friday, but the head coach sees progress heading into Year 3. The Gamecocks end 2022 with an 8-5 record after falling 45-38 to Notre Dame in the Gator Bowl. Beamer’s squad had an early double-digit lead on Notre Dame, but the Irish came on strong in the second half as the Gamecocks started to fade.
South Carolina Fan Massively Trolls Tennessee, Clemson by Flying Banner Over Orange Bowl: PHOTO
South Carolina fans are still relishing in the Gamecocks’ incredible close to the 2022 college football season. One in particular had a hilarious message for Tennessee and Clemson outside Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium just hours before the Orange Bowl. The Gamecocks closed the year in style, defeating both...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Hot Rod Fitten, South Carolina edge, announces plans for 2023 season
Hot Rod Fitten, a veteran pass rusher at South Carolina, has reportedly made plans for the 2023 season. Fitten, listed as an edge player, announced on social media that he is entering the transfer portal. Fitten followed long snapper Matthew Bailey, who said earlier in the day he will transfer. Fitten wrote that he’s a graduate transfer with 2 years of eligibility remaining.
themiamihurricane.com
WBB outlasted by No. 5 Notre Dame, 66-63
The Miami Hurricanes women’s basketball team fell just short of an upset against the fifth-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish at the Watsco Center on Thursday night. The game came down to the final seconds, but Notre Dame escaped with a 66-63 win. “Notre Dame is a special team and...
WATCH: Vicari Swain Talks South Carolina Football
South Carolina signee Vicari Swain spoke with Gamecocks Digest during his time at the Georgia Elite Classic.
Watch: Marcus Freeman’s Full Gator Bowl Post-Game Press Conference
Marcus Freeman met with the media after Notre Dame’s exciting 45-38 victory over South Carolina in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. The Irish Illustrated team features a staff of 6 sports media professionals, including 4 Notre Dame graduates – the most of any organization that is comprehensively covering Notre Dame football, basketball, and recruiting.
hailstate.com
Women’s Basketball Game vs No. 1 South Carolina Moved To ESPN2
STARKVILLE – Mississippi State women's basketball's home game on Jan. 8 vs No. 1 South Carolina has been moved to ESPN2 and will tip-off at 12 p.m. CT. Mississippi State (12-2, 1-0 SEC) will welcome South Carolina (13-0, 1-0 SEC) to Starkville for the first time since 2021. The Bulldogs, who have been one of the best teams in the country this season, have gotten it done on both ends of the court with an elite defense and a high-powered offense.
WIS-TV
WATCH: Gamecock sign flying over Clemson at Orange Bowl
Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. City of Columbia continues inspections at Colony Apartments. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
wfft.com
Homestead takes down Marian to claim Holiday Hoops Tourney title
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Kyron Kaopuiki, Will Jamison and Grant Leeper led Homestead to a 55-49 overtime victory over Mishawaka Marian to claim the 2022 Homestead Holiday Hoops Tournament title. Kaopuiki had a game-high 20 points, while Jamison pitched in with 17 and Leeper added 16 in the win.
columbiametro.com
Shake, Rattle, and Roll
Little movements. Thunder. Artillery. A vehicular crash. Railroad cars coupling and uncoupling. A sensation in the bottom of one’s feet. Things that go boom in the night. An unprecedented wave of minor earthquakes focused near Elgin, a small town in Kershaw County, have local residents struggling to describe what they’re experiencing. For a big chunk of 2022, “Did you feel that?” became almost as common a greeting as “How are you?” across the Midlands.
WIS-TV
Columbia Councilman Joe Taylor Jr. dies
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two Columbia City Councilmembers and Columbia City officials confirm Columbia City Councilman Joe Taylor Jr. has died. He is survived by his wife Amanda Taylor and their two adult children. The cause of the death is not clear. Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford told WIS she...
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
213K+
Followers
128K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0