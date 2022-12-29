Read full article on original website
Best Beverage Showcases Kermit Lynch Wines
Providence’s Eno Fine Wines hosted its annual Kermit Lynch Holiday Rooftop Celebration on Nov. 17, the imported selections of which are found in the Best Beverage portfolio. The imports of Kermit Lynch Wine Merchant span across the regions of France and Italy. Guests enjoyed pours of more than 15 fine French wines and holiday cocktails paired with bites from farm-to-table restaurant Amaryllis. Shoppers were treated to discounts and holiday wrapping as they picked up gifts for family and friends. Representatives from Best Beverage and Eno Fine Wines were on hand to pour and discuss selections with guests.
Good Trade Makers Market Showcases Brands
The Good Trade Makers Market, billed as a celebration of tradespeople, brought together more than 90 independent makers and manufacturers all under one roof for a weekend of shopping at WaterFire Arts Center in Providence on Nov. 19-20, including local spirits makers. Guests tackled early holiday shopping while enjoying samples from headline beverage sponsors, which included The Industrious Spirit Company, Bootblack Brand, New Harvest Coffee & Spirits, Proclamation Ale Company, Granny Squibb’s Organic Iced Tea and Trinity Brewhouse beers, with the Trinity Beer Garden team mixing up cocktails with spirits and ingredients from them all. The event offered food and brews from local venues while showcasing a dazzling array of unique, handcrafted treasures to the masses during the two-day shopping and tasting extravaganza.
Serving Up: The Nutty Snowflake at Ladder 133 Kitchen + Social
Providence’s Ladder 133 Kitchen + Social offers a menu ranging from pub classics such as burgers and wings to new Italian and American dishes alongside craft beer, handcrafted cocktails and more. Its name gives a hint of what’s inside the old Ladder Company building, but there’s also plenty of surprise touches too. Its decor evokes a firefighting past from the early 1900s and historic architecture amid contemporary graffiti and bright colors create a lively space for socializing. The neighborhood venue is owned by North Providence residents Derek Fleming and Damian Santoro, offering guests 33 flat-screen TVs for sports fans throughout and service from a 100-year-old, 4,000-square-foot bar brought in from Denver, which creates a vibe true to its slogan, “Where happy hour never ends.” A bespoke private event space speakeasy called The Jake Lounge, with “Jake” an old term for a firefighter, and spacious outside bar and patio seating offer a multitude of experiences for visitors all in one place.
Bally’s Twin River Donates to Town of Lincoln Turkey Drive
As part of their annual holiday tradition, Bally’s Twin River Lincoln Casino Resort donated 24 turkey baskets to the Town of Lincoln’s Holiday Food Basket Program on Nov. 21. The program provided approximately 200 families in need with a turkey and all the trimmings for their Thanksgiving meal. Families picked up their baskets at the Lincoln Senior Center. “As inflation continues to add increasing pressure on those families in need during the holiday season,” said Kim Ward, Regional Executive Director of Public and Community Affairs, Bally’s Twin River Lincoln Casino Resort, “we are pleased to be part of the town’s annual holiday tradition hoping to make things a little easier.”
RIHA Column: Stars of the Industry Steals the Show
After a two-year hiatus from gathering to celebrate the RI Hospitality Association (RIHA) and RI Hospitality Education Foundation (RIHEF)’s Stars of the Industry due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a sell-out crowd of more than 700 representatives from across the industry returned in style. They all converged upon the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) on Nov. 30 to recognize the outstanding individuals in Rhode Island’s restaurant, hospitality and tourism industry at the 2022 Awards Ceremony.
