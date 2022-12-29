Read full article on original website
Black Eyed Peas With Ham Hock & Turnip Greens Recipe: One Pot Meals
If you’re looking for a delicious one-pot meal for New Year’s Day—or any day, for that matter—you’ve come to the right place. Black eyed peas, ham hock, and turnip greens are a 1-2-3 flavor punch. Ring in the New Year with this classic Southern dish that’s said to bring good luck (black eyed peas), prosperity (pork), and wealth (turnip greens). And don’t forget the Outsider cornbread (gold).
Shrimp Creole
Shrimp Creole is a spicy shrimp stew that encapsulates everything I love about Southern food. It’s deeply flavored from a delicious shrimp stock and the holy trinity of onion, bell pepper, and celery — and there’s a peppery kick that keeps you coming back for more. It’s served ladled over a bowl of steaming white rice, and I’m always a very happy camper as I dig in.
The Daily South
What Is Fatback?
Fatback is exactly what it sounds like: the fat from the back of a pig. A hard fat, pork fatback can be cooked whole, sliced, diced, or even ground, and it's used to add both moisture, fat. and flavor to a wide variety of dishes. If you’ve seen little flecks of fat in salami or mortadella, that is fatback.
Delish
Butter Chicken
Butter chicken is one of the most popular dishes at most Indian restaurants, and for good reason. This chicken dinner uses deeply flavored chicken thighs, simmered in an ultra-silky and aromatic sauce of tomatoes, cream, and cashews. The cashews lend a buttery nuttiness and great texture to the sauce in this recipe, but blanched almonds would also work well. For the ultimate weeknight dinner, spoon this dish over steamed rice or serve with warm naan.
Epicurious
Turmeric Black Pepper Tempeh
This quick glazed tempeh with fresh herbs is delicious over rice with shallots, but you can also tuck it into lettuce cups or serve with rice noodles if you prefer. The glaze is also good on ground chicken, cubed chicken thighs, or tofu. For crunch, consider topping with fried shallots or fried garlic, sprouts, peanuts, or cashews.
5 foods that are traditionally eaten for luck in the New Year
New Year's Day is just around the corner, meaning it's time to write your resolutions and partake in the Greek custom of smashing plates before the clock strikes twelve. The special day is all about good fortune and prosperity. So, if you're looking to usher in more luck in 2023, be sure to also enjoy a plateful of lucky foods!
The One Fruit You Should Eat Every Day, According to Nutritionists
Whether you prefer fresh or frozen, in a salad or a snack on the go, fruit is a core component of a healthy eating plan. “Fruit is important in the diet because it adds a variety of colors, meaning they retain essential vitamins and minerals to boost our immune system and keep us healthy,” says Diane Robison Johnson, MS, RDN, CSSD. “They are also a natural, whole food source of quick energy, keep us hydrated and contain fiber to help regulate our digestive system and GI tract.”
Is Peanut Butter Good For You?
Whether creamy or crunchy, peanut butter is a delicious staple in many pantries. You could just eat the yummy spread by the spoonful -- but should you?
Super Easy Crockpot Recipe for Black-Eyed Peas and Cabbage New Year’s Day
I've never made a point of eating black-eyed peas or cabbage on New Year's Day for good luck before, but you better bet I'll be chowing down this Sunday! Now, if you've ever wondered WHY eating these seemingly random foods is considered good luck, click here for the story. However, if you're trying to make the combo a little more appetizing, read on.
Woman Forgot Carrots She Planted 7 Months Ago, and Her Discovery Is Massive
Maybe we can do this with more crops?
The One Ingredient You Should Add To Your Coffee This Week To Curb Food Cravings, According To Nutritionists
As the days get colder, starting each morning with a hot cup of coffee becomes an increasingly important ritual for many of us. And with so many tasty seasonal drinks to choose from, it can be hard to resist going with sugary, festive options. Unfortunately, loading your coffee with the wrong ingredients can be seriously damaging to your health and should especially be avoided if you’re trying to lose weight. Luckily, though, there’s one delicious spice that health experts say can actually help you on your fitness journey, all while adding some great flavor to your daily cup of joe: cinnamon.
The Best Cajun Black-Eyed Peas Recipe in the World
"The Black Pot Talks Back" is one of the best Cajun cookbooks ever written. It was initially published in 1991 by Cajun authors Joyce and Bob Sevin. The Sevins put together a collection of Cajun recipes that are second to none. One is found on page 145 of their delightful cookbook that's now in its fourth printing. It's a recipe for "Blackeye Peas" and "Field Peas".
Tasting Table
The Trader Joe's Dessert Ina Garten Calls 'Absolutely Delicious'
Ina Garten is a woman of the people. While living in the Hamptons and hosting a beloved cooking show for 20 years may not seem relatable, Garten shows she's just like us in a lot of her recipes as she aims for stress-free entertaining. Whether that means easy no-bake dessert recipes or quick 10-minute meals on major holidays, you can trust that Garten has your back — not only with quality food, but with keeping things simple so you can spend time with company instead of in the kitchen. So, it should be no surprise that Garten is a fan of Trader Joe's for easy desserts.
I made Dolly Parton's rumored 5-layer potato casserole for dinner, and it was easy and delicious
The famous country singer's supposed dinner recipe with potatoes and vegetables was simple to follow and it ended up being really delicious, too.
Simple 'Christmas Crockpot Breakfast' Is the Secret to a Stress-Free Morning
Cook it overnight and it's ready in the morning!
Woman Concocts Genius Way to Store Wrapping Paper for $12
Just in time for Christmas wrapping season!
Allrecipes.com
My Grandma's Go-To Holiday Cake is Embarrassingly Easy — But So Good
One of my very favorite cakes in existence isn't my favorite because of the nostalgic taste, the family history, or the uniquely irresistible flavor. Nope — it's how easy it is to make. That was my grandma's secret. And perhaps it's why she made the cake so many, many...
Epicurious
Extra-Crispy Air Fryer Chicken Wings
You don’t need to bust out a big jug of oil or babysit a hot pot to get succulent, crispy chicken wings. This air fryer chicken wings recipe is here to help you achieve the best wings, proving deep-frying isn’t the only way to achieve deliciously crunchy results.
Easy '3-Ingredient' Holiday Appetizer Will Be the Star of the Show
No one will be able to resist this.
Chicken Enchilada Soup, a delicious twist on a classic Mexican meal.
Chicken Enchiladas are a favorite classic Mexican meal. But this recipe turns that classic meal into an amazing soup. It is so easy to make and clean up as well because it is made in slow cooker. So, you can prepare the soup, set the slow cooker and have the rest of your day free but later enjoy a hearty, delicious dinner.
The Kitchn
