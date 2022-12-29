Read full article on original website
Town of Natick Advertising For Assistant Director of Programs & Services
NATICK – The Town of Natick is advertising for an Assistant Director of Programs & Services in the Department of Community Services. he purpose of this position is to ensure the effective oversight and operations of programs and services offered by Community Services Department. The position is responsible for developing, managing, and evaluating direct & supportive services, (teen center, adaptive programs, aquatics, drama & nature) to meet the needs of a diverse and multi-generational constituency.
Natick Advertising for Executive Director of Public Works & Facilities
NATICK – The Town of Natick is advertising for an Executive Director of Public Works and Facilities. The former executive director Jeremy Marsette was hired as the town administrator for the community of Sherborn in November 2022. He was the Natick DPW Director from December 2014 to November 2022.
Make A Donation To SOURCE and Support Local, Community Journalism
FRAMINGHAM – Since April 2016, SOURCE media has published original news every day in our primary community of Framingham. Later, the digital news outlet added coverage of the communities of Ashland and Natick. SOURCE publishes news 365 days a year, even 24-hours a day. The digital news outlet reports...
MassDOT Holding Public Hearings on Freight Plan Process
BOSTON – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is announcing it is launching the 2023 Massachusetts Freight Plan Process. Two public meetings will be held soon, a Freight Advisory Committee meeting on Tuesday, January 10, at 11 a.m., and a public information meeting on Thursday, January 12, at 6 p.m.
For 2nd Consecutive Weekend, MetroWest Medical ‘Diverting’ Labor & Delivery Patients
FRAMINGHAM – For the second consecutive weekend, MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham has notified local first responders to “divert” labor & delivery patients until “further notice.”. Last weekend, December 24 and December 25, the Tenet-owned hospital sent local Fire Departments an email requesting ambulances to its...
City’s Public Information Officer To Leave in 2023
FRAMINGHAM – The City of Framingham’s Public Information Officer Ryan Egan has given his notice. He will leave as of February 1, 2023. Egan came to Framingham from the City of Marlborough, where he was the Executive Secretary to Mayor Arthur Vigeant. In Marlborough, Egan’s position administering various...
Nobscot Convenience & Deli To Be Sold
FRAMINGHAM – Nobscot Convenience & Deli in Framingham is being sold. Earlier this month, the 5-member Framingham License Commission approved a liquor license transfer for the property at 908 Edgell Road in the Nobscot section of the City of Framingham. The Commission voted unanimously for the “Transfer of License,...
Marine Hired as Framingham’s New Veterans Services Assistant
FRAMINGHAM – The City of Framingham has hired a Marine as its new Veterans Services Assistant. Jennifer Sawvelle, a U.S. Marine, comes to the City of Framingham from the Veterans Northeast Outreach Center. She started December 12 and will work under Veterans Services Director Kathleen Lang. Hired in 2021,...
Lt. Gov. Polito Visits Mass State Police HQ in Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – Massachusetts Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito visited the Mass State Police Headquarters this week. She had the opportunity to speak to the inaugural class of Massachusetts State Police Cadets. During the visit, Mass State Police personnel also updated the Lt. Gov. Polito on the progress of law enforcement’s...
Donna (Marie Lane) White, 66
NATICK – Donna (Marie Lane) White, 66, beloved mother, wife, sister, and grandmother, passed away peacefully at her home in Natick on December 25, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Donna was known for her kindness, warmth, wit, and most of all, devotion to family. She was equally known...
Framingham City Hall Closed Monday, January 2
FRAMINGHAM – In observance of New Year’s Day, Framingham City Hall will be closed on Monday, January 2. The building will be open on Tuesday, January 3 from 8:30 a.m. until 7 p.m. On Fridays, City Hall closed at 12;30 p.m. On Wednesday, Thursdays and Mondays, City Hall...
2022 in Review: Framingham Names Village Hall Ballroom After Late Karen Foran Dempsey
FRAMINGHAM – This past weekend was the second anniversary of the passing of the late Karen Foran Dempsey. In July, on the anniversary of the American with Disabilities Act, the City of Framingham named the ballroom in Historic Village Hall after the former Disability Commission co-founder. Massachusetts Governor Charlie...
Family Promise MetroWest Hired Conti As New Director
NATICK – Family Promise MetroWest is a Natick-based nonprofit organization that works to shelter homeless families in need of a temporary space to stay. Recently, Danielle Conti joined the organizations as its new director. Born in Medford, Conti grew up in the Northeast, moving often state-to-state. By the time...
Framingham Deputy Fire Chief Felix Torres Retiring After 34 Years
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Deputy Fire Chief Felix Torres is retiring after 34 years. “We’re ending 2022 by bidding farewell to Deputy Chief Felix Torres, who retires today after 34 years of faithful & dedicated service to the City of Framingham. Congratulations on your retirement, Deputy–may it be a long, healthy & happy one! A “Tip of the Helmet” for a job well done!,” posted the Framingham Fire Department today, December 30.
Trash Collection Delay To Start the New Year in Framingham
FRAMINGHAM There will no trash collected on Monday, January 2, 2023. Curbside trash and recyclable collection will be on a one-day delayed schedule the first week of the new year. Collection will be Tuesday through Saturday that week. If you normally put your trash and recyclables out on Tuesday, you...
Congressman McGovern Secures $3 Million For Edward Kennedy Health Center To Offer Dental Services
WORCESTER – Congressman James P. McGovern (MA-02), Chair of the House Rules Committee, announced more than $18 million in federal funding for a range of critical local investments across the Second District. The funding for these community projects was authorized through the Fiscal Year 2023 Omnibus which passed the...
Framingham Public Libraries Closed Sunday & Monday
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Public Library will be closed Sunday, January 1, and Monday, January 2. Both the main Framingham Library and the Christa McAuliffe Library branch will be open normal business hours on Tuesday, January 3, 2023.
Helen Dameski Bonzagni, 92
NATICK – Helen Dameski Bonzagni passed away in her home on December 24, 2022, surrounded by her loving family at age 92. Helen is survived by her three children Suzanne Leon of Natick, Elizabeth DeLuca of Dover, and Andrew Bonzagni of Concord, two sons-in-law, Paul Leon and James DeLuca, as well as eight grandchildren and many lifelong friends.
Dorothy A. (Parker) Hainline, 91
NATICK – Dorothy A. (Parker) Hainline, of Milford formerly of Natick, passed away on December 26, 2022, she was 91. Beloved wife of the late Lloyd Hainline. Mother of John Wayne Hainline of Tennessee. Dear sister of George F. Parker & his wife Loretta of Natick, Andrew A. Parker & his wife Ruth of Natick, Diane O’Loughlin of Natick, and the late Kenneth V. Parker Jr. & his late wife Louise and the late David A. Parker & his surviving wife Nelda. Loving grandmother to Terri Ann Hainline. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Wayland Police Department Promotes 3 Officers
WAYLAND — Acting Police Chief Ed Burman announced today, December 31, Wayland Police Department promoted three officers to the ranks of sergeant and acting sergeant this week. “I hope this is the beginning of advancement for our department and for these three officers. I hope it is the first...
