Natick, MA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

FraminghamSOURCE

Town of Natick Advertising For Assistant Director of Programs & Services

NATICK – The Town of Natick is advertising for an Assistant Director of Programs & Services in the Department of Community Services. he purpose of this position is to ensure the effective oversight and operations of programs and services offered by Community Services Department. The position is responsible for developing, managing, and evaluating direct & supportive services, (teen center, adaptive programs, aquatics, drama & nature) to meet the needs of a diverse and multi-generational constituency.
NATICK, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

City’s Public Information Officer To Leave in 2023

FRAMINGHAM – The City of Framingham’s Public Information Officer Ryan Egan has given his notice. He will leave as of February 1, 2023. Egan came to Framingham from the City of Marlborough, where he was the Executive Secretary to Mayor Arthur Vigeant. In Marlborough, Egan’s position administering various...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Nobscot Convenience & Deli To Be Sold

FRAMINGHAM – Nobscot Convenience & Deli in Framingham is being sold. Earlier this month, the 5-member Framingham License Commission approved a liquor license transfer for the property at 908 Edgell Road in the Nobscot section of the City of Framingham. The Commission voted unanimously for the “Transfer of License,...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Donna (Marie Lane) White, 66

NATICK – Donna (Marie Lane) White, 66, beloved mother, wife, sister, and grandmother, passed away peacefully at her home in Natick on December 25, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Donna was known for her kindness, warmth, wit, and most of all, devotion to family. She was equally known...
NATICK, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham City Hall Closed Monday, January 2

FRAMINGHAM – In observance of New Year’s Day, Framingham City Hall will be closed on Monday, January 2. The building will be open on Tuesday, January 3 from 8:30 a.m. until 7 p.m. On Fridays, City Hall closed at 12;30 p.m. On Wednesday, Thursdays and Mondays, City Hall...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Family Promise MetroWest Hired Conti As New Director

NATICK – Family Promise MetroWest is a Natick-based nonprofit organization that works to shelter homeless families in need of a temporary space to stay. Recently, Danielle Conti joined the organizations as its new director. Born in Medford, Conti grew up in the Northeast, moving often state-to-state. By the time...
NATICK, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Deputy Fire Chief Felix Torres Retiring After 34 Years

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Deputy Fire Chief Felix Torres is retiring after 34 years. “We’re ending 2022 by bidding farewell to Deputy Chief Felix Torres, who retires today after 34 years of faithful & dedicated service to the City of Framingham. Congratulations on your retirement, Deputy–may it be a long, healthy & happy one! A “Tip of the Helmet” for a job well done!,” posted the Framingham Fire Department today, December 30.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Helen Dameski Bonzagni, 92

NATICK – Helen Dameski Bonzagni passed away in her home on December 24, 2022, surrounded by her loving family at age 92. Helen is survived by her three children Suzanne Leon of Natick, Elizabeth DeLuca of Dover, and Andrew Bonzagni of Concord, two sons-in-law, Paul Leon and James DeLuca, as well as eight grandchildren and many lifelong friends.
NATICK, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Dorothy A. (Parker) Hainline, 91

NATICK – Dorothy A. (Parker) Hainline, of Milford formerly of Natick, passed away on December 26, 2022, she was 91. Beloved wife of the late Lloyd Hainline. Mother of John Wayne Hainline of Tennessee. Dear sister of George F. Parker & his wife Loretta of Natick, Andrew A. Parker & his wife Ruth of Natick, Diane O’Loughlin of Natick, and the late Kenneth V. Parker Jr. & his late wife Louise and the late David A. Parker & his surviving wife Nelda. Loving grandmother to Terri Ann Hainline. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
NATICK, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Wayland Police Department Promotes 3 Officers

WAYLAND — Acting Police Chief Ed Burman announced today, December 31, Wayland Police Department promoted three officers to the ranks of sergeant and acting sergeant this week. “I hope this is the beginning of advancement for our department and for these three officers. I hope it is the first...
WAYLAND, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

