NATICK – The Town of Natick is advertising for an Assistant Director of Programs & Services in the Department of Community Services. he purpose of this position is to ensure the effective oversight and operations of programs and services offered by Community Services Department. The position is responsible for developing, managing, and evaluating direct & supportive services, (teen center, adaptive programs, aquatics, drama & nature) to meet the needs of a diverse and multi-generational constituency.

NATICK, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO