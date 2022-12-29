Read full article on original website
The Oregon Ducks defeated North Carolina 28-27 in the Holiday Bowl at Petco Park. Here are 10 takeaways from the game as the No. 15 Ducks (10-3) enter the offseason:. 1) It might have been the best 4th quarter of Bo Nix’s career. It wasn’t as big of a...
Live WBB Updates: No. 17 Ducks aim for weekend split against USC
EUGENE, Ore. — The 17th ranked Ducks will play for a weekend split of the Los Angeles schools when the USC Trojans come to town for the first game of the New Year. The Ducks and Trojans will tip at 2 PM at Matthew Knight Arena and the game will be broadcast on the Pac-12 Networks.
Yardbarker
The Top Remaining Recruits for Oregon in 2023
DE Ashton Porter (Cypress, TX) After David Hicks stuck with his commitment to Texas A&M, Porter became the biggest name connected to Oregon in the Lone Star State. He took his official visit to Oregon in December and has narrowed his suitors to the Ducks and Michigan State Spartans. Dan Lanning's coaching staff has put in a ton of work here dating back to October when he backed off his first commitment to Northwestern.
CBS Sports
Oregon vs. Oregon State: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time
The Oregon State Beavers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. Oregon State and the Oregon Ducks will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 8 p.m. ET Saturday at Matthew Knight Arena. The Beavers lost both of their matches to Oregon last season on scores of 56-78 and 72-86, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season.
Oregon tries to find form against rival Oregon State
Oregon coach Dana Altman saw no need to put a happy face on his team’s final game before Christmas. “There’s
klcc.org
2022 Oregon rainfall by the numbers
Oregon's rainfall totals for 2022 show some areas exceeding average numbers and others falling well below normal. According to the National Weather Service, in the Eugene area, 31.28 inches of rain fell in 2022 which is more than 9 inches below the normal 40.83 inches. The year’s total was also below the 36.10 inches the area received in 2021.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Oregon that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
earnthenecklace.com
Dane Wurmlinger Leaving KMTR: Where Is the NBC 16 Anchor Going?
With his lively attitude and professionalism, KMTR NBC 16’s Dane Wurmlinger makes watching the morning news fun. He became the favorite anchor of the people of Eugene, Oregon, in just one and a half years. But now the NBC 16 anchor has announced his departure from the station. Eugene residents are saddened by the news that Dane Wurmlinger is leaving KMTR and have many questions. They especially want to know if he will leave the city for his new career adventure. Here’s what the anchor said about his exit from the station.
beachconnection.net
Four Oregon Coast Finds Filled with Awe: Carnivore Plants, Dead Forests, Puzzling Shapes
(Oregon Coast) – Looking for something a wee bit different on the Oregon coast? That's actually a dime a dozen, if you know what to look for. Yet even for those who know a lot about this region, some areas are just chock full of amazing aspects. Hit the right places and you'll find remnants of forests thousands of years old, plants that catch their pray, alien-looking landscapes, places where whales may be checking you out and more. (Above: Darlingtonia Gardens photo Oregon State Parks)
Amtrak lowers train ticket fares between Oregon destinations
Amtrak is competing with gas prices to entice more travelers to take the train between Portland and Eugene.
erienewsnow.com
Family of missing OSU student facing uncertainty, massive search underway
CORVALLIS, Oregon (KPTV) -- Police search and rescue teams, along with volunteers are trying to find a missing Oregon State University student. 22-year-old Steven Mainwaring has been missing for nearly two weeks. He was reportedly last in touch with his family on Dec. 16. Mainwaring is an engineering student who...
kezi.com
Family of missing OSU student speaks out in hopes of finding him
ALSEA, Ore. -- The family of a missing Oregon State University student, Steven Mainwaring, is speaking out in hopes of bringing him home. Mainwaring's mom, Bethany Cook, told KEZI that they had talked about him coming home to Klamath Falls for Christmas. "He has mentioned possibly coming down for Christmas,...
kezi.com
'Wild Duck Cafe' closing doors in the New Year
EUGENE, Ore.- A popular spot near the University of Oregon is shutting its doors starting Monday, January 02nd. The 'Wild Duck Cafe' will serve their final customers as they say things are just getting too expensive. They aren't the only ones who had to shut down in the area in...
Two hospitalized after shooting in Blodgett, Oregon
Two people are in the hospital after a shooting in Blodgett, Oregon.
kezi.com
Corvallis man hopes to get dog back after police confiscated her
Corvallis man hopes to get dog back after police confiscated her. A Corvallis man says after several run ins with police, his dog was taken away earlier this month. Now, he's waiting to see if he'll be able to get his friend back.
kqennewsradio.com
DEPUTIES SEEKING DRIVER IN HIT AND RUN INCIDENT
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the driver involved in a hit and run incident in the Oakland area on Tuesday night. A DCSO report said at 7:30 p.m. deputies responded to the 200 block of Timothy Court near Oakland after a caller said a wreck had taken place. While on the way, deputies learned that a silver SUV had had crashed off the road and into a pasture. The motorist was allegedly trying to leave and was driving around in the field. A resident walked out into the field to confront the subjects in the vehicle.
kptv.com
2 teens arrested after ‘act of violence’ threat towards Salem-Keizer school
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has completed an investigation after threats of violence were made against West Salem High School this week. According to the MCSO, deputies, working alongside the FBI, began investigating the claims Tuesday after reports of a threat on social media suggesting an “act of violence” surfaced. The threats suggested the unnamed act would happen when students returned from holiday break Jan. 3.
klcc.org
Affordable housing project opens in downtown Eugene
A new affordable housing project has opened in downtown Eugene. Ketanji Court, located at 11th and Lincoln, stands five-stories high and includes 59 housing units, all below market-rate. The project is aimed at low-income families. All residents must earn less than 60% of the area median income, with a quarter...
kezi.com
Law enforcement investigating after man and woman found shot
BLODGETT, Ore. -- A man and a woman are recovering from gunshot wounds after an incident Thursday morning that has several law enforcement agencies investigating, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. According to the BCSO, deputies responded to Porter Road in Blodgett at about 5:15 a.m. on December...
Lebanon-Express
Woman charged with attempted murder in Blodgett shooting
Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a 57-year-old Blodgett woman for attempted murder after she reportedly shot a man early Thursday, Dec. 29, then fled from the residence they shared. Tina Gonzales-Ross was arrested late Friday, Dec. 30, for crimes against a 62-year-old man, according to a Benton County Sheriff’s Office...
