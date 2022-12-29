It’s almost 2023, isn’t it? How fun is this New Year going to be? I know I am super excited about the New Year and all of the exciting things to come into my life. I enjoy starting a New Year, because not only is my birthday at the beginning of the year, but I am also anticipating a fresh start. The start of a new year always means an opportunity to start new things. But, before we worry about what is coming we have to kick it off right.

NORTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO