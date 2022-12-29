Read full article on original website
Suspect in Idaho Student Killings Asked Ex-Convicts About Their "Thoughts and Feelings" Before Committing CrimeEden ReportsMoscow, ID
Suspect Arrested in Murders of Four Idaho Students Working Towards PhD in Criminal JusticeNikMoscow, ID
Idaho murders: 28-year-old man arrested in PennsylvaniaEmily RoyMoscow, ID
According to a lawyer, the suspect in the Idaho college student killings wants to bypass the extradition hearing.GodwinMoscow, ID
I am Constantly Tormented for Delivering the Idaho Girls to their Deaths: The private Taxi Driver Opens upOlu'remiMoscow, ID
proclaimerscv.com
Attorney: Idaho Murder Suspect is Willing to Postpone the Extradition Hearing
The guy accused of murdering four University of Idaho students in November is ready to abandon his extradition hearing, according to his lawyer, who spoke to CBS News. The 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger will appear before the judge on Tuesday. Kohberger will still need to appear before the judge on Tuesday...
Idaho murder suspect will not fight his extradition to Idaho to face charges
MONROE COUNTY, PA - The man accused of killing four University of Idaho students in mid-November will not fight his extradition back to Idaho to face charges.
46-year-old Lewiston Man Accused of Aggravated Assault With a Knife on Christmas Eve
LEWISTON - During the early morning hours of December 24, officers with the Lewiston Police Department responded to a residence in the 400 block of Linden Drive for the report of an aggravated assault. According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by Big Country News Connection, the victim reported that...
Moscow murder suspect Bryan Kohberger 'eager to be exonerated'
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Bryan Kohberger, a suspect in the murders of four University of Idaho students, intends to expedite the extradition process back to Idaho from Pennsylvania, where he was taken into custody Friday. A statement released Saturday from Kohberger's public defense attorney, Jason LaBar, says that his...
foxwilmington.com
Idaho Murders: New Video Emerges of Cops Visiting House Months Before 4 Victims Were Discovered Dead
One of the four University of Idaho students found murdered in their off-campus home is seen speaking with a police officer responding to a noise complaint at that home three months before her death. The incident happened on Aug. 16, one week before classes started for the semester. This time...
Idaho State Journal
Suspect in Idaho killings plans to waive extradition hearing
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A suspect arrested in connection with the slayings of four University of Idaho students plans to waive an extradition hearing so he can be quickly brought to Idaho to face murder charges, his defense attorney said Saturday. Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old Ph.D. student and teaching...
Suspect in Idaho Student Killings Asked Ex-Convicts About Their "Thoughts and Feelings" Before Committing Crime
A graduate student at Washington State University was arrested in Pennsylvania on Friday for the murder of four University of Idaho students in their off-campus home last month, according to CNN.
KHQ Right Now
Moscow Police Department NONSTOP GRAPHIC
MOSCOW, Idaho. - The Moscow Police Department will be holding a press conference Dec. 30 at …
24-Year-Old Lewiston Man Charged with Possession of Fentanyl
LEWISTON - On December 24 at approximately 12:25 a.m., an officer with the Lewiston Police Department was dispatched to the 1000 block of Cedar Avenue in Lewiston for the report of a citizen's dispute and narcotic activity. According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by Big Country News Connection, officers...
KXL
Suspect in Custody in Investigation Into Idaho Student Deaths
(Moscow, ID) — There’s a suspect in custody in the murders of four Idaho college students. NBC reports a 25-year-old male has been arrested this morning. It’s unclear if he is an actual student of the University of Idaho. The November 13th murders of the four students shocked the nation and led to an intense investigation that dragged on for weeks. Two other roommates were also home at the time of the killings, but were left unharmed.
q13fox.com
'Not a hint of stress'; WSU students react to arrest in Idaho murder case
PULLMAN, Wash. - The WSU Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology released a new statement Saturday morning after Ph.D. student Bryan Kohberger was arrested in the murder of four Idaho college students. It reads, "The Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology at Washington State University is aggrieved by the alleged...
KHQ Right Now
Moscow murders: Police updates for week of Dec. 26-30
MOSCOW, Idaho - Six weeks after four University of Idaho (UI) students were murdered less than a mile from campus, the Moscow Police Department (MPD) continues to investigate what happened. MPD has not identified a suspect or located the murder weapon, which has been determined as a fixed-blade knife. MPD...
Moscow murders: What we know about suspect Bryan Kohberger
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was arrested Friday in connection with the quadruple murder of four students near the University of Idaho. According to the Associated Press, Monroe County, Pennsylvania officials took Kohberger into custody Friday. Records show he is currently being held in the Monroe...
Bonner County Daily Bee
2022: Heartbreak, growth and community
From hundreds of stories published by The Daily Bee in 2022, newsroom staff carved out a list of the top issues, challenges and events that Daily Bee reporters covered over the past 12 months. Moscow murders. The community continues to mourn the loss of four University of Idaho students who...
Former coach of murdered University of Idaho student reacts to suspect’s arrest
Bryan Kohberger was arrested Friday for the murder of four University of Idaho students, among them Washington-raised Ethan Chapin. For six weeks now, people in his hometown of Conway have been anxiously waiting for a break in the case. On Friday, KIRO 7′s Lauren Donovan spoke with locals who hope Kohberger’s arrest is one step closer to justice for the Chapin family.
Woman Facing Felony Charge After Alleged Attempt to Smuggle Marijuana Into Nez Perce County Jail
LEWISTON - On December 19 at approximately 11:10 p.m., an officer with the Lewiston Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a white 2014 Chevy Captiva for driving without headlights on the 600 block of Bryden Avenue. According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by Big Country News Connection, when...
newsnationnow.com
In Idaho DNA collection, finding a match the key
(NewsNation) — Idaho police announced they will be cleaning the house where four University of Idaho students were slain in November, which indicates they have high confidence that all DNA evidence has been collected at the scene. Could any of that DNA finally catch the killer? First, police would...
newsnationnow.com
‘It’s a forever scar’: Mom of 2015 Moscow shooting survivor
(NewsNation) — Moscow, Idaho, rarely has murders, but there have been a few instances prior to the killing of four college students in November. Angela Davidson told NewsNation’s “Banfield” on Tuesday that the recent murder case brought back memories of when her daughter, Sydney Jones, survived a triple murder in Moscow from 2015.
q13fox.com
Idaho murders: Suspect charged with first-degree murder in killings of 4 college students
Idaho murders latest: Suspect arrested in Pennsylvania in connection to the murder of 4 U Idaho students. Authorities in Pennsylvania have arrested a suspect in the killings of four slain Idaho students, who were found stabbed to death in their beds more than a month ago, Moscow Police Chief James Fry said Friday. Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was arrested early Friday morning and is being held for extradition to Idaho.
Idaho murders: 90 white Elantras were registered to park on campus as cops struggle to find vehicle
Police are seeking a white Hyundai Elantra spotted near a crime scene just steps away from the University of Idaho in connection with a quadruple homicide.
