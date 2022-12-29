ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Idaho State Journal

Suspect in Idaho killings plans to waive extradition hearing

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A suspect arrested in connection with the slayings of four University of Idaho students plans to waive an extradition hearing so he can be quickly brought to Idaho to face murder charges, his defense attorney said Saturday. Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old Ph.D. student and teaching...
MOSCOW, ID
KXL

Suspect in Custody in Investigation Into Idaho Student Deaths

(Moscow, ID) — There’s a suspect in custody in the murders of four Idaho college students. NBC reports a 25-year-old male has been arrested this morning. It’s unclear if he is an actual student of the University of Idaho. The November 13th murders of the four students shocked the nation and led to an intense investigation that dragged on for weeks. Two other roommates were also home at the time of the killings, but were left unharmed.
MOSCOW, ID
q13fox.com

'Not a hint of stress'; WSU students react to arrest in Idaho murder case

PULLMAN, Wash. - The WSU Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology released a new statement Saturday morning after Ph.D. student Bryan Kohberger was arrested in the murder of four Idaho college students. It reads, "The Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology at Washington State University is aggrieved by the alleged...
PULLMAN, WA
KHQ Right Now

Moscow murders: Police updates for week of Dec. 26-30

MOSCOW, Idaho - Six weeks after four University of Idaho (UI) students were murdered less than a mile from campus, the Moscow Police Department (MPD) continues to investigate what happened. MPD has not identified a suspect or located the murder weapon, which has been determined as a fixed-blade knife. MPD...
MOSCOW, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Moscow murders: What we know about suspect Bryan Kohberger

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was arrested Friday in connection with the quadruple murder of four students near the University of Idaho. According to the Associated Press, Monroe County, Pennsylvania officials took Kohberger into custody Friday. Records show he is currently being held in the Monroe...
MOSCOW, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

2022: Heartbreak, growth and community

From hundreds of stories published by The Daily Bee in 2022, newsroom staff carved out a list of the top issues, challenges and events that Daily Bee reporters covered over the past 12 months. Moscow murders. The community continues to mourn the loss of four University of Idaho students who...
MOSCOW, ID
KIRO 7 Seattle

Former coach of murdered University of Idaho student reacts to suspect’s arrest

Bryan Kohberger was arrested Friday for the murder of four University of Idaho students, among them Washington-raised Ethan Chapin. For six weeks now, people in his hometown of Conway have been anxiously waiting for a break in the case. On Friday, KIRO 7′s Lauren Donovan spoke with locals who hope Kohberger’s arrest is one step closer to justice for the Chapin family.
MOSCOW, ID
newsnationnow.com

In Idaho DNA collection, finding a match the key

(NewsNation) — Idaho police announced they will be cleaning the house where four University of Idaho students were slain in November, which indicates they have high confidence that all DNA evidence has been collected at the scene. Could any of that DNA finally catch the killer? First, police would...
MOSCOW, ID
newsnationnow.com

‘It’s a forever scar’: Mom of 2015 Moscow shooting survivor

(NewsNation) — Moscow, Idaho, rarely has murders, but there have been a few instances prior to the killing of four college students in November. Angela Davidson told NewsNation’s “Banfield” on Tuesday that the recent murder case brought back memories of when her daughter, Sydney Jones, survived a triple murder in Moscow from 2015.
MOSCOW, ID
q13fox.com

Idaho murders: Suspect charged with first-degree murder in killings of 4 college students

Idaho murders latest: Suspect arrested in Pennsylvania in connection to the murder of 4 U Idaho students. Authorities in Pennsylvania have arrested a suspect in the killings of four slain Idaho students, who were found stabbed to death in their beds more than a month ago, Moscow Police Chief James Fry said Friday. Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was arrested early Friday morning and is being held for extradition to Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
