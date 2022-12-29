Read full article on original website
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Ohio State Starter Enters Transfer Portal After Loss
An Ohio State Buckeyes football player has entered the NCAA transfer portal following Saturday night's loss to No. 1 Georgia. Buckeyes longsnapper Mason Arnold, who started the final six games of the season, will be transferring. 'After starting Ohio State’s final six games of the season at long snapper, Mason...
NFC contenders should hope Lions don't earn 7th seed, which says a lot about how far Detroit has come
Right now, the Detroit Lions are one of the three or four best teams in the NFC. They weren’t one of three or four best at the start of season, when they limped to a 1-6 start. It’s the reason why, at 8-8, they not only don’t have one of the four best records, they don’t even have a clear path to the postseason.
