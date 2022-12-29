Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Antonio To Ring In New Year With Downtown Celebration
Celebrate SA, the City of San Antonio’s Official New Year’s Eve Celebration returns to downtown on Saturday, December 31, 2022. Celebrate SA continues to draw in excess of 70,000 excited partygoers annually. The downtown area will be vibrant with revelers “Dancing In The Streets,” the theme for the 2022 celebration. The live music event and fireworks show will take place on South Alamo Street between Market Street and Cesar Chavez Blvd, along Villita Street, and at the Arneson River Theatre. Official event hours are from 6:00 PM through 12:00 AM, on Saturday, December 31st, 2022. The event is 100% FREE to the public and all ages.
Comal River Tattoo coming soon to downtown New Braunfels
Nathan Alderety is the owner of Comal River Tattoo. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) Chain of Strength Tattoo Co., formerly located in Universal City, closed that location and will reopen under a new name as Comal River Tattoo, 208 S. Castell Ave., New Braunfels, in the former Ol’ Bossy Creamery building behind the Downtowner Bar & Kitchen.
Inside a food truck serving authentic Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches | Neighborhood Eats
SAN ANTONIO — For those who crave authentic eats from Chicago, one San Antonio food truck is bringing it to you. It's called MaryMoneé and we visited them for Neighborhood Eats: Food Truck Edition. You'll normally find them parked at 12995 Potranco Road on the far west side.
Cody’s Restaurant, Bar & Patio brings modern American fare to New Braunfels
Cody Couch (left) and Jonathan Smartt started the Cody's brand in 2012 and have since opened another restaurant in New Braunfels. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) When Cody Couch and Jonathan Smartt, co-owners of Cody’s Restaurant, Bar & Patio in San Marcos, heard about an opportunity to open in a downtown New Braunfels spot, they said they jumped at the opportunity.
Development in progress around San Pedro Creek over the next few years
SAN ANTONIO — Developers and residents are banking on growth in downtown. The creek and the area around it are prime for growth. The San Pedro Creek is now a thriving part of downtown. “We love it, it’s beautiful and peaceful and quiet, it lets us avoid like when...
New food truck park coming near downtown will feature a 3-story bar
SAN ANTONIO — A new food truck park coming to an area just east of downtown will feature a three-story bar, according to a construction filing. The Brooklyn Streat Food Park is set to open at the end of July in 2023, the filing with the Texas Dept. of Licensing and Regulation says.
Fireworks may be to blame for destroying northeast-side home
SAN ANTONIO — Officials say fireworks may to be blame for a fire that destroyed a home on the northeast side of town early New Year's Day. It happened around 2:44 a.m. on the 2600 block of Pebble Bow near Henderson Pass. When firefighters arrived they found smoke and...
San Antonio's 10 tastiest restaurant stories of 2022 highlight lots of openings
Editor’s note: As 2022 comes to a close, we're looking back at the stories that defined San Antonio this year, now turning our attention to San Antonio's ever-evolving food scene. This year, we saw big changes to individual businesses — including openings, closings, and makeovers — and an interest in best-of lists. Here are the 10 hottest restaurant and bar headlines of 2022.1. Famous fried chicken and biscuit chain hatches 3 San Antonio locations. Bojangles, the North Carolina-based fried-chicken-and-biscuits chain with a die-hard following, plans to enter the San Antonio market over the next several years with three locations. It...
Texas Eats: Award-Winning Fair Food, Spicy Bites & Shiner Beer Brats
You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. Nominate your favorite spots in town through the Best Texas Eats Contest. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to Boerne to try out some...
First baby of New Year born 2 seconds after midnight
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio’s first baby of the New Year 2023 was born at two seconds past midnight at North Central Baptist Hospital. The new arrival, Avery Jacks, will be showered with gifts Sunday, all donated by healthcare systems and hospitals in San Antonio that deliver babies, as well as other local organizations.
San Antonio's Paramour rooftop bar building sold to Dallas businessman
The details of the sale were not disclosed.
2-vehicle crash heavily damages bus stop in Medical Center area
SAN ANTONIO — A 2-vehicle crash has sent one person to the hospital and heavily damaged the VIA bus stop at the corner of Fredericksburg & Callaghan. It happened around 9:45 a.m. on Sunday in the Medical Center area. Police said one person was taken to a nearby hospital...
Exy was found at a gas station over 11 months ago | Forgotten Friends
CANYON LAKE, Texas — Our "Forgotten Friends" series showcases a dog or cat each week that has spent a lengthy time at an area shelter, just waiting for someone to notice them and bring them home to love. It's a new year and we have a new pet to...
CityScrapes: San Antonio's public giveaways haven't lived up to their promise of a thriving downtown
The reality of downtown San Antonio is that we succeeded in creating a place for tourists to wander that holds little appeal to San Antonians beyond the twinkling lights of the River Walk.
Father drives 1300 miles home after Southwest flight is canceled
SAN ANTONIO — Adam Dambrink had planned to get home on a late red-eye fight leaving Wednesday night. As thousand of flights became canceled on Monday, his flight had remained available. The father of four, who was visiting family in Wisconsin with his kids, went to sleep Monday night thinking everything would be fine.
Local fireworks vendor says safety is more of a concern for customers than money
HELOTES, Texas — San Antonio residents can expect as bright and colorful a New Year’s celebration for 2023 as any other year despite inflation, according to one area fireworks retailer. The first light of the new year doesn't come from the sun, but from people setting the sky...
10 Fun Things To Do in San Antonio this Weekend of December 30, 2022 include 30th Anniversary Fireworks at Six Flags Fiesta, New Year’s Day Pajama Brunch Party, and more!
Our top picks for Things to do in San Antonio this weekend of December 30 include 30th Anniversary Fireworks at Six Flags Fiesta, New Year’s Day Pajama Brunch Party, New Year’s Eve Fireworks Celebration at SeaWorld, NYE Fireworks at The Good Kind, and more!. Also, remember to also...
Eastbound Loop 1604 at Gold Canyon closed after crash
SAN ANTONIO — A crash on the north side is creating traffic issues for drivers. Eastbound Loop 1604 at Gold Canyon Road is closed as of 2:30 p.m. on Thursday due a crash that happened earlier in the day. The southbound US 281 ramp to Loop 1604 and the...
The Remains of Splashtown San Antonio One Year After Closing
In January, we learned that Splashtown was closing down to make way for a new car dealership. Really? We were just there last summer and it was alive and well. Splashtown in San Antonio will forever be my favorite in SA. By far it was the most economical and the crowds were never overwhelming. Fast Foward one year, and it's incredible how quickly nature has started to take over the park. Take a look at some photos of the abandoned Splashtown in San Antonio. They are kind of eerie. Thanks to the Youtube Channel of Unknown Ventures and more recently, Project Rare, we look at the park's current status. SEE THE PHOTO GALLERY BELOW.
