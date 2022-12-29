ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

iheart.com

San Antonio To Ring In New Year With Downtown Celebration

Celebrate SA, the City of San Antonio’s Official New Year’s Eve Celebration returns to downtown on Saturday, December 31, 2022. Celebrate SA continues to draw in excess of 70,000 excited partygoers annually. The downtown area will be vibrant with revelers “Dancing In The Streets,” the theme for the 2022 celebration. The live music event and fireworks show will take place on South Alamo Street between Market Street and Cesar Chavez Blvd, along Villita Street, and at the Arneson River Theatre. Official event hours are from 6:00 PM through 12:00 AM, on Saturday, December 31st, 2022. The event is 100% FREE to the public and all ages.
Community Impact Austin

Cody’s Restaurant, Bar & Patio brings modern American fare to New Braunfels

Cody Couch (left) and Jonathan Smartt started the Cody's brand in 2012 and have since opened another restaurant in New Braunfels. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) When Cody Couch and Jonathan Smartt, co-owners of Cody’s Restaurant, Bar & Patio in San Marcos, heard about an opportunity to open in a downtown New Braunfels spot, they said they jumped at the opportunity.
CultureMap San Antonio

San Antonio's 10 tastiest restaurant stories of 2022 highlight lots of openings

Editor’s note: As 2022 comes to a close, we're looking back at the stories that defined San Antonio this year, now turning our attention to San Antonio's ever-evolving food scene. This year, we saw big changes to individual businesses — including openings, closings, and makeovers — and an interest in best-of lists. Here are the 10 hottest restaurant and bar headlines of 2022.1. Famous fried chicken and biscuit chain hatches 3 San Antonio locations. Bojangles, the North Carolina-based fried-chicken-and-biscuits chain with a die-hard following, plans to enter the San Antonio market over the next several years with three locations. It...
sanantoniothingstodo.com

10 Fun Things To Do in San Antonio this Weekend of December 30, 2022 include 30th Anniversary Fireworks at Six Flags Fiesta, New Year’s Day Pajama Brunch Party, and more!

Our top picks for Things to do in San Antonio this weekend of December 30 include 30th Anniversary Fireworks at Six Flags Fiesta, New Year’s Day Pajama Brunch Party, New Year’s Eve Fireworks Celebration at SeaWorld, NYE Fireworks at The Good Kind, and more!. Also, remember to also...
600 ESPN El Paso

The Remains of Splashtown San Antonio One Year After Closing

In January, we learned that Splashtown was closing down to make way for a new car dealership. Really? We were just there last summer and it was alive and well. Splashtown in San Antonio will forever be my favorite in SA. By far it was the most economical and the crowds were never overwhelming. Fast Foward one year, and it's incredible how quickly nature has started to take over the park. Take a look at some photos of the abandoned Splashtown in San Antonio. They are kind of eerie. Thanks to the Youtube Channel of Unknown Ventures and more recently, Project Rare, we look at the park's current status. SEE THE PHOTO GALLERY BELOW.
