ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Migrants march to Courthouse protesting inhumane treatment

By Gabriela Rodríguez, Tawny Davis
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=023jJR_0jxtKW5s00

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – A group of migrants marched from the Sacred Heart Church located in the Segundo Barrio to the El Paso County Courthouse Wednesday, protesting inhumane treatment.

Most of them marching against the extension of Title 42, which was announced on Dec. 27. Many of them who have been using Sacred Heart Church as a sanctuary do not have the proper paperwork that would allow them to leave El Paso legally.

Immigrants contribute $4.8 billion to El Paso economy, business groups say

They now risk being expelled to Mexico which leaves them with nowhere to go. One man from Venezuela, Angelo Parra, says all he wants is to be accepted into the United States.

“We are asking for the government’s help in this case the legal process or a permit for us to continue on our journey. We can get our tickets, we have somewhere to go. we do not want to be on the streets begging, we don’t want shelter we want to get to our destination.”

There are those who are against the large surge of migrants who have been crossing over into El Paso, including Sarah Isabel Pantoja who is originally from Panama. She flies to and from El Paso to her home country in order to be able to study in the U.S.

However, she questions the intentions of those who have made the long journey.

“My question is going to be the same question, why the United States if they have the opportunity to stay in any other country in central America why the United States.”

Many migrants continue to sleep on the streets across the city, waiting for an opportunity to live out their American Dream.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QDubU_0jxtKW5s00
Courtesy Miguel Paredes – KTSM
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hmFiW_0jxtKW5s00
Courtesy Miguel Paredes – KTSM
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eIlKk_0jxtKW5s00
Courtesy Miguel Paredes – KTSM
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JrXW9_0jxtKW5s00
Courtesy Miguel Paredes – KTSM
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sHZs5_0jxtKW5s00
Courtesy Miguel Paredes – KTSM
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTWO/WAWV

Checkpoint apprehensions increase as migrants attempt to leave El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The United States Border Patrol El Paso Sector says migrants are using buses to leave the El Paso area and are being encountered at check points. “Migrants unfortunately are getting away from agents and attempting to exit El Paso. That means that our checkpoint operations have increased,” said Carlos Rivera, […]
EL PASO, TX
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy