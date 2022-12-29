Stamford man faces manslaughter charge

NORWALK, CONN.(WTIC Radio) - A Stamford man faces charges for a fatal single-car accident in Norwalk Tuesday morning, police said.

Just after eight police said they responded to Martin Luther King Drive just south of Lowe Street. The vehicle had four injured persons inside. Three were hospitalized and the fourth died at the scene.

He's identified Oscar Vladovinos, 19, of Norwalk. Police have now charged Erles Ismael Aguilera, 25, of Stamford with manslaughter , assault with a motor vehicle, reckless driving and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

His bond is $750,000.