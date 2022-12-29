ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Bigfoot real? One expert says, 'Oh! Absolutely!'

By Wwj Newsroom
 3 days ago

To close out the year, we're taking a look back at some of our favorite Daily J podcast episodes of 2022. If you missed this one, you missed out. And if you already heard it, it's worth another listen. Enjoy!

(WWJ) – There’s nothing like a good folklore story – Paul Bunyan, the Loch Ness Monster, and of course, Bigfoot.

After rumors in 2022 of a Bigfoot sighting in Shelby Township were debunked, it's as good a time as ever to ask: Is there any chance that Bigfoot is real?

As WWJ’s Zach Clark goes searching for Bigfoot in a "best of" episode of the Daily J podcast, one scientist who "built his career" on the subject says, “absolutely!”

Related
Outsider.com

Dog-Walking Couple Sees Mysterious ‘Demonic’ Looking Creature Scurry In Front of Them

A dog-walking couple is sharing details about a “demonic” creature they recently encountered while walking through Clumber Park in Nottinghamshire, England. TMZ reported that earlier this month, Hannah and Dave Rowett were walking their pus through the Nottinghamshire park when they encountered a “shadowy creative” that “seemingly appeared out of thin air” and crossed their path before disappearing. The couple ended up taking pictures and even recording the incident.
iheart.com

Bizarre 'Baby Loch Ness Monster' Remains Found on Beach

A beachgoer in the United Kingdom was left scratching their head after stumbling upon the remains of a bizarre-looking creature that some have likened to a baby Loch Ness Monster. The very weird discovery (seen below) was reportedly shared on Reddit by an individual who asked if anyone in the UK could identify the oddity, which sports a flattened head, four flippers and a long tail. While the person did not identify exactly where or when they came across the curious creature sitting on a shoreline, this did not stop people online from offering an array of opinions on what the weird carcass could have been.
