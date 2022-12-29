Read full article on original website
Chicago Mayor Lightfoot Asks For $53.5 Million to Support MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
White Sox Face Many Issues For 2003 CampaignIBWAAChicago, IL
My top 12 most-read Chicago stories from 2022Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Garibaldi’s in Hoffman Estates restaurant reviewChicago Food KingHoffman Estates, IL
whatnowchicago.com
Farmhouse Evanston Rebranding to Thomas and Dutch
Farmhouse Evanston, the farm-themed American restaurant at 703 Church Street, is rebranding to Thomas & Dutch. This new restaurant is expected to open sometime in early 2023 under the same ownership, according to Evanston Now. It will be joined by Fonda, a new authentic Mexican restaurant from chef Michael Lachowicz, replacing The Stained Glass. Thomas & Dutch will serve craveable and elevated comfort food alongside local spirits, innovative cocktails, and an extensive wine program. Upstairs, The North Shore Room will be ideal for hosting memorable gatherings such as wedding functions, showers, and corporate events.
nomadlawyer.org
The 05 Safest Places to Live in Chicago
Safest Places to Live in Chicago: With its famous deep-dish pizzas, towering skyscrapers, art galleries, an impressive park system, and intriguing museums, Chicago is a thriving city that offers the perfect blend of natural surroundings with modern amenities to its residents. For the Web-Story of this Article “Click Here“....
The Nutella® Chicago Cafe. A warm and adorable experience for chocolate lovers
In front of the Nutella Chicago CafePhoto byNarda Maren. When the cold hardens, there is nothing better than a sweet cup of chocolate, and if we talk about chocolate, there is no better than the famous Nutella.
nomadlawyer.org
The 05 Best Affordable Places to live in Chicago
It’s not that hard to find the best place to live in Chicago?. Chicago is a dream place, full of events, festivals, and clubs. But here is the secret, Chicago is more than this. Best Affordable Places to live in Chicago: It is a city where you have several...
CBS News
Time Out Chicago lists top restaurants of 2022
Not looking to party, but instead, have a nice meal to end your 2022. From Indian cuisine to pizza, Jeffy Mai of Time Out Chicago lists the top restaurants of the year.
Fonda Bringing Authentic Mexican Cuisine to Evanston
The new restaurant will sit in the former home of The Stained Glass
Chicago brothers brew up beer with a Mexican twist in West Town: 'We started in the living room'
From their "humble home" in Hermosa to the District Brew Yards in West Town, a pair of brothers and their all Mexican-American staff are brewing up beer with a twist.
thereporteronline.net
The 10 best Chicago theater performances of 2022
Hundreds of highly skilled performances ennobled Chicago theater in 2022. Some flowed from celebrities, others from largely unknowns. All took risks, especially in an environment where the effects of COVID-19 still scrambled casts and created a whole raft of challenges for a profession that is plenty challenging enough in the best of times.
napervillelocal.com
Fat Rosie’s Debuts New Location In Downtown Naperville
NAPERVILLE, IL — Fat Rosie’s recently debuted its new location in downtown Naperville. The eatery, which had been located on the other side of Chicago Avenue, reopened Dec. 15 in a 8,500 square foot space, according to the Downtown Naperville Alliance. The restaurant is still decked out in...
PAWS Pet of the Week: Rocco
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Our PAWS Pet of the Week is looking to ring in the new year with a new family. Rocco is a stocky 4-year-old 89lb Mastiff/Terrier mix. Adorably unaware of his size, Rocco always wants to be by your side. Or, even better, in your lap. Loving and loyal, this pup enjoys cuddling on the couch, playing fetch, and greeting you at the door with unbridled enthusiasm. Rocco might be your new best bud if you live in a pet-free, single-family home with a fenced yard.Rocco's adoption fees are waived today as part of PAWS Chicago's "New Year New Friend" adoption event! Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today. Walk-ins are also welcome. PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center is open today from noon to 5 p.m.Looking to make a year-end charitable gift? All gifts made to PAWS Chicago today will be matched thanks to a generous donor! Make your donation at pawschicago.org.
Chicago Heights Continues Ten Year Tradition As Harvey Park District Vendor Event Brings Joy In The South Land.
Chicago Heights Mayor David Gonzalez (Center) stands with his wife, family and friends as they celebrate Alicia's House Christmas.Photo byJohn Smith. The Chicago Heights Alicia’s House Christmas Food Event is a a ten year tradition.
wgnradio.com
Home Sweet Home Chicago (12/31/22) – David Hochberg with Rich Dykstra of Dykstra Home Services, Miracle Method’s David Haas, and Mike Huston of Lindholm Roofing
We started off this week’s show by chatting with Dykstra Homes Services’ Rich Dykstra who talks about getting your furnace cleaned and checked so you are ready for the rest of winter. Next, Miracle Method’s David Haas shares how they can convert jetted tubs into soaker tubs. Then, Michael Huston of Lindholm Roofing joined the show to share that Lindholm is available for emergency services and snow removal.
ABC7 Chicago
Lincoln Park Zoo's 24-year-old giraffe Etana dies
CHICAGO -- A 24-year-old giraffe at the Lincoln Park Zoo died Thursday. The giraffe, named Etana, had been monitored extensively by veterinary staff for cumulative age-related issues since 2017, according to a statement from the zoo on Friday. Etana had reached an acute change in her health and passed away...
police1.com
‘Look out for each other,’ top cop says as Chicago braces for possible NYE mayhem
CHICAGO — City officials gathered Friday to outline measures they’ve put in place to ensure Chicago rings in the new year safely. Meanwhile, activists and violence interrupters were planning to ride the CTA’s Red Line Saturday and push for the early closing of some establishments on the city’s South Side that sell liquor, steps they say will deter violence and increase public safety.
Three rescued from Hancock Center elevator stuck near 44th floor
CHICAGO (CBS) -- An elevator got stuck Saturday in the Hancock Center in Chicago, forcing firefighters to rescue three people, including one man in a wheelchair. It happened around 3 p.m. near the 44th floor. The elevator wound up stuck between floors, making it a tricky rescue operation. Those three people wound up being stuck in the elevator for three hours before firefighters could complete the rescue. No one was hurt.
What Will Be Open, Closed on New Year's Day in the Chicago Area?
Are you looking to stop by a grocery store on the first day of 2023? Perhaps grab a coffee? Or maybe drop something off at the post office?. Well, with Jan. 1 being a federal holiday, you may want to check business hours before you hit the road. While places like Target and Walmart will welcome shoppers in, several others in the Chicago area will keep their doors closed.
Where to Find the Best Pizza in Chicago
CHICAGO, IL - When it comes to Chicago pizza, there are many places to choose from. Whether you're looking for an authentic Italian pizza or want to try the newest gourmet creation, there is something for everyone in the city. Sources used in this article are the following: Wikipedia and suggestions from our readers and editors at The East Coast Traveler.
cwbchicago.com
Lincoln Park couple targeted in Friday night home invasion, Chicago police say
Chicago police are investigating a home invasion that unfolded in Lincoln Park on Friday night. Two men forced their way through the front door of a condo unit in the 2700 block of North Kenmore around 10:54 p.m., according to CPD. Once inside, the offenders confronted a 34-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man, demanding that the victims turn over their valuables, a police spokesperson said.
Illinois Neighborhood Named Coolest In United States 2nd In World
A neighborhood in Illinois was named the coolest in the United States and the second coolest in the world. I like my neighborhood. I think it is a cool place to live but I know it is not making any cool lists. It is not even the coolest neighborhood in Rockford, let alone Illinois, the United States, or in the world.
Andretti Indoor Karting and Games Hopes to Open in Schaumburg
The 8-acre entertainment district is expected to open sometime in 2024
