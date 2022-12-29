Read full article on original website
Crisis in the Classroom: A recap of controversial education issues in 2022
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — The state legislative session is only a few weeks away. In terms of education, there's a lot to keep your eye on. It was a very controversial year in terms of education, with a bill leaving teachers fearful of losing their certificates, and many leaving the industry altogether.
'Pretty much back to normal': Southwest Airlines flights getting back on track in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — After a long week of flight cancellations by Southwest Airlines, officials say things are starting to return to normal. Across the country on Friday, only 43 Southwest flights were cancelled. And in Oklahoma, zero flights were cancelled on Dec. 30, instead, just a few flight delays.
A look back at Oklahoma's weather in 2022
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — It's been a fairly interesting year for weather in Oklahoma this past year. We've seen a little bit of everything...snow, flooding, extreme heat, severe drought, tornadoes...you can pretty much pick your poison when you live in a state like Oklahoma. So let's break it down and see what 2022's weather dealt out to Oklahomans this year!
CDC recalls Sunsprout Enterprise Alfalfa Sprouts due to Salmonella reported in 3 states
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A recall has been issued by the CDC after a multistate outbreak of Salmonella. SunSprout Enterprises raw alfalfa sprouts have been recalled as of Dec. 29 due to Salmonella Typhimurium infections stemming from the product, effecting people in Oklahoma, Nebraska and South Dakota. These raw...
'It's too expensive': Oklahomans preview 2023 gas and grocery prices
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — 2022 was a year of high prices and inflation. From the gas pump to the grocery store, Oklahomans were forced to spend more. So, Fox 25 wanted to find out what things will look like next year. Gas prices have gone down these past couple...
