Washington, DC

DC News Now

Bike lanes on Old Georgetown Road causing controversy

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — There’s controversy brewing in Montgomery County over bike lanes on Old Georgetown Road in North Bethesda.  The bike lanes on Old Georgetown Road turned the 6-lane highway into a 4-lane highway. People who live in the area such as Allan Ginsburg say it’s created more traffic than ever. […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
newjerseylocalnews.com

Within a Few Hours, Three Persons Were Shot and Killed in the Dc Area.

D.C. News Now: WASHINGTON. Three homicides occurred in the District of Columbia during the span of eight hours to bring the year 2022 to a bloody close. Friday about 2:30 a.m., Metro Police were called to an alley between University Place and 15th Street Northwest. Jhonatan Guzman Hernandez, 21, of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, was discovered dead.
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
fox5dc.com

More speed cameras coming to DC in 2023

WASHINGTON - In 2023, the District is adding new traffic cameras as it works to cut down on pedestrian deaths and illegal driving. FOX 5 spoke with some residents at one of the most notoriously dangerous intersections in D.C. "I have a love-hate relationship with them," said Mark Bauer. D.C....
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

3 people shot to death around DC within hours

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — 2022 is ending on a violent note for D.C. — three homicides happened within eight hours of each other. Metro Police responded to the alley between University Place and 15th Street Northwest around 2:30 a.m. Friday. They found the body of 21-year-old Jhonatan Guzman Hernandez, of Upper Marlboro, Maryland. He […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

2 dead, 2 injured in Prince George’s Co. domestic incident

Two people are dead and two others are injured following a domestic incident in Prince George’s County, Maryland, on Sunday morning, according to police. It happened in the 2500 block of Lazy Acres Road in Clinton around 6 a.m. when officers responded to reports of a shooting in the area, according to Prince George’s County police.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

DC police still searching for four murder suspects

WASHINGTON - D.C. police are asking for the public’s help in finding four of their most wanted murder suspects. The most recent case happened in August in Chinatown on 7th Street NW. Police said Dwayne Brooks of Southeast shot and killed 21-year-old Juwaan Henry of Silver Spring. In the...
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington Examiner

The troubling hyper-politicization of Washington, DC policing

For 21 years of my life, I had the honor and distinction of working for the Washington, D.C. Police Department. I'm especially proud of the work and results the department achieved in the city's Logan Circle area. That was my beat. I got to know the locals, fell in love with the neighborhood, and loathed the opportunistic criminal element that inhabited it. But I couldn’t help but notice over the years that there was an underlying current, one of expanding cultural change.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

3 shootings near car meet-ups in Bailey's Crossroads under investigation

BAILEY'S CROSSROADS, Va. - Fairfax County police are investigating three instances in which gunshots were fired in the Bailey’s Crossroads area over the last six months. "We do believe that these incidents are linked," Capt. Ryan Lazisky said during a press conference Friday afternoon. He added that each time, car meet-ups were occurring nearby.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
NBC Washington

Man Fatally Shot in Capitol Heights: Police

A man is dead after he was shot in Capitol Heights, Maryland, police say. It happened on Chamber Avenue off Capitol Heights Boulevard at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Prince George’s County Police said. At the scene, police said they found a man in a car with a gunshot wound.
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD
fox5dc.com

DC mayoral swearing-in ceremony to close streets, restrict parking

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Drivers traveling in the District next week should look out for road closures and parking restrictions as the swearing-in ceremony for D.C.'s mayor and attorney general takes place. The ceremony is happening on Monday and parking restrictions start at 5 a.m. READ MORE: Mayor Bowser...
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

DCist

DCist is the unofficial homepage of the District. We cover what matters to Washingtonians, whether that’s the latest piece of legislation before the D.C. Council or the best thing to order at the new restaurant around the corner.

