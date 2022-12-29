Read full article on original website
Bike lanes on Old Georgetown Road causing controversy
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — There’s controversy brewing in Montgomery County over bike lanes on Old Georgetown Road in North Bethesda. The bike lanes on Old Georgetown Road turned the 6-lane highway into a 4-lane highway. People who live in the area such as Allan Ginsburg say it’s created more traffic than ever. […]
Driver charged with murder after hitting woman near White House in DC; second woman left critically hurt
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said Sunday that a driver who hit and killed a woman and hurt another near the White House faces a number of charges, including murder. MPD said Spiro Stafilatos, 35, who has no fixed address, was behind the wheel of a 2001 Buick LeSabre on Friday, […]
newjerseylocalnews.com
Within a Few Hours, Three Persons Were Shot and Killed in the Dc Area.
D.C. News Now: WASHINGTON. Three homicides occurred in the District of Columbia during the span of eight hours to bring the year 2022 to a bloody close. Friday about 2:30 a.m., Metro Police were called to an alley between University Place and 15th Street Northwest. Jhonatan Guzman Hernandez, 21, of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, was discovered dead.
fox5dc.com
More speed cameras coming to DC in 2023
WASHINGTON - In 2023, the District is adding new traffic cameras as it works to cut down on pedestrian deaths and illegal driving. FOX 5 spoke with some residents at one of the most notoriously dangerous intersections in D.C. "I have a love-hate relationship with them," said Mark Bauer. D.C....
Midnight? | Some DC families decided to celebrate the new year hours earlier
WASHINGTON — Sometimes, it’s not easy to stay up until midnight to ring in the new year, especially if you have a family with young children. Luckily, those families had an alternative option made available to them to celebrate the holiday together, as one. The Yards, in D.C.’s...
Driver speeds away from traffic stop in DC, hits pedestrians, kills one
UPDATE 10:54 p.m. — What started as a routine traffic stop turned into a tragedy — police confirmed that one of the two women who was hit died. The Secret Service had originally seen a silver Buick and noticed that the tags did not match the car. Officers approached the car, and the man drove […]
3 people shot to death around DC within hours
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — 2022 is ending on a violent note for D.C. — three homicides happened within eight hours of each other. Metro Police responded to the alley between University Place and 15th Street Northwest around 2:30 a.m. Friday. They found the body of 21-year-old Jhonatan Guzman Hernandez, of Upper Marlboro, Maryland. He […]
WTOP
COVID testing requirements for students in DC, Montgomery Co., and Fairfax Co
Winter break won’t be over for D.C. public school students until they take a COVID-19 test. Meanwhile, kids in neighboring Montgomery County, Maryland, and Fairfax County, Virginia, are being strongly encouraged to do so. D.C. The test confirming D.C. children aren’t sick needs to be taken on Monday Jan....
What To Know About Road Closures This Weekend For The Mayor’s Swearing-In And Other Events
Prepare for parking restrictions and road closures in D.C. this weekend for various events, including a swearing-in ceremony for D.C.’s newly elected Attorney General, members of the D.C. Council, and Mayor Muriel Bowser, who is now the second person — and first woman — to be elected to three consecutive terms.
Arrest made for 2 armed robberies in Northwest DC, police searching for additional suspects
WASHINGTON — An arrest has been made for two separate armed robberies last night in Northwest DC. 18 year-old Ronald Linwood Crews, of Northeast DC, was arrested and charged with two counts of Armed Robbery. Police are still searching for additional suspects and a vehicle involved in the robberies,
WTOP
2 dead, 2 injured in Prince George’s Co. domestic incident
Two people are dead and two others are injured following a domestic incident in Prince George’s County, Maryland, on Sunday morning, according to police. It happened in the 2500 block of Lazy Acres Road in Clinton around 6 a.m. when officers responded to reports of a shooting in the area, according to Prince George’s County police.
fox5dc.com
DC police still searching for four murder suspects
WASHINGTON - D.C. police are asking for the public’s help in finding four of their most wanted murder suspects. The most recent case happened in August in Chinatown on 7th Street NW. Police said Dwayne Brooks of Southeast shot and killed 21-year-old Juwaan Henry of Silver Spring. In the...
Police: Person carjacked while parked in driveway in Hyattsville
HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Police are investigating after a person was carjacked while parked in a driveway in Hyattsville, Maryland early Saturday morning. According to the Hyattsville Police, the armed carjacking was reported around 2 a.m. in the 3300 block of Lancer Drive. Officers say the victim was parked in...
Washington Examiner
The troubling hyper-politicization of Washington, DC policing
For 21 years of my life, I had the honor and distinction of working for the Washington, D.C. Police Department. I'm especially proud of the work and results the department achieved in the city's Logan Circle area. That was my beat. I got to know the locals, fell in love with the neighborhood, and loathed the opportunistic criminal element that inhabited it. But I couldn’t help but notice over the years that there was an underlying current, one of expanding cultural change.
fox5dc.com
3 shootings near car meet-ups in Bailey's Crossroads under investigation
BAILEY'S CROSSROADS, Va. - Fairfax County police are investigating three instances in which gunshots were fired in the Bailey’s Crossroads area over the last six months. "We do believe that these incidents are linked," Capt. Ryan Lazisky said during a press conference Friday afternoon. He added that each time, car meet-ups were occurring nearby.
DC Police Union demands change after violent crime increase across the District within last 3 years
WASHINGTON — Washington, D.C. saw its 200th homicide of the year on Thursday, marking the first time since 2002-03 that the nation's capital experienced back-to-back years of 200-plus homicides, according to the DC Police Union. The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) has reported 202 homicides in D.C. as of Dec....
Driver Killed After Richocheting Off Guide Wires Into Parked Pick-Up In Bel Air: State Police
One person was killed after rolling over his Honda and crashing into a parked pick-up truck in Harford County late on Thursday night, a Maryland State Police spokesperson said. Forest Hill resident William Daniel Wagoner, 47, was driving at approximately 11:10 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29 on South Fountain Green...
NBC Washington
Man Fatally Shot in Capitol Heights: Police
A man is dead after he was shot in Capitol Heights, Maryland, police say. It happened on Chamber Avenue off Capitol Heights Boulevard at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Prince George’s County Police said. At the scene, police said they found a man in a car with a gunshot wound.
Roadway closed due to sinkhole, water main break in Rockville, Maryland
ROCKVILLE, Md. — A Rockville roadway was closed after a water main break and sinkhole appeared Friday afternoon. According to a tweet from Rockville City Police Department, the sinkhole and water main break is near E. Jefferson Street and Maryland Avenue. Crews became first aware of the damage just before 1:30 p.m.
fox5dc.com
DC mayoral swearing-in ceremony to close streets, restrict parking
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Drivers traveling in the District next week should look out for road closures and parking restrictions as the swearing-in ceremony for D.C.'s mayor and attorney general takes place. The ceremony is happening on Monday and parking restrictions start at 5 a.m. READ MORE: Mayor Bowser...
DCist
Washington, DC
