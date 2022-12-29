For 21 years of my life, I had the honor and distinction of working for the Washington, D.C. Police Department. I'm especially proud of the work and results the department achieved in the city's Logan Circle area. That was my beat. I got to know the locals, fell in love with the neighborhood, and loathed the opportunistic criminal element that inhabited it. But I couldn’t help but notice over the years that there was an underlying current, one of expanding cultural change.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 15 HOURS AGO