ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pro Football Rumors

Mark Davis reportedly drove Raiders' Derek Carr decision

The Raiders’ Derek Carr decision has become this week’s top NFL storyline, and it sets up an interesting trade market for a player who has been loosely involved in trade rumors for years. It may not have been Josh McDaniels‘ decision to move in this direction. At least, not right now.
ClutchPoints

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s apparent knee injury gets update from Jerry Jones

With the playoffs looming, health is of utmost importance for the Dallas Cowboys. In particular, the Cowboys cannot afford to lose quarterback Dak Prescott, who missed some time early this season with a thumb injury. However, amid the Cowboys’ 27-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night, Prescott appeared to injure his knee after a blow from Titans defensive end Demarcus Walker.
Yardbarker

Derek Carr sends clear message after Raiders benching

The social media scrub move is a classic way for a player to signal discontent with his team. For Carr, the motivation is obvious: He is essentially being pushed out of Las Vegas whether he likes it or not. The Raiders made that pretty clear by sitting him for the final two games.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Could Steelers offer offensive coordinator job to former QB?

The Pittsburgh Steelers rank 23rd in total offense and 28th in scoring, and offensive coordinator Matt Canada may lose his job because of it. If the Steelers decide to stay in-house for a possible replacement instead of hiring an outside candidate, Steelers reporter Bob Quinn believes there’s one person he thinks would be a strong fit.
PITTSBURGH, PA
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Will Learn a Lot Sunday before Packers Game Even Begins

The desperate Green Bay Packers host the playoff-bound Minnesota Vikings on New Year’s Day, the 125th meeting between the two teams since 1961. After losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in November, the Packers marinated with a 4-8 record, nearing practical elimination from postseason contention. But then the Wisconsin team dug deep, rattled off three straight wins, and now must topple the Vikings to continue their unlikely quest for a playoff berth.
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

Aiyuk clarifies IG comment directed at Adams amid Carr drama

SANTA CLARA -- Brandon Aiyuk ruffled Las Vegas Raiders fans' feathers this week, but the 49ers wide receiver shared it all was in good fun. Earlier in the week, Raiders receiver Davante Adams spoke out in support of embattled quarterback Derek Carr, and NBC’s "Sunday Night Football" Instagram account posted the video. Aiyuk left a comment urging the All-Pro wideout to sit the game out with his teammate.
Larry Brown Sports

Notable QB favored to join Raiders for 2023 season

The Las Vegas Raiders will be going in a different direction at quarterback for 2023, and a notable player is favored to be their QB. The Raiders on Wednesday effectively parted ways with Derek Carr, who will likely be traded over the offseason. Though they are giving Jarrett Stidham a look in Week 17, he... The post Notable QB favored to join Raiders for 2023 season appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OHIO STATE
NBC Sports

Past comments notwithstanding, Derek Carr won’t be retiring

Many have rolled their eyes whenever quarterback Derek Carr has said he intends to play for the Raiders for the entirety of his career, and that if the Raiders ever move on from Carr, Carr will move on from football. The eye rolling was justified. Now that the Raiders plan...
Yardbarker

Raiders’ reported stance on benched QB Derek Carr revealed

The Las Vegas Raiders have decided to bench Derek Carr for the remainder of the season, and it sounds like that will signal the end of the quarterback’s time with the franchise. The Raiders are expected to explore trade possibilities for Carr after the season ends, according to Ian...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Larry Brown Sports

Myles Garrett responds to discipline from Browns

Myles Garrett was fined and benched for the Cleveland Browns’ first defensive series against the New Orleans Saints on Saturday, a conspicuous absence for a captain and face of the franchise. Garrett, however, is not holding a grudge despite the high-profile nature of his discipline. Garrett called the incident a “miscommunication” that would not happen... The post Myles Garrett responds to discipline from Browns appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CLEVELAND, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Josh McDaniels does not sound optimistic about Raiders’ QB situation

Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels did not exactly mince words when it comes to his team’s quarterback situation on Friday. The Raiders have announced that they are benching starter Derek Carr for the remainder of the season and giving fourth-year backup Jarrett Stidham the chance to start instead. On Friday, McDaniels said Stidham is... The post Josh McDaniels does not sound optimistic about Raiders’ QB situation appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OHIO STATE
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Names 3 Landing Spots For Derek Carr

Derek Carr's time with the Raiders will most likely come to an end this offseason. The coaching staff announced on Wednesday that he'll be benched for the final two weeks of the regular season. With Carr expected to be on the move this offseason, Colin Cowherd of Fox Sports named...
Athlon Sports

Jerry Jones Sends Clear Message On Terrell Owens Speculation

Recent rumors suggest Terrell Owens is attempting an NFL comeback and wants to play for the Dallas Cowboys.  However, it doesn't sound like Jerry Jones has any interest in making that happen.  When asked about the recent Owens rumors on Friday, Jones shut them down with ease.  “I’ve ...
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago, IL
16K+
Followers
17K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

 https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/

Comments / 0

Community Policy