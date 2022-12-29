Read full article on original website
Related
cbs12.com
WSU grad student arrested for quadruple murder of University of Idaho students
MOSCOW, Idaho — A man was arrested overnight Friday in connection to the off-campus murders of four University of Idaho students on Nov. 13. Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old Pullman resident and Washington State University graduate student, was found by authorities in a home in Chestnuthill Township, located in eastern Pennsylvania, and he appeared before a judge Friday morning, officials said. He is being held without bond.
cbs12.com
Indian River County Commissioners approve funding for Gifford affordable housing
GIFFORD, Fla. (CBS12) — Indian River County Commissioners unanimously voted to put $500,000 towards the creation of a new affordable housing complex in Gifford - next to Dodgertown Elementary School. Land off 38th Avenue in Gifford will become approximately 70 units of affordable housing - a much welcomed addition...
cbs12.com
Sheriff: Intoxicated Florida Keys woman hits, drags bicyclist several feet with truck
LAYTON, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is behind bars after deputies say she was driving under the influence when she hit a bicyclist with her truck and dragged him several feet. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said 36-year-old Carolyn Hamm was driving down U.S. 1 in a Dodge truck at around 3:53 a.m. on Wednesday. When Hamm reached Mile Marker 87, she struck a 59-year-old man who was riding his bike.
Comments / 0