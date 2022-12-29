LAYTON, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is behind bars after deputies say she was driving under the influence when she hit a bicyclist with her truck and dragged him several feet. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said 36-year-old Carolyn Hamm was driving down U.S. 1 in a Dodge truck at around 3:53 a.m. on Wednesday. When Hamm reached Mile Marker 87, she struck a 59-year-old man who was riding his bike.

