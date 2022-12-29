ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Sheboygan Urban Middle School closed; asbestos found in building

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - Urban Middle School in Sheboygan will be closed Monday, Jan. 2 and Tuesday, Jan. 3 after small amounts of asbestos were found in the building. According to the school, overnight on Dec. 26, a frozen water pipe in a third-floor science classroom burst – causing significant damage to that classroom and the classrooms on the floors beneath it. In all, six classrooms in the school sustained substantial water damage.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Oh, baby! Meet some of the first Wisconsin babies born in 2023.

WISCONSIN — Some Wisconsin families are celebrating the new year with a new bundle of joy. At 12:11 a.m. today, Caleb Jimmie Liddell was born at the Aurora Sinai Medical Center to mom Clela Liddell and dad Nielthaniel Taylor. Baby Caleb weighed 5 pounds and 9 ounces and was...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Huge crowds at New Year's Polar Plunge at Bradford Beach

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- New Year's Day in Milwaukee means thousands coming out to Bradford Beach bright and early for the New Year's Day polar plunge. "I'm a little bit nervous. I'm pretty excited too," said 14-year-old Maisie Whale. She says it was a last-minute decision to come out and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Mom of Pewaukee girl with terminal brain cancer provides update

PEWAUKEE — Delaney Krings is still fighting while enjoying Peppa Pig and having chocolate milk. Delaney turned 5 on Dec. 16 and a birthday parade was held in her honor. The little girl has terminal brain cancer. The family strived to make her final birthday special. Delaney, who loves Disney and Harry Potter, originally had a prognosis of 12 weeks, but a complication shortened it to six. On the For the Love of Delaney Facebook page there are many greetings from people around the country and internationally.
PEWAUKEE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Some Southwest passengers get luggage back after waiting nearly a week

MILWAUKEE — While Southwest flights are back on schedule, some passengers from earlier flights at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport are still trying to get their bags back. Vinny Wisniewski of New Berlin waited for his and his wife’s bag at the Southwest baggage claim. “We’ve been here for...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

WATCH: Plymouth 'Big Cheese Drop' New Year's celebration

PLYMOUTH, Wis. - The annual New Year's Eve "Big Cheese Drop" was held in Plymouth Saturday, Dec. 31. According to the Plymouth Arts Center, the 2022 drop is the 16th in the "Cheese Capital of the World." The celebration included gift bags of Sartori cheese, the event's sponsor, for the...
PLYMOUTH, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Abandoned tents in MacArthur Square removed, homeless moved indoors

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee County and its community partners on Friday, Dec. 30 took down abandoned tents in MacArthur Square outside the courthouse. Since the start of the month, the county said about 95% of the dozens of homeless people who were living there have now been moved safely indoors. "It’s...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee mother killed on Christmas Eve, family struggles to cope

MILWAUKEE - Killed on Christmas Eve, the community is rallying around a Milwaukee mother's family. A fundraiser was held Thursday night, Dec. 29 to cover funeral expenses for Sildian Torres. It took place at Santurce Sports Bar and Grill in Milwaukee. Plates of food were sold to help raise money.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Community mourns two killed in South Milwaukee

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- South Milwaukee police are searching for a killer after a startling discovery was made last night. Two teens were found dead in a car outside an apartment complex. We're on a dead end street. On the other side of that fence are some trees...
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI
wisfarmer.com

Heifer barn destroyed in blaze at Rosy-Lane Holsteins

TOWN OF WATERTOWN ‒ Officials are still investigating the cause of a Christmas Day fire that destroyed a heifer barn at Rosy-Lane Holsteins in the town of Watertown. According to the farm's Facebook page, an associate on the farm called 911 around 11 p.m. to report a fire in a large metal barn that housed heifers at W8335 Ebenezer Road, Watertown. When firefighters arrived, the building was fully engulfed in flames.
WATERTOWN, WI
On Milwaukee

52 restaurants for your bucket list, 2023

I’m not a huge fan of resolutions. But I do like view each new year as an opportunity to look at things in a new way, to make positive changes and to find ways to make a difference. In thinking about the upcoming year, I’m certain of one thing:...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Teenage cousins shot to death in South Milwaukee

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. — South Milwaukee Police are investigating an apparent double homicide Thursday night in an apartment building parking lot. Officers arriving at 10:48 p.m. found two people inside a parked car. They'd both been shot to death. They’ve been identified as Ava Allen, 17, a senior at...
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Kenosha man accused of fleeing from deputy, driving through Petrifying Springs Golf Course

An 18-year-old Kenosha man is facing criminal charges following a high-speed chase through a golf course. James L. Fulkerson was charged earlier this month with felonies of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and attempting to flee or elude an officer in Kenosha County Circuit Court. Fulkerson appeared at Intake Court Wednesday and posted the $20,000 cash bond imposed on him Thursday.
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy