El Paso, TX

600 ESPN El Paso

El Paso Wins with Wild Tony The Tiger Sun Bowl Finish

There is something magical about the annual Tony The Tiger Sun Bowl game. More often than not, the contest is up in the air until the final moments. The 2022 version did not disappoint as more than 41,000 fans enjoyed a terrific back and forth ballgame between UCLA and Pitt. A game-winning 47 yard field goal against the wind by the Panthers Ben Sauls with just four seconds left in the fourth quarter was the difference as Pitt squeaked out a 37-35 win over the Bruins.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

89th Annual Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl Game success for El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso hosted the 89th Annual Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl. Thousands were in the Borderland to take in the game and supported both the University of California Los Angeles Bruins versus the University of Pittsburgh Panthers. Many fans in attendance told KFOX14 El...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Fans have been tailgating at the Sun Bowl since last night

EL PASO, Texas -- Sun Bowl fans began showing up to tailgate Friday's big game on Thursday night. One fan who has been camping out in his RV said he's glad the game is back after two years. "It's huge for us, it's been a yearly thing for our family...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

UTEP falls to Rice 72-69 in OT

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP men’s basketball was edged out by Rice, 72-69, in overtime at the Don Haskins Center on Saturday. That was UTEP’s second consecutive game that went into overtime and second consecutive loss in Conference USA play. After they entered halftime down 32-25, UTEP fell behind as many as 15 points […]
EL PASO, TX
CBS Miami

NC State announcer suspended after "illegal aliens in El Paso" remark

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A radio play-by-play announcer for No. 25 North Carolina State was suspended indefinitely Friday after making a reference to "illegal aliens" while announcing the score of a bowl game in El Paso, Texas, during the Wolfpack's game against Maryland in the Duke's Mayo Bowl.Gary Hahn was disciplined by N.C. State broadcast rightsholder Learfield Communications. "Amongst all the illegal aliens down in El Paso, it's UCLA 14, Pittsburgh 6," Hahn said. "That's with 11:15 to go in the second quarter."Wolfpack Sports Properties general manager Kyle Winchester, in a statement relayed by the school, said the broadcaster was suspended "from his agreement indefinitely following comments made during today's Duke's Mayo Bowl radio broadcast." N.C. State referred inquiries to Learfield's statement.Sun Bowl Association executive director Bernie Olivas announced on Dec. 21 that the Bowl had canceled its annual "fan fiesta" because the city's convention center is being used to house migrants awaiting immigration decisions.Hahn, the radio voice for N.C. State since the 1990-91 season and N.C. Sportscaster of the Year in 2010 and 2020, did not immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking comment.Maryland beat North Carolina State 16-12 in the game in Charlotte.
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Roxy’s Sun Bowl Forecast: Cloudy skies with seasonal temps

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good evening, everyone! Happy Thursday!. Got to fill in on the evening show for the first time!. Well we are expecting some rain overnight tonight!🌂☔️ Thankfully by 5am to 6am tomorrow we should begin to dry out so no rain expected for the Sun Bowl game!🏈 🏟
EL PASO, TX
Tom Handy

The Drive to Phoenix is Closer Than Dallas For Some Texas Residents

Several times a year, I have made drives to Phoenix and Scottsdale, Arizona. The last visit was in October where I caught the Arizona Cardinals - Philadelphia Eagles game. You see, you are driving across two states to reach a big city but the drive from El Paso and other Texas cities makes the trip worth it. Dallas is in Texas but the drive is an additional 2 or 3 more hours.
PHOENIX, AZ
95.5 KLAQ

Why Does El Paso Like Changing Street Names On Us?

It seems that back in the day, it was cool to name a street twice in El Paso. There's kind of a system to street names in El Paso. Certain neighborhoods will have a common theme about their street names. The Memorial Park historic section uses metals. Copper, Silver, Gold,...
EL PASO, TX
600 ESPN El Paso

2022 Was A Great Year For Rock Shows In El Paso

Another year has come & gone; but one thing is for certain... we've had some AMAZING shows in 2022. We definitely have more to look forward to in 2023, like Greta Van Fleet/Rival Sons, Tantric, Motley Crue/Def Leppard... But let's look back on some of the great concerts we had...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

HOME reaches agreement with man who climbed Chelsea Tower

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Last month, a video shared widely via social media showed a person dressed as Spider-Man scaling the outside of Chelsea Tower without authorization or safety measures. The man was later identified to be Yancy Quionez. HOME announced Thursday an agreement was reached not to pursue legal action against Mr. Quionez in […]
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

CBS4's top 10 most viewed stories of 2022

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — It was certainly a year in which we rebounded from the pandemic, but 2022 has finally come to a close. As we look forward to 2023, we're looking back on the Top 10 stories from 2022. These are the stories that had the most...
EL PASO, TX
600 ESPN El Paso

What Are Kolaches and Where Can You Find the Best in El Paso?

I don't know why but for the longest time, Kolaches have been such a mystery to me. Have I eaten one before? Yeah, probably- because as I have learned in the last 24 hours that I began researching Kolaches; they're basically just a Czech pastry that can be filled with either fruit or meats and cheeses. So, I think I have eaten them before- I just never knew that they were called Kolaches!
EL PASO, TX
600 ESPN El Paso

600 ESPN El Paso

