The Year of the Tiger is traditionally associated with courage, bravery, resilience and strength — and for many, that’s what 2022 represented. Coming out of the worst of the pandemic, there was a sense of uncertainty throughout Summit County as officials, residents and other entities adjusted to a new normal. Many issues taking place at the state and federal level – ranging from staffing shortages and affordable housing to inflation and the surge of the omicron variant – trickled down, affecting locals. But there were also several situations unique to the county that set this year apart.

