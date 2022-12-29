Read full article on original website
New Big 12 year begins as previous one finished for WVU men's basketball
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) -- You could tell neither Bob Huggins nor Kedrian Johnson expected the New Year to start the way it had. You could tell by the look in their eyes and the sound of their voices.
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Bob Huggins Kedrian Johnson Kansas State Postgame 12/31/22
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins notes that his team 'did some stupid things' that turned the game around against Kansas State. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Kansas State rallies, beats No. 24 West Virginia 82-76 in OT
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Markquis Nowell had a game-high 23 points and 10 assists, Keyontae Johnson scored 18, and Abayomi Iyiola added a career-best 14 points as Kansas State rallied from a 14-point deficit to beat No. 24 West Virginia 82-76 in overtime in the Big 12 opener for both teams on Saturday night.
Photo Gallery I: West Virginia Mountaineers - Oklahoma Sooners
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. --Images from West Virginia's Big 12 women's basketball loss to Oklahoma on Dec. 31, 2022. The Mountaineers, now 9-3 on the season and 0-1 in the league, travel to Ames, Iowa, to face Iowa State on Wednesday, Jan. 4. at 7:30 pm ET. Photos by DavidPennock. Welcome to...
Passing, not free throws, the biggest problem for WVU in loss to K-State
It would be easy to tag West Virginia's woeful performance at the free throw line as the biggest reason for its 82-76 overtime loss to Kansas State on New Year's Eve. However, just like the 18 misses that clanked resoundingly off the rim, trying to pin the blame on just that factor would also be well off the mark.
Liberty holds on for crosstown win at Notre Dame
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — In a back-and-forth game between two crosstown opponents, it was Liberty that delivered down the stretch. The visiting Mountaineers defeated Notre Dame 55-49 on Thursday in a contest that featured nine made 3-pointers for each team, plenty of lead changes and a close finish. Liberty overcame Connor Sandreth’s game-high 24 points and held off the Irish’s late attempts to come back amid a lively atmosphere at Angelo Basile Court.
Communion wafers and Apple Butter inspire chefs' work at Lost Creek (West Virginia) Farm
At Lost Creek Farm in Harrison County, West Virginia husband-and-wife duo Mike Costello and Amy Dawson hone in on the stories behind recipes served at their famed farm-to-table dinners. The foods served are rooted in Appalachian traditions. Recently semi-finalists for the prestigious James Beard Award, Lost Creek Farm was an...
Stabbing under investigation in Lewis County, West Virginia
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — At approximately 7:31 a.m. Friday, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office and the Mountain Region Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force, assisted by the West Virginia State Police and the Weston Police Department, responded to a 911 call at the Weston Manor Apartments in Lewis County.
Property transfers
CLARKBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The following property transfers were recorded recently in the Office of Harrison County Clerk John Spires. — Johndavid W. Whalen to Tully Mars Real Estate LLC, parcel in Clark District, $145,000.
Minardis celebrate 50th anniversary
Steve and Colleen (Jackson) Minardi of Rivesville celebrated 50 years of marriage Dec. 26. They were united in marriage Dec. 26, 1972, at Central Church of Christ in Clarksburg.
Charles "Charlie" Stalnaker to retire from Citizens Bank
WESTON, W.Va. — On April 13 Charles Stalnaker, president & CEO of Citizens Bank of Weston Inc., will retire after 23 years of service. Stalnaker started at Citizens Bank in February 1999 as business development and commercial lending officer. After holding this position for 15 years, he was named president and CEO. He was named director of Citizens Bank of Weston Inc. and Citizens Bancshares Inc. on April 30, 2015.
