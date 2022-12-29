Read full article on original website
Related
wesb.com
National Fuel Lowering Gas Prices for Next Winter
National Fuel has submitted its annual Purchased Gas Cost filing as required by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission and projects to lower gas supply costs for Pennsylvania customers next winter. If approved as filed, the monthly bill for a typical residential customer starting in August 2023 would decrease from $104.91...
Why do people wash their cars after winter weather?
Are snow and ice really that dirty?
erienewsnow.com
Pennsylvania Gas Tax Expected to Increase in 2023
Pennsylvania drivers could soon be paying more at the pump. A law signed in 2013 by former Governor Tom Corbett is set to trigger an automatic gas tax increase. On January 1, Pennsylvania's gas tax will increase by$0.03 per gallon, bringing the total to $0.61 a gallon. Pennsylvania already has...
PennDOT driver license, photo centers to close for 3 days this weekend
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) on Wednesday announced that all driver license and photo centers, including its full-service center in Harrisburg, will be closed Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, through Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in observance of the New Year’s holiday. Customers may still obtain a variety of driver...
butlerradio.com
State Lawmaker Calls For Return Of Toll Booth Workers
One state lawmaker is making a push for major changes to the Pennsylvania Turnpike, including the return of some former workers. Democratic State Senator Marty Flynn of Scranton says it’s unacceptable that the Turnpike did not collect $104 million in tolls last year. He advocates for bringing back toll collectors and to increase penalties for drivers who don’t pay tolls.
WOLF
Gov. Wolf: PA sends personnel, equipment to support snow removal in Buffalo, NY
PA - (WOLF) — Governor Tom Wolf today announced that the commonwealth is sending snow removal equipment and personnel to Buffalo, NY to support local emergency personnel in clearing snow after a deadly storm dumped more than four feet of snow in the region. “The astounding pictures and video...
wdiy.org
DCNR to Host Guided Hikes in State Parks, Forests Jan. 1 as Part of the “First Day Hike” Initiative
Pennsylvania’s Department of Conservation and Natural Resources will host dozens of guided hikes in state parks and forests on January 1st to help ring in the new year. WESA’s Julia Zenkevich reports the events are part of the nationwide “First Day Hike” effort. A list of...
Frozen pipes; store closings; gas prices: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. High: 48; Low: 30. Partly cloudy. Frozen houses: The Christmastime storm that brought single-digit temperatures to central Pa. left many without power. That led to frozen pipes, burst pipes and property damage in many homes. And winter has only just begun.
The new year brings hikes in some taxes and fees in Pennsylvania
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — When the New Year starts on Sunday, expect some changes in Pennsylvania's taxes and fees.KDKA-TV money editor Jon Delano gives us the breakdown.Happy New Year! You know what that means – increases in some but certainly not all of our taxes and fees in Pennsylvania.On the good news front, the state's flat personal income tax of 3.07 percent is not going up. However, neighboring New York and 10 other states are cutting their income tax, but Pennsylvania is not.Pennsylvania is cutting the corporate business net income tax of 9.99 percent, one of the nation's highest. It will...
Get a payment up to $975 from the state
money and envelopePhoto byPhoto by Pixabay (Pexels) Did you know that more than 260,000 older homeowners, renters, and people with disabilities started receiving part of a massive $121.7 million payout issued through the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program? If you hurry, there's still time to claim payment before the end of the year. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue, the maximum standard rebate is $650. But with supplemental rebates available to qualifying homeowners, they can boost that amount up to $975.
wdiy.org
Western PA Business Fined for Illegally Dumping Oil and Gas Drilling Waste
A Fayette County hauling contractor was fined by the state $600,000 for illegally transporting and dumping solid waste from the oil and gas industry. For StateImpact Pennsylvania, The Allegheny Front’s Reid Frazier reports the fine is for violations that took place between 2012 and 2015. Read the full story...
$750 Payments coming to many residents this holiday season
Money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Mackenzie Marco (Unsplash)onUnsplash. Would a payment of $750 or even $1,500 help you out this holiday season? Well, millions of residents will be receiving just that from the state of Colorado. There is a law in the state of Colorado which requires that revenue collected above the limit for a given fiscal year be refunded in the following fiscal year. It's called TABOR, which stands for the Colorado Taxpayor's Bill Of Rights. (source)
wtae.com
Pennsylvania's gas tax is going up in 2023. Here's why
When we turn the calendar to 2023, Pennsylvania’s gas tax is going up. It's an automatic increase under state law. The reason? A provision under a 2013 transportation law signed by then-Gov. Tom Corbett triggers the increase because the wholesale price of gas has topped $2.99. Pennsylvania's gas tax...
wdadradio.com
STATE’S POPULATION CONTINUES TO DECLINE
Pennsylvania lost about 40,000 residents from July 2021 to July of last year according to new data released by the U.S. Census Bureau. It ranked fourth among the eighteen states that lost population. Only New York, California, and Illinois lost more. Pennsylvania was also second behind Florida among states that...
Low-income Pennsylvanians encouraged to enroll in Affordable Connectivity Program
Governor Tom Wolf is reminding low-income Pennsylvanians to enroll in the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) to help reduce the cost of internet service. In a release on Wednesday, Gov. Wolf stated how the program will give residents the opportunity to help close the digital divide so everyone in the commonwealth can have internet service. “The need for […]
wccsradio.com
NEW LAWS TAKE EFFECT FOR 2023
The start of the new year brings with it some new laws in Pennsylvania, including the decriminalization of fentanyl test strips, a bill introduced by Representative Jim Struzzi that the governor signed into law in November. The strips are used to determine the presence of fentanyl in other drugs or substances. Also becoming law in 2023 is a crackdown on turnpike toll skippers. Starting this month, the Turnpike Commission will be notifying drivers with at least four unpaid tolls or $250 overdue that their vehicle registration could be suspended.
Pa. DEP issues Code Orange air pollution alert
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day on Thursday for the Susquehanna Valley, which includes Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon and York Counties. The announcement comes as southcentral Pennsylvania continues to struggle with air quality and pollution, particularly from fine...
sanatogapost.com
Multiple DUI Offender Punishments Increased in 2022
HARRISBURG PA – Police officers from Lower, Upper and West Pottsgrove, Pottstown, Douglass, North and East Coventry, Limerick, New Hanover, and Upper Providence worked overnight hours at sobriety checks several times during 2022 to stop drivers under the influence of alcohol or drugs. State lawmakers played a role too, in passing new rules to increase punishments against multiple DUI offenders.
phl17.com
New Pennsylvania laws taking effect in 2023
(WHTM) — With a new year comes new laws to know if you live in Pennsylvania. Many of these new laws are a part of the 66 bills signed by Gov. Tom Wolf in November as he prepares to leave office in January. Here’s a look at some of...
Ames Department Stores announces its return in 2023
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Don't call it a comeback -- but the department store Ames says it's going to be returning this spring.The company says it'll reveal on its website where they're opening new locations, but one report says that the chain will open several stores here in Pennsylvania.This comes twenty years after the discount chain store went out of business.
Comments / 0