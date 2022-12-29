Pete Rose, the all-time Major League Baseball hit king who received a lifetime ban from the sport for betting on games in which he managed, just placed the first legal sports bet in the history of the state of Ohio at Hard Rock Casino. The Buckeye state’s new sports gambling law took effect on January 1, though Gov. Mike DeWine initially signed it back in December 2021. According to Spectrum News 1, George Goldhoff, property president of Hard Rock Casino, said: “Ohioans are crazy about their sports, they really love their sports, and we think it’s going to be quite popular.” He added, “The money that was being...

