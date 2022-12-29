VALDOSTA – Two individuals were arrested by the VPD after a citizen called about a gunshot that resulted in a bullet going through the wall. On December 23, 2022, at approximately 8:22 am., Valdosta Police Officers responded to Garden Villas, 2529 North Ashley Street, after a citizen called E911 to report that he heard a gunshot in the room beside his, which resulted in a bullet coming through his wall. When officers arrived on the scene, they identified the room where the gunshot appeared to have come from. They made contact with the occupants of the room, who were identified as Dequan George, 19 years of age, Zaniyah Oliver, 18 years of age, and a two- year-old child. After determining that no one had been physically injured by the gunshot, officers began to investigate what had occurred. Officers located a firearm, which had been reported stolen through Cordele, Georgia, in the room. Neither George nor Oliver would advise the officers what had occurred, so both were arrested on the scene. The mother of the two-year-old child was contacted, and family members responded to take custody of the child.

VALDOSTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO