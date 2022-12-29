Next Mega jackpot winner could be multi-millionaire by 2023; jackpot climbs again

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina resident just might become the world’s newest multi-millionaire before the ball drops on New Year’s Eve.

The next Mega Millions jackpot drawing is set for Friday and the grand total is an estimated $640 million — the sixth largest in Mega Millions game history, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery.

“Winning a jackpot like that would be quite a way to end 2022,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “You only need one ticket to win a prize that would make 2023 a life-changing year.”

The winner would have their choice of a $640 million annuity paid over 29 years or a lump sum of $328.3 million.

Players have already won Mega Millions jackpots six times this year. The last win occurred on Oct. 14 when two tickets in Florida and California split a $502 million jackpot. The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.

The New Year’s weekend also offers a second chance at a big jackpot on Saturday. Powerball’s New Year’s Eve jackpot weighs in as a $246 million annuity or $128.5 million cash. The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

Players can buy Mega Millions or Powerball tickets at any lottery retail location or through Online Play on the lottery’s website, www.nclottery.com , or with the lottery’s app, the NC Lottery Official Mobile App.

