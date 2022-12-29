ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Lucie County, FL

wqcs.org

Port St. Lucie - Community Connections Expo February 16, 2023

Port St. Lucie - Sunday January 1, 2023: Navigating the many programs, services and organizations that are part of the local child-welfare and adult services communities can be daunting to professionals – not to mention to the families they serve., but 'Communities Connected for Kids' is trying to make the journey a little easier for everyone by hosting a resource fair.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
luxury-houses.net

This Privacy and Serenity Residence on 2.6 Acres with 150′ of Waterfrontage in Palm Beach Gardens is asking $29.8 Million

2330 Seven Oaks Lane Home in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida for Sale. 2330 Seven Oaks Lane, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, offers unparalleled privacy and serenity on 2.6 acres with 150′ of waterfrontage. The residence is built with stem walls and a concrete slab second floor in the heart of North County. This Home in Palm Beach Gardens offers 7 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms with over 17,4 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 2330 Seven Oaks Lane, please contact Paul Thomson (Phone: 561-371-3571) at Waterfront Properties & Club C for full support and perfect service.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital Welcomes First Baby of 2023

January 1, 2023 –The care team at HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital proudly welcomed the first baby born there in the new year. At 3:09 a.m., Charlie and Kelsey Frago welcomed a baby boy weighing 9lbs 7.3 ounces and measuring 21 inches long. The proud new parents are still deciding on a name.
FORT PIERCE, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Gardens man, 61, dies in two-vehicle crash at city intersection

PALM BEACH GARDENS — A 61-year-old Palm Beach Gardens man was killed in a two-vehicle collision Saturday afternoon at a city intersection, police said. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, Stephen Baruch of Palm Beach Gardens was traveling west on Donald Ross Road shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday, approaching the Parkside Drive intersection at the Palm Beach Gardens-Jupiter border. When he got to the intersection, for unknown reasons he veered his 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe SUV directly into the path of an eastbound 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck driven by Daniel Hudnet, 51, of Jupiter.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
stuartfloridarealestatenews.com

Sea Winds Oceanfront Real Estate Market Report December 2022

Sea Winds Oceanfront Real Estate Market Report December 2022. For December 2022, there is 1 Sea Winds condo available for sale in Jensen Beach on Hutchinson Island. The list price is $529,000 or $385.57 per sq. ft. of living area. There are no Sea Winds condos under contract at this...
JENSEN BEACH, FL
veronews.com

Police investigating fatality in Vero Beach

VERO BEACH — Police are investigating a fatality that led officers to briefly close a portion of southbound U.S. 1 Friday. The incident involved one vehicle, but was not a crash, Vero Beach police spokesperson Kelsea Marty said. Vero Beach police were alerted to the incident in the evening...
VERO BEACH, FL
veronews.com

A New Year’s wish list for our community in 2023

Twelve months ago, No. 1 on my annual wish list for the new year was that we not allow all the growth we were experiencing to change who we are as a community. That wish didn’t come true. While we remain the last vestige of small-town life on Florida’s...
VERO BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Concrete from former power plant to become reef in Atlantic Ocean off Fort Pierce Inlet

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — About 1,500 tons of concrete from a former Fort Pierce power plant is being sent to the Atlantic Ocean to be repurposed as an artificial reef. The concrete is being removed from the site of the former H.D. King Power Plant, currently the construction site of King’s Landing, where hotels, retail, apartments and more are expected around 2026.
FORT PIERCE, FL
wqcs.org

Martin County 'Guardians' and the Cost of Rent in Florida

Fort Pierce - Friday December 30, 2022: This week on In Focus with IRSC Public Media, The Guardians of Martin County, an organization that is dedicated to the preservation of the rural character of Martin County. We hear from the Peter Conze, the President of the Board of Directors who’ll...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
wqcs.org

Main Street Fort Pierce Hosts 'Stars Over St. Lucie' on New Year’s Eve

Fort Pierce - Wednesday December 28, 2022: Ring in the New Year in Fort Pierce with 'Stars Over St. Lucie', the city's annual New Year's fireworks display. The fireworks begin at 9 p.m. 'Stars Over St. Lucie' will be visible from a number of locations including Historic Downtown Fort Pierce, South Hutchison Island, the River Walk Center, and surrounding areas.
FORT PIERCE, FL

