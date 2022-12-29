Read full article on original website
wqcs.org
Brightline 110 MPH Testing Through Martin and St. Lucie Counties Resumes Friday January 6
Treasure Coast - Sunday January 1, 2023: Brightline’ will resume testing at maximum speeds of up to 110 mph through the Treasure Coast on Friday, January 6. It will last through the month of January. The testing is taking place along an 11-mile section of track in Martin and...
Health advisory remains at Veterans Memorial Park in St. Lucie River North Fork
The Florida Department of Health in St. Lucie County annonces it will maintain a swimming advisory for Veterans Memorial Park on the North Fork of the St. Lucie River in Port St. Lucie.
wqcs.org
FWC - Harvest of Red Grouper and Lane Snapper Re-Opens in Gulf State Waters January 1
Florida - Saturday December 31, 2022: The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has announced that the harvest of red grouper and lane snapper will re-open in Gulf state waters on January 1, 2023, after early season closures. The State Reef Fish Survey provides the FWC with a clearer picture...
wqcs.org
Port St. Lucie - Community Connections Expo February 16, 2023
Port St. Lucie - Sunday January 1, 2023: Navigating the many programs, services and organizations that are part of the local child-welfare and adult services communities can be daunting to professionals – not to mention to the families they serve., but 'Communities Connected for Kids' is trying to make the journey a little easier for everyone by hosting a resource fair.
luxury-houses.net
This Privacy and Serenity Residence on 2.6 Acres with 150′ of Waterfrontage in Palm Beach Gardens is asking $29.8 Million
2330 Seven Oaks Lane Home in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida for Sale. 2330 Seven Oaks Lane, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, offers unparalleled privacy and serenity on 2.6 acres with 150′ of waterfrontage. The residence is built with stem walls and a concrete slab second floor in the heart of North County. This Home in Palm Beach Gardens offers 7 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms with over 17,4 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 2330 Seven Oaks Lane, please contact Paul Thomson (Phone: 561-371-3571) at Waterfront Properties & Club C for full support and perfect service.
cw34.com
Indian River County Commissioners approve funding for Gifford affordable housing
GIFFORD, Fla. (CBS12) — Indian River County Commissioners unanimously voted to put $500,000 towards the creation of a new affordable housing complex in Gifford - next to Dodgertown Elementary School. Land off 38th Avenue in Gifford will become approximately 70 units of affordable housing - a much welcomed addition...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital Welcomes First Baby of 2023
January 1, 2023 –The care team at HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital proudly welcomed the first baby born there in the new year. At 3:09 a.m., Charlie and Kelsey Frago welcomed a baby boy weighing 9lbs 7.3 ounces and measuring 21 inches long. The proud new parents are still deciding on a name.
wqcs.org
FEMA: Hurricane Ian Assistance Surpasses $4 Billion, Thousands of Survivors Impacted by Hurricane Nicole Register for Assistance
Florida - Saturday December 31, 2022: More than $4.4 billion in federal grants, disaster loans and flood insurance payments have been provided to the state of Florida and to households affected by Hurricane Ian to help survivors jumpstart their recovery. FEMA has provided $847 million to households affected by Hurricane...
Gardens man, 61, dies in two-vehicle crash at city intersection
PALM BEACH GARDENS — A 61-year-old Palm Beach Gardens man was killed in a two-vehicle collision Saturday afternoon at a city intersection, police said. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, Stephen Baruch of Palm Beach Gardens was traveling west on Donald Ross Road shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday, approaching the Parkside Drive intersection at the Palm Beach Gardens-Jupiter border. When he got to the intersection, for unknown reasons he veered his 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe SUV directly into the path of an eastbound 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck driven by Daniel Hudnet, 51, of Jupiter.
Palm Beach County's first 'diverging diamond' interchange is almost here. How will it work?
BOCA RATON — Those who’ve driven on Interstate 95 in South Florida know the congestion that plagues its Glades Road exit. Transportation officials hope they won’t for much longer. A project to alleviate traffic there is on its way. It will reconfigure the roadways and ramps at...
cw34.com
Photos: Boat fire at Peanut Island sends 1 man to St. Mary's Medical Center
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — One man was sent to the hospital after a fire broke out on a boat off the coast of Peanut Island. On Friday afternoon, Riviera Beach Fire Rescue said the man was brought to St. Mary's Medical Center with minor burns. Photos from the...
stuartfloridarealestatenews.com
Sea Winds Oceanfront Real Estate Market Report December 2022
Sea Winds Oceanfront Real Estate Market Report December 2022. For December 2022, there is 1 Sea Winds condo available for sale in Jensen Beach on Hutchinson Island. The list price is $529,000 or $385.57 per sq. ft. of living area. There are no Sea Winds condos under contract at this...
West Palm Beach rings in new year with downtown block party
Thousands are estimated to have packed Clematis Street for a New Year's Eve celebration, courtesy of the Subculture Group.
veronews.com
Police investigating fatality in Vero Beach
VERO BEACH — Police are investigating a fatality that led officers to briefly close a portion of southbound U.S. 1 Friday. The incident involved one vehicle, but was not a crash, Vero Beach police spokesperson Kelsea Marty said. Vero Beach police were alerted to the incident in the evening...
veronews.com
A New Year’s wish list for our community in 2023
Twelve months ago, No. 1 on my annual wish list for the new year was that we not allow all the growth we were experiencing to change who we are as a community. That wish didn’t come true. While we remain the last vestige of small-town life on Florida’s...
sebastiandaily.com
Charges forthcoming in case involving woman’s body found near Sebastian
A woman’s body was found by a motorist early Friday morning, just before 4 a.m., on U.S. Highway 1 near Sebastian, Florida. The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office says it’s a traffic homicide. The body was discovered in the 10300 block of U.S. Highway 1, between Barber...
cw34.com
Concrete from former power plant to become reef in Atlantic Ocean off Fort Pierce Inlet
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — About 1,500 tons of concrete from a former Fort Pierce power plant is being sent to the Atlantic Ocean to be repurposed as an artificial reef. The concrete is being removed from the site of the former H.D. King Power Plant, currently the construction site of King’s Landing, where hotels, retail, apartments and more are expected around 2026.
wqcs.org
Martin County 'Guardians' and the Cost of Rent in Florida
Fort Pierce - Friday December 30, 2022: This week on In Focus with IRSC Public Media, The Guardians of Martin County, an organization that is dedicated to the preservation of the rural character of Martin County. We hear from the Peter Conze, the President of the Board of Directors who’ll...
Hatch watch begins for famous Florida bald eagles
A pair of bald eagles living in Florida are getting ready to welcome to new babies to the world.
wqcs.org
Main Street Fort Pierce Hosts 'Stars Over St. Lucie' on New Year’s Eve
Fort Pierce - Wednesday December 28, 2022: Ring in the New Year in Fort Pierce with 'Stars Over St. Lucie', the city's annual New Year's fireworks display. The fireworks begin at 9 p.m. 'Stars Over St. Lucie' will be visible from a number of locations including Historic Downtown Fort Pierce, South Hutchison Island, the River Walk Center, and surrounding areas.
