Report: Marlins, Rockies discussed deal involving Cabrera, Rodgers

The Colorado Rockies and Miami Marlins talked about a trade that included two young and promising players. Colorado was interested in trading for right-hander Edward Cabrera, while Miami wanted infielder Brendan Rodgers, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. The Marlins have plenty of good, young, and controllable...
2022 in memoriam: 60 people who made sports history in their lifetimes

Jan. 1 - Dan Reeves, 77, was a running back for the Dallas Cowboys from 1965-72 but was better known as an NFL head coach, spending 23 years in stints with the Broncos, Giants, and Falcons from 1981-2003. Three of his Denver teams reached the Super Bowl in the 1980s, as did his Atlanta team in 1998, but all lost. He won one Super Bowl each as a player and an offensive coordinator.
Eric Hosmer reportedly drawing interest from 2 prominent teams

Eric Hosmer’s MLB career may not be running on empty just yet. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported this week that the former All-Star slugger Hosmer is on the radar of both the Chicago Cubs and Baltimore Orioles. Hosmer was just designated for assignment by the Boston Red Sox and subsequently released within... The post Eric Hosmer reportedly drawing interest from 2 prominent teams appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
3 Remaining Free Agents Could Find a Home With LA

Even though the Dodgers haven't seemed to make a lot of big moves this offseason so far, there are still a few players left that could find a home in Los Angeles this upcoming season. According to MLBTradeRumors.com's Top 50 Free Agents List from a few months ago, 46 players...
Zaidi: Giants reconnect with Correa, believe he'll play elsewhere

The San Francisco Giants remain in touch with free-agent shortstop Carlos Correa, even after the two sides failed to complete a deal, said president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi, according to MLB.com's Maria I. Guardado. Despite the sides keeping contact, Zaidi said Correa is "focused on a deal elsewhere at...
Red Wings’ 2022-23 Trade Targets: Arizona Coyotes

At this point of the season, the Detroit Red Wings are still in the wild card race. However, they also certainly are in jeopardy of falling out of it, as they trail the Pittsburgh Penguins, New York Islanders, and New York Rangers each by seven points. As a result, general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman may be wise to start working the phones soon, and one team he should consider doing business with is the rebuilding Arizona Coyotes. In my opinion, three specific players should be on Yzerman’s radar. Let’s look at them now.
NFL standings: Updated AFC, NFC playoff picture for Week 17 of 2022 season

The 2022 NFL season is down to the final two weeks. Although the playoff picture for the AFC and NFC won't be finalized until Week 18, it's time to keep looking at the updated standings and which teams would be in the playoffs if the season ended in Week 17.
Winter Classic 2023 weather: Warm temperatures expected in Boston for Bruins vs. Penguins NHL outdoor game

The 2023 Winter Classic is just days away, as the Bruins and Penguins get set to play at Fenway Park in Boston. While winters in Boston can be rough between the cold temperatures and snow, that is not expected to be the case for the outdoor game. The conditions in Boston are going to be a bit on the warmer side and if the forecast holds up, it would actually be one of the warmer Winter Classics in history.
