Paris Hilton Teases a Secret So Big It Will 'Break the Internet' on TikTok

By Carly Silva
 3 days ago
Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

Paris Hilton has something hidden up her sleeve.

The media personality, 41, taunted her fans with a new TikTok post earlier this week, where she claimed to have a secret big enough to "break the internet."

In the cryptic new video, Hilton is seen wearing a shiny metallic bodysuit while strutting down a driveway filled with various luxury cars. The text across the clip read, "Me when I have a secret that's going to break the internet on 12/30."

"Something's coming 😉🔥," she further teased in the caption, along with the hashtag, "#Thatshot."

Hilton's TikTok post—which has over 1.3 million views—garnered thousands of comments from fans trying to guess what Hilton's surprise could be. Among a plethora of possibilities, many fans wondered about a potential collaboration with longtime friend and pop star Britney Spears.

Other theories included a potential return of The Simple Life, her hit reality series with Nicole Richie that stopped airing in 2007. Some fans also wondered if Hilton could be planning to come out with new music, which would be a major surprise considering she released her last studio album all the way back in 2006.

A handful of other fans seemed to think that the businesswoman could be joining the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, of which her mom is a cast member, although Kathy Hilton's role for Season 13 is still unclear at the moment.

"She's gunna replace her mother on House wives of Beverly Hills 😭😍!!!!" one fan speculated.

Despite all of the possible theories, an overwhelming amount of commenters were convinced that the mysterious surprise will be a baby announcement, considering Hilton has been vocal about wanting to start a family very soon.

As Parade previously reported, Hilton recently teased her plans to have a baby sometime in the new year, spilling that she and husband Carter Reum were waiting to welcome a new addition to the fam until after their first wedding anniversary in November.

"We've just, you know, getting the eggs all ready. They're all ready and they're all waiting and excited for them," the former reality star gushed at the time.

Her fans will now have to patient before finding out what the exciting news is, and as one of her followers put it, "Whatever it is … we can’t wait!!! 💕🔥✨"

